Moving around Niagara County, Niagara Discoveries will now regularly highlight a community that has either been largely forgotten or entirely disappeared. This week, let’s look in an area in the town of Wilson that was originally called Randall and was later named Elberta. The once busy hamlet at the intersection of Braley and Randall roads was bisected by the “Hojack” railroad in 1876.
Asa Randall came from Vermont to Wilson in 1827. He most likely cut a trail from the North Ridge Road to reach his property near the west branch of Twelve-Mile Creek. As more settlers bought land and established farms, a road was cut through to the north to reach the Youngstown-Wilson Road. This road was named Randall Road in honor of the first man to make his home there.
There are conflicting family trees for Asa Randall on Ancestry.com, so it is difficult to determine who his spouse and children were. A spouse named Mary died in 1843 and Randall may have remarried as another spouse, Amy, appears on a later census record. There were a few things that could be found about Randall. He was a farmer and a founding member of the Niagara County Agricultural Society. In 1840, he supported Democrat Martin Van Buren in the presidential election but Van Buren lost to Whig candidate William Henry Harrison. By 1850, Randall Road had many families living on it and a school was built on land donated by H. Maham. This became Wilson District School #8. A new schoolhouse was built there in 1861 that was later moved to the grounds of the Wilson Historical Society. Randall died in 1858 and was buried in a family cemetery on his property which is still there.
It is unclear when Braley Road was cut through, or when its intersection with Randall Road became known as “Randall,” but a small community began to grow around the periphery of the corners. A major change came to Randall in 1876 when the Rome, Watertown & Ogdensburg (RWO) Railroad (popularly known as the “Hojack” line) was built to run right through the intersection of Randall and Braley roads. Both passenger and freight stations were erected just to the east of the corners on the north side of the tracks. The new line started with two passenger trains a day, and added more to the schedule when the line became part of the New York Central Railroad in 1891. Locals used the railroad in a similar way to how people would take a trolley or bus later in the early to mid-20th century. Short trips between nearby communities were more frequent than long distance travel.
Randall was a logical stop on the Hojack line due to the abundant amount of fruit grown in that particular area. Soon structures that supported fruit processing were constructed including storage facilities, an elevator to move fruit from one process stage to another, and an evaporator. In the July/August issue of the Wilson Historical Society newsletter, historian Don Croop described the evaporator that was there in the early 20th century as a “dryer which had seven peeling machines and one for coring apples. They were all operated by young women, and the dried fruit was packed in boxes and shipped by rail all over the county.”
On the 1908 Niagara County Atlas, the intersection is still identified as Randall and it was evident that over a 30-year period the area around the corners had attracted new people and businesses. As an example of the types of fruit that were processed, a notice of a 30-acre farm for sale in 1913 lists the fruit that was grown there: “apples, pears, peaches, prunes, plums, cherries and grapes.” It also stated that the farm was “3/4 mile from Elberta station.” This indicates that sometime after 1908, the intersection was being called “Elberta.” It also appears as “Elberta Corners” and “Elberta Station” in newspaper articles.
It is suggested that the name “Elberta” was derived from the Elberta peach, which was grown near, and shipped from, that station. There was much activity in the area, and in 1916 the roads leading to Elberta were at least partially paved with macadam.
In 1920, the Elberta Fruit Growers Co-operative Association was formed to encourage the area’s farmers to work together to harvest fruit and build suitable storage facilities near the station. A pea vinery was built there in 1925 by the Niagara Preserving Corp. With improved road construction, and the increased use of automobiles — it was reported in the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal on August 29, 1918, that Elwin Hewitt of Elberta had purchased an automobile — the New York Central Railroad in 1925 applied to the Public Service Commission to discontinue the Elberta Station as an agency station. This meant there would be no agent at the station except during the late summer and fall when the fruit freight would be at its peak.
The move was protested and the request was withdrawn. The railroad tried again in 1929 and this time the station became a non-agency station to be manned only during the fruit shipping season. This move ended Elberta as a passenger stop on the railroad. Within a decade, all passenger service on the old Hojack line was discontinued.
One company that did operate in Elberta during and after World War II was Duffy-Mott, a forerunner of Mott’s Applesauce. Freight rail service continued until 1959, when trucks took over the transport of fruit to larger processing plants outside Elberta.
The last major business to operate in the hamlet was the Elberta Chemical Company, which opened in 1945. It was sold to Solvay Process, a division of Allied Chemical, in 1956. It continued until the 1970s when it closed.
Today, little remains of the once booming fruit processing operations that once thrived in this small crossroads and railroad community.
Ann Marie Linnabery is the assistant director of the History Center of Niagara.
