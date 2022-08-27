Sometimes readers of Niagara Discoveries will suggests topics for it. Recently I was asked to write about the history of opera houses in Niagara County. Information on four of them have been found. If anyone knows of others not included here, please let me know.
In doing the research, I found that the term “opera house” is a misnomer, as it was used to denote a space used for theatrical or musical performances as well as lectures and meetings. One newspaper writer questioned the name of one of these places and asked if it “ever hosted an opera.” Few, if any, of these small community “Opera Houses” actually staged an opera.
The first of the opera houses to be discussed here is the one that prompted the suggestion from the reader. The Somerset Opera House, still standing at Lake Road near Quaker Road, was built in 1885 by Dr. Irving Hotaling, a veteran of the Civil War. It is a one-story wooden building. According to a history of the building written in 1971 by then Somerset Town Historian Ruth Porter, “It was equipped with movable seats, a good-sized platform and a balcony…The Literary Society of Somerset staged home talent plays, and traveling stock companies staged dramas…The building was also used for dances, dinners, lectures and musical programs.”
Newspaper articles of the period highlight some of the happenings at the Somerset Opera House. On March 31, 1888, the Niagara Democrat reported on three events that had taken place or would take place there. The first was a meeting of the “electors of the town” who were opposed to the granting of [liquor] licenses, to be held on April 3rd “for the purpose of nominating an excise commissioner and for the transaction of other such business…” Next it was reported that the “troupe” which had performed the temperance drama “The Little Brown Jug” were invited to the “spacious and elegant residence of Mr. and Mrs. J.J. Haight…where they were right royally entertained by the genial host and hostess.”
Finally, a farcical trial was staged: “The Great High Court of Courts of the Mighty Province of Somerset or Turnover,” with “His Most August Judgeship” Loren Church presiding. It was about a case of chicken stealing, and the jury, “after listening to a long chain of evidence, returned a verdict of guilty.”
In 1903, another comical entertainment, “The Spinster’s Convention,” was presented by “The Single Blessedness Club of West Somerset.” It was reported that “it has been enthusiastically received…We hope the ‘spinsters’ will have good success.”
The Somerset Opera House was also the venue for the annual Memorial Day Service organized by the Barker Chapter of the G.A.R. (Grand Army of the Republic) until the Sons of Veterans Hall was built in Barker in 1908. After the opening of the new S.O.V. Hall, the Somerset Opera House was sold and over the last 100-plus years, it has been used for several different purposes but mostly for vehicle and boat storage. The sign on the building identifies it as “The Old Opera House.” The Sons of Veterans Hall, which had replaced it, was torn down in 1971.
• • •
A few miles west along Lake Road and about a half-mile south on Lake Street, in the village of Wilson, stood the Albright Opera House. The structure started out as the Wesleyan Chapel next to the Methodist Church. In 1893, William Albright bought the building for his farm implement store. His two sons, Harold and John, created a small gymnasium, complete with a boxing ring, in the back of the store where they and their friends could compete with each other. A few years after purchasing the building, Albright raised the roof and added a full second floor, but was careful to keep the ornamental window from the former chapel intact. It was this space that became the Albright Opera House.
In 1982, William’s son Harold wrote a short recollection of his memories of the opera house. He remembered that it was originally lit by kerosene lamps which were later changed to electricity after the turn of the 20th century. The opera house had wings on either side of the stage, one for the piano and the other for the actors and for storage. Several painted backdrops hung behind the stage; these included scenes of the various seasons, parlors and other rooms and a streetscape of Holley, N.Y.
Like the Somerset Opera House, Albright’s had performances by both local and traveling theater groups. In one play that used live dogs in the show, the dogs ran off just before the first act started and a frantic search was made to find the dogs before their scene. Luckily they were found and the show went on as scheduled. “Medicine shows” were also done there. One time Harold Albright remembered seeing the “hucksters” filling the “medicine” bottles with water from the neighbor’s well.
After about 25 years of operating the opera house, William Albright closed it. By the 1920s, traveling troupes were skipping the small town theaters in favor of bigger venues and motion pictures were the new, novel form of entertainment. Over the next dozen years, the building was used as a “Ford (car) Agency” with a printing shop upstairs. According to Harold Albright, “a fire of undetermined origin” destroyed the building “in the early thirties.” An exact date could not be found.
The parking lot for the Wilson House Restaurant now covers the site of the Albright Opera House.
AUTHOR’S NOTE: Thanks to Somerset Town Historian Peter DeVeaux for assistance with the history of the Somerset Opera House. Information on the Albright Opera House is from the booklet written by Harold Albright.
NEXT WEEK: The Middleport and Lewiston opera houses.
Ann Marie Linnabery is the assistant director of the History Center of Niagara.
