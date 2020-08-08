A recent acquisition of the History Center collection is a circa 1920s photo of a mother and daughter dressed in white, seated on a cushioned bench in a photographer’s studio. We don’t know who they are but we do know that the photo was taken at Kondo Studios at 343 Third St., Niagara Falls. This is the first example we have in the collection from that studio, and the story of its owner, Theodore T. Kondo, is an interesting one.
Tsuyeazi Kondo was born in Japan in 1888. He had studied at the Okayama College of Commerce before arriving in the United States in 1906. He had been accepted to the medical school at the University of Washington in Seattle. His goal was to return to Japan as a doctor. While attending the university, he was introduced to photography by a friend and decided to pursue that profession instead. He enrolled in the Illinois College of Photography and graduated in 1914. A few years later, he and a fellow student from the college opened a photography studio in Oil City, Pennsylvania. At some point he had changed his first name to Theodore and converted to Christianity.
The year 1918 was a turning point in Kondo's life. He learned that his family in Japan had all succumbed to the influenza epidemic that year, ending any thoughts he may have had of returning there. He also met and married Mary LeVont DeLong of nearby Franklin, Pa. The couple honeymooned in Niagara Falls and he thought the city had good prospects for a photography business, so in 1920, Theodore, Mary and their infant daughter Ruthardell moved to the Cataract City.
On Oct. 23, 1920, an ad appeared in the Niagara Falls Gazette announcing, “Public are cordially invited to attend the opening of The Kondo Art Studio” at “One hundred eight Falls St.” The “Features of Opening” included, “Artist demonstration with living model in draping, light and posing [and] Guessing contest – Prizes given.” For the next several years, Kondo ran ads in the Gazette for graduation, wedding and Christmas portraits, citing his photographs as “different” and “distinctive.”
Very early in his career, Kondo was recognized as a superior photographer and was a much sought after presenter at local and national camera clubs and conventions. He was asked to judge not only photography competitions, but also the Niagara Falls annual Christmas lighting displays as well as summer beauty contests
In 1925, Kondo Studios moved to 343 Third Street and where it would remain for the next 12 years. During this time, Kondo began to specialize in what was called “Home Portraiture.” He believed that “in order to bring out the individuality of a person, the artist must place his subject in poses and amid surroundings which are natural to him.” With advances in technology and equipment, the photographer could bring the studio into a person’s home.
Every year, Kondo and his wife would attend the annual convention of the Photographers Association of America. Photo artists from all over the United States would submit entries for exhibit at the convention. If your photograph was chosen, you would earn one point towards your “Master of Photography” degree, which you needed 25 points to achieve. Almost every year, from the 1930s through the early 1960s, Kondo would have at least one photograph on exhibit at the convention. Many of his photos that were accepted for exhibition were of Native Americans from the Tuscarora Reservation and people from Niagara Falls’ African-American community. He finally received his “Master of Photography” degree in 1962.
The Kondo Studio moved again in 1937, this time to 1120 Main Street. During World War II, when many Japanese-Americans were interred in camps or faced discrimination, Kondo was respected in the community. Because of his professionalism and ability, many local servicemen went to him to be photographed in their uniforms.
“The people of this city were wonderful to me,” he said in a 1958 interview. “You don’t have to worry, Mr. Kondo, they told me. We’re your friends and we understand how rough this war must be on you.”
Kondo became a U.S. citizen in 1953. He said it was the proudest day of his life. He would have done it much sooner but that was not possible until the Asian Exclusion Act ended in 1952. He never returned to Japan. He continued his business until shortly before his death on Nov. 28, 1963 at the age of 75. He is buried with his wife in Riverdale Cemetery in Lewiston.
Ann Marie Linnabery is the assistant director of the History Center of Niagara.
