May 20, 2021 marked the 120th anniversary of the official opening of the Pan American Exposition in Buffalo. Photos from that day show dignitaries, including Vice President Theodore Roosevelt, bundled up against the cold and snow flurries that fell from the sky. The official opening was delayed by three weeks due to snow in April, which caused parts of some of the ornate, but temporary, Plaster-of-Paris buildings to crumble.
Despite the weather, there was much excitement about the six-month fair that was now finally underway. But for those in the LaSalle area of Niagara Falls, the feeling was bittersweet. Four years earlier, in 1897, President William McKinley had broken ground on Cayuga Island in the Niagara River for the international fair that was to take place in the summer of 1899. However, the Spanish-American War interrupted the plans and the fair was put on hold until 1901. In those intervening years, businessmen and politicians from Buffalo were able to convince the Exposition organizers that their city was the much better location due to the transportation infrastructure already in place there.
When the Exposition opened in May 1901, it was Buffalo rather than Niagara Falls that had the honor of hosting the long awaited event. Despite the slight, Niagara County made sure that its contributions were well represented by its citizens, businesses and organizations.
Internationally acclaimed Lockport artist A. Raphael Beck won the design competition for his logo of the Pan American Exposition. His painting of two robed women representing North and South America with their hands joined at Central America was the most visible symbol of the Exposition. This design appeared on thousands of souvenirs that were sold at the Exposition and that were later collected by Lockport resident Charles Rand Penney.
Another well-known visitor to the Pan Am was Gasport native Belva Lockwood. The woman who was twice a Presidential candidate (1884 and 1888) visited the fair in July 1901. She remarked, “I came to the session of the National Peace Conference, the session of the National Association of Colored Women and of course to see the Exposition. It is a magnificent creation …everywhere there is an atmosphere of comfort and convenience.”
There were at least two popular Niagara County exhibits at the fair as well. One was the Pomeroy English walnut exhibit in the Horticulture Building. The Pomeroy farm on Lower Mountain Road had been growing English walnuts since 1876 and shipped trees and nuts all over the world. Their exhibit won a silver medal for horticulture displays.
The other exhibit that was popular with the crowds was Lockport’s Oliver Brothers Bedstead Company booth that included a colonial-style bed made of cut glass and silver. The bed was seven feet long, five feet wide and 11 feet high and contained 371 pieces of glass and 149 pieces of silver. A silver eagle topped each corner of the canopy and an electric light was installed in the apex. The exhibit was housed in the Manufacturers and Liberal Arts Building and won first prize among those displayed in that location.
The final Niagara County connection to the Pan Am once again involved President William McKinley. He was unable to attend the official opening in May due to his wife’s illness, so his visit was rescheduled for September. On September 6th, McKinley visited Niagara Falls. Arriving at Lewiston by train from Buffalo at about 10 a.m., the Presidential party boarded the Great Gorge Railroad cars for the trip to Niagara Falls. When they reached the International Hotel, Mrs. McKinley, whose health was described as “delicate,” rested while the President and his entourage visited Prospect Park. After a luncheon at the hotel, while Mrs. McKinley again rested, the Presidential party toured the Niagara Falls Power Company before returning to Buffalo by train for McKinley’s reception at the Temple of Music on the Exposition grounds at 4 p.m.
When McKinley was shot that afternoon, the most prominent and experienced physician in Western New York, Dr. Roswell Park, happened to be in Niagara Falls performing surgery on a cancer patient there. He would not leave his patient in that city until he was satisfied that person was out of danger. In the meantime, McKinley was operated on by another doctor who was not familiar with gunshot wounds. The President died eight days later. At that time, Park did not criticize the attending physicians’ medical decisions, but years later admitted he would have done things differently. One has to wonder how history would have been different if McKinley had lived and Theodore Roosevelt had not become the 26th President of the United States.
The Pan American Exposition closed on November 1, 1901. The majority of the buildings were torn down leaving only a few permanent buildings which still stand today.
Ann Marie Linnabery is the assistant director of the History Center of Niagara.
