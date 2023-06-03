Last week Niagara Discoveries looked in on the “plank road boom” in the United States in the 1840s and 1850s, as well as a few of those toll roads that were constructed in Niagara County. A few more will be highlighted this week.
Before discussing those, there were apparently a number of plank roads that were proposed, started, or even finished, but were either never built or completed, or were abandoned shortly after they opened. A 1916 Lockport Union-Sun & Journal article mentioned some of these roads.
In 1844, a plank road was to be built south from Lockport to connect to the macadamized Buffalo Road (Main Street) in Williamsville. Ten miles of the “Lockport & Buffalo Plank Road” was built down Transit Road before it was abandoned shortly after it opened because the tolls collected were insufficient to maintain the road and pay dividends.
A few years later, the “Lockport & Mansfield Corners Plank Road” was built to connect Lockport to Mansfield Corners in Clarence (Erie County) via “the Rapids.” This route started at High and Beattie streets and extended south to Raymond Hill and Rapids roads to Tonawanda Creek Road and into Erie County. A gate was located on Rapids Road near what is now Plank Road, a short street whose name is a reminder of the original road. This toll road was given up about a decade after it opened for the same reasons stated above.
• • •
The longest of the plank roads in Niagara County was the “Lockport & Cambria Plank Road.” The L&CPR Company was chartered in 1849 and the road was built a year later. The approximately 17 mile long road was laid with oak planks and later with crushed limestone. It was maintained through the charging of tolls at various places along the road. It began at West Avenue in Lockport, turned west at Upper Mountain Road, went down the escarpment at Gothic Hill Road, then west on Lower Mountain Road, turned north on Plank Road to Molyneaux Corners at Ridge and North Ridge Roads, then continued on North Ridge until it reached Ransomville, where it ended.
Various sources mention toll gates at West Avenue and Upper Mountain Roads, Hickory Corners (Lower Mountain and Leete Roads), Molyneaux Corners (Plank and Ridge Roads) and when you entered Ransomville. The toll house in Ransomville is still standing but was moved from its original location. The company was dissolved in 1899 but the section between Lower Mountain and Ridge roads continues to be called “Plank Road.”
An unusual event occurred in 1881 at the History Corners toll gate. A poplar tree, planted by Daniel Pomeroy in 1815, was struck by lightning during a thunderstorm on May 14th. The strike was so intense that it broke the windows in the toll house and caused a neighbor’s baby “for a moment to be paralyzed, but soon recovered.” The tree was destroyed in what the newspaper described as “a truly wonderful manner.”
• • •
About the same time that the aforementioned plank road was being built, another was started heading north out of the village of Lockport. The “Lockport & Wright’s Corners Plank Road” was three miles long, beginning on Lake Avenue just south of Old Niagara Road and ending on Ridge Road at Wrights Corners. This is perhaps the most well-know of the plank toll roads because a historic marker across from the Niagara County Fairgrounds commemorates “Toll Gate Hill.” Although this plank road was the shortest of the toll roads, it had the longest tenure, ending in 1905 when the toll gate was finally abandoned.
• • •
There were plank roads in the western part of the county as well. In a 1914 interview in the Niagara Falls Gazette, Eugene A. Butler stated, “What are now Niagara Street and Sugar Street (modern-day Hyde Park Boulevard) was a plank road when I was a boy (1850s and 1860s). They had 18-foot planks laid on stringers from the Schlosser dock to Main Street, about three miles. A toll gate stood at the intersection of Niagara Street and Portage Road. Pine Avenue was then called the Swamp Road. It was almost impassable a good part of the year.”
The 1852 map of Niagara County does show Niagara Street as a plank road with a gate at Portage Road. Other sources mention that Portage Road was a plank road, at least in the earlier period of the 1850s-1860s. There was also a reference to a “Niagara Falls & Lewiston Plank Road” that extended from the Niagara River at the foot of Sugar Street to Lewiston Road (Route 104) where Niagara University is now located. Apparently another plank road was proposed in 1848 to link the newly constructed Suspension Bridge with the village of Lockport but nothing came of the project. What is now Route 31 would have been the nearest road connecting those two places.
The heyday of the “plank road boom” was the 1840s to the 1860s. By the decade of the 1870s, most of these roads had been replaced with stone or gravel or had been macadamized, although in some places, wooden planks were still used. Continuous and costly maintenance resulting in little or no profit, rising tolls to pay for the repairs, farmers resentful for having to pay a toll, and finally, automobile drivers who simply ignored the toll gates, spelled the end of the plank and toll road era in Niagara County.
