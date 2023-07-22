In the 1920s, tuberculosis, formerly known as consumption, was still a very real health threat for many Americans. Beginning in the late 19th century, two methods were implemented to slow the progress of the disease, both in the individual and in the community.
It was found that when patients were sent to places where they could breathe purer air, have regular exercise and eat nutritious meals, the disease subsided and their overall health improved. When it was also confirmed that tuberculosis was in fact contagious, a movement to remove infected people from the general population was started. Institutions, known as sanatoriums, were established which combined the cure, or at least the management, and the containment, of the disease in one place.
One of the first, largest and most well-known of these facilities was at Saranac Lake in the Adirondacks. In 1920, the Niagara County Sanatorium (now Mount View Assisted Living) was opened to treat those afflicted with the illness, and adult patients from all over the county were sent there. At the time, that location, atop the Niagara Escarpment, was considered an ideal place for a sanatorium. Children were also treated there but local doctors and health officials believed that those youths who were in the early stages of the disease, or those who might be more susceptible, could benefit from a summer camp designed specifically for their age and needs.
The Niagara County Health Camp, originally called the Preventorium, was opened on June 30, 1926 as a summer tuberculosis sanatorium for children. When the camp started, it was located on 10 acres on the south side of East High Street just east of Davison Road in Lockport. The Preventorium became a reality mainly through the efforts of Miss Lydia Martin, county secretary for the Tuberculosis Committee. The property had been a farm with apple orchards that contained an old brick house which she turned from “a run-down farm house into a spic and span attractive place.” Much of the equipment, supplies and initial work was donated by local businesses and conducted by volunteers.
During the first few years of operation, 50 children were housed at the camp each summer. The number gradually increased in the succeeding decades.
One measurement that was taken each day was the child’s weight. By the end of the season most children had gained 8 to 10 pounds, which at that time was a positive achievement.
By the 1930s, with tuberculosis numbers dropping, the camp’s mission expanded to include children from low-income or otherwise disadvantaged homes from all over Niagara County. The main goal of the camp was to provide children with nutritious meals, outdoor exercise, crafts and other activities.
From a 1950 publication: “The objective of the Niagara County’s Children’s Health Camp is to send the campers home at the end the season with healthier minds and bodies.” The campers’ full, regimented daily schedule started with getting up at 7:15 a.m. and being in bed by 8:30 p.m. Activities in between those hours included breakfast, light work, health inspection, free play time, sun bath, cod liver oil dose, supervised play, bath time, noon dinner, rest period, afternoon lunch, more free play time, crafts, evening supper, more supervised play, evening wash-up, story hour and then to bed.
In 1935, a college student from Lockport named Rachel Flagler worked as a camp counselor that summer for “$50.00 per month and maintenance.” In her appointment letter, Rachel was referred to as “an experienced counselor” and was asked “to assist the new counsellors to learn ‘the ropes’.” Ten years later, Miss Flagler was named Camp Director, a position she held until 1953. She is also remembered as a long-time guidance counselor at Lockport High School. Much of the Health Camp material in the Niagara History Center collection came from her.
During the first 25 years of the camp’s existence the average number of children attending the seven-week camp each summer rose from 50 to 100. By the end of the 1950s, 200 children were being served in two 26-day sessions. The popularity of the Health Camp continued to grow in the 1960s and the number of eligible applicants rose to 300 children, necessitating three 17-day sessions.
With the increased number of campers came increased costs. Food, supplies, salaries and regular maintenance expenses put a strain on the county budget. Despite these expenses, a pool was added to the camp. In the 1970s, the number of children attending was 400 over four, 12-day sessions. By the end of the decade, the camp was in need of a complete renovation to bring it up modern standards. The estimated cost of repair and/or reconstruction was $60,000 (almost $200,000 in 2023).
There was discussion of building a new health camp in a more rural area of the county as development was encroaching on the property at East High Street and Davison Road. Meanwhile, the camp continued for a few more years, but at the end of the 1982 season, the Niagara County Legislature announced that the camp would not operate the following year due to the “unsafe” conditions and the cost it would entail to bring the camp up to modern building codes. Several sites were proposed for a new camp but it was never built. The buildings, equipment and eventually the property itself were sold off, ending 56 years of improving the health and well-being of thousands of Niagara County children.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.