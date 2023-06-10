While looking through photos in the Niagara History Center collection, two were found dated “1916” that came from the Wagner Family of Niagara Falls. Both photos show a parade passing in front of the 100 block of Falls Street. There is no other information on the photos. In doing research to learn more about them, it was discovered that in 1916, the city of Niagara Falls held a “Preparedness Day” Parade on June 14th, Flag Day.
Before examining the parade in Niagara Falls, a brief history of Preparedness Day is necessary.
In 1915, World War I was raging in Europe and a debate was raging in the United States. There were politicians, military officers, and many people who advocated for the U.S. to enter the war on the side of the Allied Powers (England, France, Russia and Serbia). There were also those who believed that the country should remain neutral and not join the war. Those who supported the nation’s entry in the war were led by Chief of Staff of the Army, Leonard Wood, and former President Theodore Roosevelt. In the early months of the war, President Woodrow Wilson promoted a policy of neutrality and did not respond to calls to increase the army and naval capabilities in reaction to what was happening in Europe.
After the sinking of the RMS Lusitania, with the loss of 128 American lives, Wilson, though still determined to keep the U.S. out of the war, began to embrace what was called the “Preparedness Movement” and signed bills passed by Congress that created the ROTC, expanded the National Guard and allowed the construction of nearly 140 new Navy vessels. With Wilson now supporting U.S. preparedness, most Americans adopted a patriotic attitude and participated in efforts to prepare in case of war.
Starting in the spring of 1916, cities all over the Unites States began to sponsor a Preparedness Day that usually included a parade or special event for the public to attend. In Niagara Falls, the parade was scheduled for May 13th but was changed to June 14th to coincide with Flag Day. The “Pageant,” as it was referred to in the papers, was under the direction of the local chapter of the National Security League (hereafter NSL), an organization that promoted preparedness, among other things. The Flag Day Ceremony at the end of the parade was under the auspices of the Benevolent & Protective Order of Elks. Arrangements began weeks ahead with the setting up of the divisions for the parade. It was predicted on June 13th that “Tomorrow’s Celebration in Connection with Flag Day Will Eclipse Anything in the City’s History.” People were encouraged to decorate their shops and homes in red, white and blue, and participants and spectators were asked to carry American flags.
As the sun rose on June 14, 1916, the Naval Militia fired a salute to the flag as it was raised above the Soldiers Monument at Riverway and Falls streets. At noon, stores, businesses and factories closed for the afternoon so workers could attend the parade. An estimated 3,000 people were expected to participate in the parade, which would began at “Main and Ontario Avenue…move south on Main Street, to Third Street, to Falls Street, to Main Street, to the Kaltenbach Green…” where Flag Day ceremonies would be held. Kaltenbach Green was described as “that part of the state park at the south end of Main Street near the Cataract House,” which today would be approximately across from the Red Coach Inn. In 1916, the New York Central Railroad yard crossed Third Street between Main and Falls streets so either the route was printed incorrectly in the newspaper or provisions were made to cross that section safely. The route was approximately two miles long and the reviewing stand was in front of the Elks Hall at 129 Main Street at the corner of Cherry Street.
There were seven divisions in the parade. The first division had the Elks marching and GAR (Grand Army of the Republic) Civil War veterans in carriages, all led by the first section of the Shredded Wheat Band; second division had other veterans’ organizations and quasi-military groups led by the second section of the Shredded Wheat Band; third and fourth divisions had other fraternal and social groups led by the Eagles Drum Corps and the Polish Falcons Band; fifth division was the NSL members, their Drum Corps and their High School Cadets; and seventh division was the Niagara Falls Business Men’s Association, led by Tussing’s Band.
The sixth division is the one that parade organizers were concerned about. This was the women’s division and the NSL and several participating military associations were anti-suffrage. Women’s organizations would be allowed to march, but only with assurances from Mrs. Frank J. Tone, leader of the Niagara Falls chapter of the National American Woman’s Suffrage Association, that there would be no suffrage demonstration or “propaganda work” during the parade. Mrs. Tone agreed to their conditions and the women’s groups marched, led by the Shredded Wheat Drum Corps and Pipe Band.
The parade went off without any incidents and the festivities continued into the evening in Kaltenbach Green until 7:30 p.m. when a sunset 21 gun salute was fired, ending the day’s celebrations. Estimates in the newspapers ranged from 3,000 to 6,000 participants in the parade but most accounts stated it was about 4,000 people. Surprisingly, no account could be found of how many spectators lined the parade route, but considering its length, and the fact that a half-day holiday had been declared, it was probably in the tens of thousands.
Other cities held Preparedness Day parades and events, including Buffalo, 10 days later on June 24th. There are no accounts that Lockport had one. At a July 22, 1916, Preparedness Day parade in San Francisco, a bomb was detonated in a suitcase, killing 10 people, including children, and wounding dozens more. Two labor union leaders were convicted and served prison time, but were later pardoned based on weak evidence and false testimony. Over the years, several other individuals and groups were suspected of carrying out the bombing but no one else was ever tried or convicted. No Preparedness Day parades were held following the bombing and a little more than eight months later, on April 2, 1917, the United States declared war on Germany, bringing America into the war in Europe.
