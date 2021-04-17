When the flotilla of boats arrived in Lockport on Oct. 26, 1825, on the opening day celebration for the Erie Canal, the lead boat carrying the dignitaries was the “Seneca Chief,” an ironic name considering that the land the canal passed through between Buffalo and just east of Rochester had once belonged to the Seneca Nation. Several other boats followed behind including “Chief,” “Lake Superior,” “Commodore Perry,” “Buffalo” and “Niagara.”
Also in that group was “Noah’s Ark.” In his 1825 Memoir at the Celebration of the Completion of the New York State Canals, author Cadwallader D. Colden wrote this about the boat: “The public papers apprize us, that there will arrive tomorrow [October 26, 1825], with the first Canal boat, a vessel called Noah’s Ark, from the yet unbuilt city of Ararat, which is to arise on an island, near the western termination of the Canal. She will bring, it is said, to our metropolis, to gratify the curiosity of its inhabitants, specimens of all manner of living things, to be found in the forests that surround the Falls of Niagara.”
Colden did not specifically name what animals would be on the boat but other newspapers did. There were “a bear, two eagles, two fawns, several fish and two Indian boys.” To our modern sensibilities, this would be considered an imprudent exploitation but in 1825, many people still considered Western New York a wild region and Native Americans as an exotic race. Since the other boats were filled with state and canal-associated officials, “Noah’s Ark” appealed to ordinary folks and especially children.
When Raphael Beck created the mural, “Opening of the Erie Canal, October 26, 1825” for the 100th anniversary of that event, he included “Noah’s Ark” in the painting. This vessel was a harbinger of things to come as circus boats became a popular attraction along the Erie Canal for decades afterwards.
In Colden’s description of “Noah’s Ark,” he mentioned “the yet unbuilt city of Ararat, which is to arise on an island …” Although Grand Island is not in Niagara County, it is close enough that its history can be included here.
In 1820, Mordecai Noah, a Jewish journalist and politician from New York City, petitioned the New York State Legislature for a land grant on Grand Island for the creation of a temporary homeland for Jews until they could return to Zion. He was denied the land grant but with the assistance of some local Freemasons, he was able to purchase about 2,500 acres on the island. The city would be called “Ararat” and he had a large tablet carved with the inscription, "Ararat, a City of Refuge for the Jews, founded by Mordecai M. Noah in the Month of Tishri, 5586 (September, 1825) and in the Fiftieth Year of American Independence."
In September of 1825, the tablet was dedicated, with much fanfare, not on Grand Island but at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Buffalo. The procession and ceremony attracted 2,500, mostly Christians, but also Jews who lived in and near Buffalo. After the singing of Psalms and Noah’s lengthy dedication speech, it was too late to travel to the island. The tablet was placed outside the church for future movement.
That didn’t happen. Noah left Buffalo two days later having never set foot on Grand Island. He gave up on his hope for the temporary homeland and concentrated his future efforts at establishing a permanent Jewish homeland in Zion.
The reasons for Noah's failure were twofold. He had not consulted any rabbis or prominent Jews in America or Europe as to his plans and actually had little support from the Jewish community. Second, his primary advocates, the Freemasons, in exactly one year, would be facing their own crisis in the aftermath of the William Morgan Affair.
Remarkably, the tablet survived and is on exhibit at the Buffalo History Museum.
One more anecdote about the Erie Canal and “Noah’s Ark.” A story in the Syracuse Post-Standard in 1948 related how the real Noah’s Ark was rumored to have been found in that city. When expansion work was being done on the Syracuse City Hall, the remains of an old canal barge were found during the excavation. Forgetting (or ignoring) the fact that City Hall had been built on a filled-in canal basin, someone started the rumor that the boat was the remains of the original Noah’s Ark. The story spread, but even after it was revealed as a joke, some people said they had proof that it was the Ark. They asserted that the Bible states the real Ark was made of gopher wood, and, surmising that this had been a lumber barge, it was made to “go-for” wood.
Ann Marie Linnabery is the assistant director of the History Center of Niagara.
