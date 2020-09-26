Within the photograph collection at the History Center of Niagara are several pictures of neighborhood grocery stores that once flourished throughout the city of Lockport, seemingly on almost every other corner.
In the days many families did not own an automobile (or had only one), corner stores were essential for purchasing everyday necessities, especially food. As cars became more affordable, and larger chain grocery stores were built away from residential areas, people began to leave their neighborhood to shop and gradually the small “mom and pop” stores disappeared. There are still some around today but they are getting fewer every year. Today Niagara Discoveries will highlight a few of those old stores.
The Tomaino family opened at grocery store at 190 Clinton Street in 1923. Angelo “Mike” Tomaino and his wife Frances came to Lockport in 1899 from Italy and he went to work for New York Central Railroad, eventually becoming foreman of the Lockport division. The couple were among the first Italian immigrants to settle in Lowertown. The Tomainos had six children, two sons and four daughters and in 1905 they moved to 49 Mill Street at Clinton Street. When the store opened in 1923, it was in the Clinton Street side of the house; later another small building was added to the property next to the store. Frances Tomaino ran the store for the next ten years.
The photo showing Tomaino's store must have been taken in or shortly after 1933, as you can see an NRA sign (National Recovery Act – one of FDR’s New Deal programs) in the window. The store was not listed in the 1934 Lockport City Directory but the Lincoln Shoe Shine Parlor was located at the 190 Clinton Street address. This was also overseen by Frances Tomaino.
The Lincoln Shoe Shine Parlor sponsored the Lincoln A. C. softball team, which played against other sponsored local teams in the field at Dudley Square. Mrs. Tomaino died in 1938 after a brief illness and the Shoe Shine Parlor closed. “Mike” Tomaino passed away in 1944. In his will he left his son Michael “his interest in a grocery store at 190 Clinton St. …This includes all stock and trade, fixtures, equipment and accounts receivables, and the right to tenant the building in which the store is located, rent free until the property is disposed of.” This sounds as if the store was still operating even though it was not listed in the city directories. The building and home are still standing at that intersection.
A few blocks away, on the other side of the Erie Canal, another grocery store opened a few years later at 33 Bewley Parkway. In 1927, John C. Ferguson left his confectionary and grocery business at 54 Main Street to build a new house and store at Bewley Parkway off East Avenue near Lockport Memorial Hospital. He operated the store until his retirement in 1934, at which time it was purchased by George C. Chambers. Ferguson and his wife died within two months of each other in 1938.
Chambers was born in Lockport in 1906 and was 28 years old when he went into the grocery business. After almost 20 years of being an independently owned and operated store, in 1953 Chambers Food Market, along with eight other Lockport markets, formed the Foodtown Group, a cooperative buying association. George Chambers explained that “this joint enterprise allows the food merchants to pass along better buys and values to the customer.” Three years later, the Foodtown Group joined with two similar entities in Buffalo to increase their buying power and expand advertising to cover a wider geographic area. Although all stores would continue to be independently owned, all would be under the PS Food banner administered by local businessman Peter J. Schmidt.
In 1963, after nearly 30 years in business, George Chambers sold his store to the McIntyre family who operated it as Mac’s Market until 1976. For a few years in the late 1970s, a Jiffy Mart occupied the building. It was later turned into a private residence. George Chambers opened a Putt Putt Mini Golf Course on Akron Road, which he operated until his death in 1971.
The accompanying photo is labeled as the interior of George Chambers' store at 33 Bewley Parkway c. 1940s. If anyone remembers the store and can verify this, please call the History Center.
Future installments of Niagara Discoveries will feature other local grocery stores. If anyone has any photos or other materials from a neighborhood store anywhere in Niagara County, the History Center can scan or copy them for our collection. You can call the History Center at 434-7433 or email info@niagarahistory.org.
Ann Marie Linnabery is the assistant director of the History Center of Niagara.
