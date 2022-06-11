With all of the digital and wireless communication options that are available today, the traditional letter with a stamp affixed to it is becoming a thing of the past. However, 200 years ago, one of the first and most important services to be established in a newly settled area was the post office. Mail service first came through this area before Niagara was even a county.
In 1797, a year after the British turned Fort Niagara over to the American army, a postal route was started between Canandaigua in Ontario County and the fort. This path followed what is today Route 5, but at that time it was little more than an Indian trail. When it reached Batavia the route veered slightly northwest along the Lewiston Road, today’s Route 77, until it reached present day Cold Spring Road in Lockport. From there it again turned to the northwest and followed the Niagara Road (Stone Road) to the Ridge Road (Route 104) to Lewiston and up River Road to the fort.
In 1804, New Amsterdam (Buffalo) was added to the route but since there were no passable roads between there and the fort, the mail rider had to cross the river by ferry at Buffalo into Canada and then cross back over to Lewiston to get to the fort. By 1809, with the construction of the Military Road, mail riders could now go directly from Buffalo to Fort Niagara. A few years later in 1816, Ridge Road from the Genesee River to Lewiston was also opened for mail delivery with two post offices being established in Niagara County, one at Hartland Corners (Ridge and Hartland roads) and the other in Cambria at Molyneaux Corners (the intersection of Ridge, North Ridge and Plank roads). Post offices in other towns were soon added.
The first post office in what is now Lockport was officially begun on Nov. 20, 1822. It was located in the store of House & Boughton on Canal Street on the Big Bridge where the Lockport Municipal Building now stands. For the first year after the establishment of this post office, the mail was dropped off at Molyneaux Corners and then backtracked to Lockport. In 1823, the road was cut through from Wrights Corners directly to Lockport to facilitate both stagecoach and mail delivery. When the Erie Canal opened in 1825 mail was then transported east and west on the canal. Lockport became the central point for stages to pick up mail and deliver it to the post offices scattered around the county.
By the mid 19th century, there were post offices in each of the towns, located in the villages and crossroads where people would go to do their shopping. The Lockport Post Office was located in approximately the same place on the Big Bridge until about 1856. At that time, it was moved to the Arcade Building on Pine Street, and in the early 1870s was relocated to the first Hodge Opera House, which was destroyed by fire in 1881. When the second Hodge Opera House opened, the Post Office was again located there. In 1900, an “East Lockport” substation was opened at 311 Market Street to serve the people of Lowertown. It operated out of several different addresses on Market Street until it was discontinued in 1931.
With the advent of Rural Free Delivery (RFD) beginning in the late 1890s, many of the small post offices throughout the county began to close and more mail was consolidated in the main Lockport post office. At this time, Congress appropriated funding for a new post office and federal building in Lockport and construction began at the corner of East Avenue and Elm Street in 1902. Two very early Lockport stone houses, the old Bellah and Keep residences, were taken down to make way for the new building.
The new Lockport Post Office was opened with much fanfare on Aug. 13, 1904, with Postmaster Charles W. Hatch presiding over the festivities. The building included a federal courthouse on the second floor. The courtroom was used on a regular basis until the 1930s and then only for federal bankruptcy court until 1977.
As time went on, the volume of mail passing through Lockport greatly increased. With the closing of the East Lockport post office in 1931, a new wing was added to the East Avenue building in 1933. Another 50 years would go by before a new, larger and more modern post office would be needed.
Beginning in the mid 1980s sites for a new Lockport post office were being considered. In May 1991 the new post office on East Avenue east of Washburn Street was opened. The “Historic Post Office” at East Avenue and Elm Street is now undergoing a complete restoration by Iskalo Development with plans for a mixed used facility including boutique shops and studios, executive office space and a restaurant.
Ann Marie Linnabery is the assistant director of the History Center of Niagara.
