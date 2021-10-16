NIAGARA DISCOVERIES: Niagara County Historical Society was in growth mode in the 1960s

Today's installment of Niagara Discoveries continues the series celebrating the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Niagara County Historical Society in 1921. By 1960, NCHS been in its permanent home at 215 Niagara St., Lockport, since 1953 and had officially been opened for two years. At that point, the main museum audience were local visitors from Niagara and neighboring counties, school children from Lockport and adjacent districts, as well as cultural, religious, fraternal and other community organizations who booked tours for their members.
The influx of so many school children and adult tour groups highlighted the need for a large space to hold meetings and other events. In the summer of 1961, work began on a one-story addition to the northwest rear corner of the Outwater house. The 23-by-45-foot room, with a seating capacity of 200, cost $17,000 to construct and was paid for through a donation from the Mary Tucker Hoard/Sarah Tucker Wilson Memorial Fund, under the will of the late Nellie H. Weaver, administered by Misses Nan and Nora Taylor of Lockport, trustees of the estate.
The new “auditorium,” as it was called, opened to the public on Sunday, November 5th, with a reception and art show featuring 30 works of art by internationally renowned Lockport artist Raphael Beck. It was reported that 300 people attended that event.
Over the next several years, NCHS held numerous programs, exhibits and events both inside and on the grounds of the museum. Art exhibits, both traditional and modern, were popular with local residents, as were antique shows and garden walks. Many formal teas were held, hosted by the wives of the NCHS Board for the ladies of the community; these were also well attended fund raisers for the museum.
In 1963, for the 100th anniversary of the Emancipation Proclamation, a Civil War exhibit was developed containing items donated by families whose ancestors had fought in that conflict. These included rifles, cartridge boxes, canteens, flags, a soldier’s cap, newspapers of the period, personal letters and GAR (Grand Army of the Republic) memorabilia. Many of these items became the nucleus of the current Civil War exhibit on the second floor of the Outwater Building.
In 1965, it was estimated that NCHS had almost 10,000 visitors the year before and more than 300 members supported the museum through annual dues. The increased number of visitors necessitated doubling the number of days opened to the public from three to six afternoons a week. That year was also the 100th anniversary of Lockport becoming a city and special exhibits, events and programs took place at NCHS and other venues. Donations continued to come in at a steady rate including several rare pieces of Lockport glass made locally in the 19th century. In 1966, NCHS lost one of its earliest and most active members and board trustees when Raymond F. Yates died at the age of 71.
With more artifact donations coming in, the exhibit areas in the five museum buildings were filling up fast as were the very few storage areas that existed at that time. To ease this problem, in 1967, a second floor was added to the meeting room addition that had been built six years earlier. This too was funded through the Mary Tucker Hoard/Sarah Tucker Wilson Memorial Fund. The new space was to become the “Lockport Room” with objects, photos and written material related to the history of the city. Much of this had been in the downstairs room which is now the gift shop. This move freed up space for a small retail area and changing exhibits on the first floor. An antique toy exhibit was moved to the new space but within a year, it was moved downstairs and a new reference library was constructed within the Lockport Room. The Lockport Room is now the Niagara County Genealogical Society Library and the reference room is now the NCGS office.
Another major addition to the museum’s physical property occurred in 1968 when NCHS acquired the Col. William Bond House at 143 Ontario Street, the first brick dwelling in Lockport, built by Bond in 1823. The house passed out of the Bond family in 1830, and was owned by Jesse Hawley until 1835. It was then purchased by the Prudden family who occupied it until 1882. In 1887, it was bought by Eliza Chase Carroll, a great-grandniece of William Bond. She owned it until 1913 when Fred Seymour and his wife, Kate Chase Ringeuberg Seymour, great-granddaughter of William Bond, bought the house, bringing it back into the Bond family. When she died in 1955, the house was left to her adopted son, Erdman MacDonald, who lived there until his death in 1968. With the historic house once again on the market, NCHS sold the building at 73 Main Street (which it had inherited from Dr. Outwater), and used the proceeds to purchase the Bond House.
For the next two 2-1/2 years, the Bond house, which had been converted into three apartments, was restored to its one-family room arrangement. Restoration efforts were led by NCHS curator Charles Boyer and Don Jerge, local historian and architectural consultant. The house is furnished and interpreted to the period of the 1820s to the 1860s. On Sept. 20, 1970, a formal opening of the Col. William Bond House was held for museum members and volunteers, as well as local dignitaries. It opened to the public later that year. Thus ended a very eventful decade that saw NCHS expand not only its physical properties but its presence and significance in Lockport and Niagara County.
Ann Marie Linnabery is the assistant director of the History Center of Niagara.
