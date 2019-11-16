On June 25, 2019, U.S. Army Staff Sergeant David C. Bellavia received the Congressional Medal of Honor for “Acting on instinct to save the members of his platoon from an imminent threat. Staff Sergeant Bellavia ultimately cleared an entire enemy-filled house, destroyed four insurgents, and badly wounded a fifth. Staff Sergeant Bellavia's bravery, complete disregard for his own safety, and unselfish and courageous actions are in keeping with the finest traditions of military service and reflect great credit upon himself and the United States Army.”
David Bellavia is the latest man from Western New York to receive this highest military honor. Among the dozens from this region who have been bestowed the award, several have ties to Niagara County, either born here or having lived here for a time. The Niagara County Historian’s Office has a list of those men and was gracious enough to share it. Their efforts in recognizing Michael Huskey are to be commended.
Beginning with Huskey, the following servicemen from Niagara County have received the Medal of Honor.
Michael Huskey was born in Ireland in 1841 and raised in Lockport. He joined the U.S. Navy as a fireman (who shoveled coal into boilers on a steamship) during the Civil War. He served on the USS Carondelet in the Mississippi River. In March 1863, “Carrying out his duties gallantly, he volunteered to aid in the rescue of the tug Ivy under the fire of the enemy, and set forth general meritorious conduct during this hazardous mission.” He was issued the Medal of Honor in April 1864 but never received it, dying of disease in Memphis six months later. He was buried in an unmarked grave. In 2009, the Niagara County Historian’s Office began efforts to award the medal posthumously and exhibit it in the county building. Their request was denied, but in September 2013, they succeeded in placing a cenotaph in his honor in St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Lockport.
Henry Bickford was born in Michigan (date unknown) and later moved to Hartland. He was a Corporal, Co. E, 8th NY Cavalry in the Civil War. On March 2, 1865, at Waynesboro, Va., he “recaptured a flag.” He was issued his medal three weeks later.
Andrew Bringle was born in Buffalo (date unknown) and later lived in Niagara County. He was a Corporal, Co. F, 10th NY Cavalry in the Civil War. On April 6, 1865, at Sailor’s Creek, Va., he “charged the enemy and assisted Sgt. Norton in capturing a fieldpiece and 2 prisoners.” He was issued his medal on July 3, 1865.
Dennis Kirby was born in Niagara County in 1838 and later moved to Missouri. He was a Major, 8th Missouri Infantry in the Civil War. On May 22, 1863, at Vicksburg, Miss., he “seized the colors when the color bearer was killed and bore them himself in the assault.” He was issued his medal on Jan. 31, 1894.
James Madison (original name James Congdon) was born in Niagara, N.Y (date unknown). He was a Sergeant, Co. E, 8th NY Cavalry in the Civil War. On March 2, 1865, he “recaptured Gen. Crook’s headquarters flag.” He was issued his medal on March 26, 1865.
Daniel McFall was born in Niagara County in 1836 and later moved to Michigan. He was a Sergeant, Co. E, 17th Michigan Infantry. On May 12, 1864, at Spotsylvania, Va., he “Captured Col. Barker, commanding the Confederate brigade that charged the Union batteries; on the same day, he rescued Lt. George Harmon of his regiment from the enemy.” He was issued his medal on July 27, 1896.
Alonzo Smith was born in Hartland in 1842 and later moved to Michigan. He was a Sergeant, Co. C, 7tth Michigan Infantry. On Oct. 27, 1864, at Hatchers Run, Va., he “Captured the flag of the 26th North Carolina Infantry (C.S.A.), while outside his lines far from his comrades.” He was issued his medal on Dec. 1, 1864.
LeRoy Williams was born in Oswego (date unknown) and later moved to Niagara County. He was a Sergeant, Co. G, 8th NY Heavy Artillery. On June 3, 1864, at Cold Harbor, Va., he “voluntarily exposed himself to the fire of the enemy’s sharpshooters and located the body of his Colonel [Peter A. Porter] who had been killed close to the enemy’s lines. Under cover of darkness, with 4 companions, he recovered the body and brought it within the Union lines, having approached within a few feet of the Confederate pickets while so engaged.” He was issued his medal on April 1, 1898.
NEXT WEEK: Medals of Honor recipients from World War I, World War II and Vietnam.
Ann Marie Linnabery is the assistant director of the History Center of Niagara.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.