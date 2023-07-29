In continuing a series about summer related activities in Niagara County, this week Niagara Discoveries looks in on the Niagara County Pioneer Association (NCPA) and their annual Pioneer Picnics. Much has already been written about the association and the picnics, but it is pleasant to occasionally look back at an event that was the highlight of the summer for many residents of Niagara County in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
Although the first Pioneer Picnic was not held until 1877, the Pine Grove at Olcott had been used for religious meetings and other social events in the decades preceding the Civil War. In 1872, William Ten Brook purchased the Pine Grove and it became “Ten Brook’s Grove,” although both names were used for many years. Ten Brook operated “The Grove House,” a hotel in the Pine Grove. It was his son, Andrew Ten Brook, who is most associated with the establishment of the NCPA.
The younger Ten Brook had read about the founding of a Western New York Pioneer Association and thought a similar group for Niagara County pioneers and their descendants could be started and would be a popular endeavor. The first meeting took place in The Grove House in the early summer of 1877 with only six men in attendance. Because preparations began late, the first Pioneer Picnic was not scheduled until September 13th of that year. A description of that first picnic was written for the NCPA’s 1902 Souvenir History of Niagara County. It reads, “The weather was fine, and notwithstanding the busy season was largely attended by people from all parts of the county, farmers, merchants, manufacturers and politicians.” There were about 1,500 participants.
Shortly after that first picnic, the NCPA was formally organized. The Hon. John Van Horn of Lockport was the first president and Francis N. Albright of Somerset was the first secretary. There were 12 vice presidents, one from each of the towns in the county. The following year, there were 5,000 in attendance at the picnic, and by 1901 that number grew to 25,000. Beginning in 1878, the picnic meetings took place in August, before the very busy harvest season got underway, and were always held at Ten Brook’s Grove.
Each year at the picnic, orations were read by various members who recalled the earliest days of settlement in the county. A new slate of NCPA officers was elected and the names of those members who passed away since the last picnic were read. At the 1888 picnic meeting, the original Pioneer Association Log Cabin was dedicated. During the previous year, Andrew Ten Brook had solicited logs from all parts of the county to build the cabin and relics from the pioneer families to furnish and display in the cabin.
Although the NCPA was an organization of people of predominantly European descent, it did occasionally recognize the contributions of non-white pioneers such as in 1884 when Bartlett Wells, “colored,” was acknowledged as being 76 years old and a resident of Niagara County since 1806. His wife Elizabeth, also “colored,” was 55 and had lived in the county since 1848. In 1880, Chief John Mount Pleasant of the Tuscarora Nation was invited speak at the picnic and reminisced about his experiences growing up in Niagara County. Following this, members of the Tuscarora Nation were invited to the annual picnics and often provided their brass band as entertainment.
In 1899, Governor Theodore Roosevelt addressed a gathering of 25,000 at the annual picnic. A year later, the International Traction Company (later merged into the International Railway Company [IRC]) used the day of the Pioneer Picnic to debut its Lockport to Olcott trolley service. It was estimated that 12,000 of the 20,000 attendees took this new mode of transportation to the picnic that day. NCPA celebrated its 25th anniversary in 1902 with the publication of the aforementioned book. By this time, many of the earliest pioneers had passed away and their descendants were now at the helm of the Pioneer Association. Andrew Ten Brook, founder of the NCPA, died in 1905.
In the first decades of the 20th century, the annual NCPA picnic continued to be a popular event but as the second generation of pioneer descendants began to pass on, and younger people showed less interest in the history of the county, the numbers began to dwindle. Olcott Beach became a summer resort with a hotel and amusement park and the Pine Grove was no longer the quiet retreat it had once been.
State and local politicians, other dignitaries and members of the Association were invited to speak every year but this did not draw the crowds as in previous decades. In 1934, Wilson native Rex Tugwell addressed what was described as the largest picnic audience in years. At that time, he was the Under-Secretary of Agriculture in President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s administration. Tugwell spoke about how the “New Deal” agriculture initiatives would help the farmers of Niagara County.
The Olcott Beach Hotel was torn down in 1937, and with the rise of the automobile, the IRC discontinued trolley service to the old grove. To prevent the lakefront property from being developed, Fred Krull purchased the land from the IRC and then donated it to Niagara County for the establishment of a park. What had once been the Pine Grove, and then Ten Brook’s Grove, became Krull Park. The subsequent years of the Great Depression in the 1930s, and then World War II, took their toll on the annual event and the last NCPA picnic was held in 1946.
Ten years later, the Niagara County Pioneer Association was dissolved. The assets of the organization, and many of the artifacts in the Old Log Cabin, were given to the Niagara County Historical Society. By this time, the cabin had deteriorated to the point that it was beyond repair. It was also discovered that many of the artifacts that had been donated by the pioneer families of Niagara County were missing or damaged. The cabin was dismantled and the logs sliced up and given away as souvenirs to the public. In 2016, a new “Ye Olde Log Cabin” opened in Krull Park to showcase the history of Olcott Beach — and the Pine Grove which still exists as a reminder of Niagara County’s pioneer past.
NEXT WEEK: History of the Niagara County Fair, 1922 to 2023.
AUTHOR’S NOTE: The spelling of the name “Ten Brook” in this article is taken from the 1902 Souvenir History of Niagara County. The last name is spelled “Tenbrook” in other sources.
