Now that summer is here, many people reminisce about the “good old days” and the fun they had as children, especially times spent at local amusement parks that no longer exist. Many of us over the age of 40 who grew up in Western New York fondly remember going to Crystal Beach, and those of a younger generation may have gone to the original Fantasy Island. Those were two larger parks, and neither was located in Niagara County, but several smaller parks did exist here beginning in the late 19th century and continuing well into the 20th century. Over the next few weeks, Niagara Discoveries will look at some of those local parks, beginning with a few of the oldest.
Lake Island Park, Wilson
One of Niagara County’s earliest resorts and amusement areas came about because of the arrival, in 1876, of the Rome, Watertown & Ogdensburg Railroad (RW&O or “Hojack”). Prior to that railroad, fruit and lumber shipments out of Wilson were all done by boat through the harbor. When that business was moved to the depot south of the village, the area around Wilson Harbor was open for new development. In the late 1880s, people were looking for places to go in the summer where they could get a respite from the city heat, dust and noise. Although trains could now connect nearby cities to Wilson, it was the excursion boats from cities on Lake Ontario such as Toronto and Rochester that brought thousands of visitors to the new Lake Island Park at Wilson Harbor.
Beginning with just a picnic grove, dance pavilion and baseball diamond, within a few years other amusements and amenities were added: a Ferris Wheel, Merry-Go-Round and swing ride (all operated by steam power), a toboggan water slide, bathhouses, refreshment stands and an outdoor amphitheater. You could rent bathing attire as well as rowboats. Dances, concerts and lectures were conducted throughout the summer. Some people came for just a day but many took advantage of the numerous hotels and tourist cottages available and stayed for several days or a week. Businesses, clubs, organizations and churches held their annual picnics and other outings there.
The biggest event every year was the Niagara County Farmers’ Association annual picnic (not to be confused with the Niagara County Pioneer Association Picnic at Olcott) which attracted farmers and their families from all over the county for a full day of activities. The park remained very popular for about 20 years, but when direct trolley service to Olcott Beach began in 1900, it caused Lake Island Park’s prominence to decline. Many of the rides and concessions eventually closed and the park reverted back to its days as just a picnic grove.
In 1923, part of the park became the Tuscarora Park Golf Club. After World War II, private homes and cottages were built on the former park grounds and what had once been a commercial hub, and then an amusement area, became a popular harbor for yacht clubs, recreational boating and fishing excursions.
Olcott Beach, Newfane
The story of Olcott Beach is similar to that of Lake Island Park. When the RW&O Railroad arrived in Newfane in 1876, it enabled people to get to the station in Burt and then take a carriage, an omnibus or even walk to Olcott Beach. Lake steamers also made stops at Olcott as well as Wilson.
Originally a just picnic grove, Olcott grew in popularity through the Pioneer Association’s annual picnic, which began in 1877. Over the next 20-plus years, other attractions were added, and Main Street, Olcott, became a midway filled with food, games and amusements.
Lake Island Park and Olcott Beach operated simultaneously and attracted similar crowds in the 1880s and 1890s. That changed in 1900 when the International Railway Company (IRC) extended trolley service to Olcott from Lockport, which was already connected to Buffalo, Niagara Falls and North Tonawanda. This made it possible for people to take a trolley car directly to Olcott without having to transfer to another conveyance to get to the park. This service was not extended to Lake Island Park in Wilson, which consequently hurt business at that park. Two years later, the IRC built a grand hotel at Olcott Beach which became famous for its orchestras and dancing.
Even before the IRC trolley and the hotel, Olcott had Luna Park, which opened in 1898. Luna Park offered swimming, picnicking and dancing; small amusement rides and other attractions were gradually added over the years. It encompassed parts of Main and Cooper streets, as well as taking in part of the Lake Ontario shore east of Eighteen Mile Creek.
In 1902, with the completion of the new hotel, the IRC built its own amusement park across the road from the Pine Grove called Rialto Park. A miniature train took IRC passengers directly from the trolley station to this park. The Rialto also offered small scale rides and other concessions but was larger and more self-contained than Luna Park.
In the first decades of the 20th century, these two parks remained viable despite the close proximity to one another. The 1920s was a difficult decade for Olcott Beach. Fewer people were traveling by boat or train, while automobiles could take you to new and more distant destinations. The IRC station and the Olcott Beach Hotel were damaged by fires during that time but were repaired and reopened. In 1927, Luna Park, and much of the center of the village, was destroyed by a fire. A year later, Rialto Park closed due to declining attendance.
The ensuing economic depression, and then World War II, contributed to the further decline of visitors to Olcott Beach and the Pine Grove. The Olcott Beach Hotel was torn down in 1937, another blow to the community. All was not lost however, as two new parks opened in the 1940s which brought a new generation of fun seekers to the Olcott area. Those parks and several others in Niagara County with be examined next week in Niagara Discoveries.
