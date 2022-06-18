NIAGARA DISCOVERIES: Niagara Searchlights were once wielded around the world

Last week, the History Center was contacted by a man in Georgia who had acquired a circa 1930s searchlight made by the Niagara Searchlight Company and was looking for parts to restore it. He had information about the company but was interested in finding replacement parts for the light. Since we had only one article in our files about the company, it seemed like an ideal time to learn more about this local business located in Niagara Falls.
The Niagara Searchlight Company was conceived in late 1911, by Richard Maxwell Eaton, then manager of the Niagara County Home Telephone Company of Niagara Falls. Eaton, a Canadian by birth, had worked for telephone companies in Boston and Philadelphia before coming to the Cataract City in 1904. Three years earlier, he had been “in charge of the installation and operation of the great lighting system” at the Pan American Exposition in Buffalo. Eaton later went on to patent a “non-short-circuiting flashlight” and launched the Niagara Searchlight Company in early 1912.
The new business started operations on the third floor of the Crick Building on Falls and Third streets before moving to Ferry and Eighth streets a year later. At that time, "searchlight" and "flashlight" were interchangeable terms and the company produced both handheld devices and larger search lights needed for other purposes. Among the first customers was the Niagara Falls fire department, which purchased lights that were affixed to helmets. Eaton also invented a “police flashlight system” which was first installed in North Tonawanda and was later adopted by other cities. Details of what it was and how it worked could not be found.
World War I started in Europe in 1914 and the United States entered the war in 1917. During those years, the Niagara Searchlight Company provided France with a “large shipment of pocket lights” for French troops. They also had a contract with the Canadian government to supply “10,000 or more lighting apparatus” to add to the equipment of the Canadian Expeditionary forces fighting in Europe. With the wartime orders coming in, by 1916, the company expanded its facility on Ferry Street not once but twice within that year. The company also produced its own batteries, first in North Tonawanda and later at their factory in Niagara Falls.
Despite its success, there were problems, particularly accusations of patent infringement both by and against Niagara Searchlight. In one case, the National Carbon Company of Trenton, New Jersey, alleged that Niagara Searchlight sent letters to its patrons telling them to “desist in the use of metal-cased flashlights manufactured and sold by the National Carbon Company or they will be sued for amounts of money.” The National Carbon Company sued for loss of revenue suffered because of the letters that were sent by Niagara Searchlight. This was the first of several patent infringement cases.
In 1923, Niagara Searchlight partnered with newspapers across New York state to offer a coupon redeemable for its “new, focusing-type searchlight, using only two cell batteries and projecting a concentrated beam in excess of 300 feet.” The flashlights were sold at factory cost for $1.69 (retail $3.05). The image accompanying the ad shows a car driving at night with the passenger holding the flashlight out the side window to illuminate the road. The flashlight was to enhance, not replace, the car’s headlights. Both the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal and the Niagara Falls Gazette participated in this promotion.
A few years later, Eaton offered 2,000 “slight[ly] flawed” flashlights for 50 cents apiece for use in Niagara Falls’ third annual “Festival of Lights” celebration on June 9, 1927 (yes, June). A grand parade, consisting of brightly lighted floats as well as other typical parade entertainment, was to start at 8:45 p.m. and proceed through several streets in downtown Niagara Falls. Another achievement for the company that year was the public announcement that Commander Richard E. Byrd had used a Niagara Searchlight flashlight on his flight to the North Pole a year earlier. It was returned to Eaton as a memento of the historic (but later controversial) trip.
The company continued normal operations in the 1930s despite the economic depression. In 1932, Niagara Searchlight announced plans to build a new facility in Niagara Falls, Ontario. Articles about the company after 1932 do not mention this factory. Five years later, the company again expanded its operations at Ferry and Eighth streets by constructing an 8,000-square foot warehouse. It appeared that Niagara Searchlight would have a bright future in Niagara Falls, but circumstances changed the fate of that business.
Ironically, the first world war had propelled the company’s success and prominence in the searchlight industry, but a second world war caused its demise. In 1942, the U.S. government, in the interest of the “all-out war production,” ordered that all brass, copper and steel, the materials used to make flashlights, be diverted to the war effort. The closure affected between 100 and 150 workers. Eaton kept employees on the payroll until they found other jobs in the booming defense industries in Niagara Falls. The factory shut down on May 29, 1942. Five months later, the business was purchased by the Chisholm-Ryder Company, which re-opened the plant and operated it as a division of their company under the original name of Niagara Searchlight Company with limited production and a staff of about 50 employees.
Richard M. Eaton, founder of Niagara Searchlight Company, passed away just two years after he sold the business. Chisholm-Ryder sold off the Searchlight division in 1950 to a firm in Buffalo. A newspaper report in 1972 stated that the Niagara Searchlight Company was purchased by the Port-O-Sign Company of North Tonawanda. This indicates that the business and/or name was sold and resold several times after 1950.
The Niagara Searchlight Company’s large factory complex was sold and leased to various businesses over the years. A fire in 1967 heavily damaged the main building and a year later, that structure was taken down, along with dozens of others, for the construction of the Erie-Highland and LaSalle arterials of the Niagara Expressway, a road project that was to “sweep into the south end of the city via the former New York Central Railroad right-of-way and parallel to Niagara Street to the Rainbow Bridge.” It was never built.
Ann Marie Linnabery is the assistant director of the History Center of Niagara.
