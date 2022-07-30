A few weeks ago, a large package arrived at the History Center containing a portrait of Sarah Elizabeth Haines, wife of the subject of a recent column, Asher B. Evans. The painting was done in Lockport in 1848, when Sarah Haines was 6 years old, by an unknown artist. It had been passed down through five generations of the Haines/Evans/Coombs families over the past almost 175 years and has traveled to California and Washington (state) and is now finally back in Lockport. Sarah Haines Evans’ story begins when her grandfather, Jesse P. Haines, arrived in what is now the city of Lockport in 1818.
The life and accomplishments of Jesse Haines are fairly well-known in Lockport but a few facts will be repeated here in relation to Sarah Elizabeth. On or about Oct. 2, 1818, Jesse Haines, his wife, Sarah Snell Haines, and their two sons, William, aged 2, and Thomas, not quite 5 months old, made it to the area on the east side of the Transit line between what are now High Street and Lincoln Avenue. They had left from the vicinity of Lancaster, Pa., about a month earlier. Haines, who was Quaker, cleared a small patch of land and built a log cabin before the onset of winter. Some sources say his older brother, Reuben, may have already been here for a few years. Four more children, all girls, were born here in the 1820s. One daughter, Sarah, died in infancy.
As a surveyor, Haines was a busy man, as more people began to move into the area when it was learned that the Erie Canal locks would be built into the nearby ravine. It was Haines who made the first complete survey of the village of Lockport in 1829, producing the first map a year later (the History Center owns the original copper plate that was used to print the 1830 map. It is on exhibit at the Erie Canal Discovery Center). He made another map of the village in 1845.
Where the Haines children were educated is unknown but most likely their mother Sarah taught them at home. When Haines built a frame house on Washburn Street (now Locust Street) south of Willow Street in about 1836, a school room was added to the structure for use by his children and later his grandchildren.
Thomas Haines, the infant son brought to Lockport in 1818, was Sarah Elizabeth’s father. Nothing is known of his childhood but in 1840 and 1841, two important events occurred in his life. On June 24, 1840, an advertisement appeared in the Niagara Democrat & Lockport Balance announcing that “Thomas Haines, late of Philadelphia,” was opening a “New Drug Store” at the “new Marble Building next door west of the Canal Bank.” This may indicate that Thomas had been living in Philadelphia and possibly working at a drug store in that city. A year and a month later, a marriage announcement was printed stating that “Thomas Haines of this place [Lockport],” had wed Miss Julia Reed of Bucks County, Pa. He may have met her while he was living in Philadelphia.
The couple returned to Lockport where Haines continued to operate his drug store. At some point the business moved to 128 Main St.
Haines was also the president of the Lockport Young Men’s Temperance Association, which is somewhat ironic considering that most likely the medicines he sold in the 1840s contained alcohol, morphine and/or cocaine. How long Haines had his drug store is uncertain. The last ad that could be found was from April of 1843.
It is at this time that it seems Thomas Haines disappears. There is no indication that he was still operating his drug store. In Sarah Haines Evans’ obituary in 1927, it states, “Both parents died when Mrs. Evans was a small child” and she was raised by her Haines grandparents. However, a 1921 article in the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal claims that Thomas Haines “went West and died in 1854.” Sarah would have been 12 years old at the time. Nothing more could be found on Thomas or Julia Reed Haines. It is possible that Julia Haines did die young and was buried in the Quaker Cemetery near the Haines property on Washburn/Locust St. The bodies were moved to Cold Spring Cemetery in about 1845.
When Sarah Haines was living with her grandfather Jesse, the family resided in the frame house on Washburn/Locust Street between Willow Street and Newhall Road (now Lincoln Avenue). The Haines house is still standing on Locust Street but was moved from the west side of the street to the east side in the late 1860s.
Sarah continued to live with her grandparents until her marriage to Asher B. Evans in 1869 (her grandmother and namesake, Sarah Haines, died in 1859). She and Asher had two children, William and Florence. Sometime around 1866, Jesse Haines sold his house on Washburn/Locust Street and moved in with his daughter, Martha Creagh, widow of William Creagh, at 500 Pine St. Sarah and Asher also resided there as did several other relatives.
Jesse Haines died in 1877 and Martha Creagh died in 1888. The Creaghs’ children died as infants and the house was either inherited by, or sold to, Asher and Sarah Haines Evans. Not much could be found about Sarah’s life other than she shared her husband’s interest and enthusiasm for education and the students at the Lockport Union School. Although Sarah was raised in the Quaker community, after her marriage she joined the First Presbyterian Church and was an active member there. Asher died in 1891 at the age of 57, leaving Sarah a widow for the next 36 years.
Sarah Haines Evans always took pride in her family, her pioneer heritage and her historic home. She resisted change and progress and was the last resident of Lockport to continue to employ a coachman and use a horse and carriage as her only means of transportation until her death in 1927 at the age of 85.
Sarah and Asher Evans are both buried in Glenwood Cemetery.
Ann Marie Linnabery is the assistant director of the History Center of Niagara.
