A few months ago, Niagara Discoveries considered the importance of blacksmiths in keeping the Erie Canal boats in operation with properly-shoed mules and horses, as well as canal related businesses supplied with tools and other needed equipment. Now let’s look at the role coopers played during the canal boat era and one of the cooperages that was located in Lockport.
The art of “cask” or barrel-making dates at least as far back as ancient Egypt and Rome. The word “cooper” is derived from the Middle Low German “kupe,” meaning “cask,” which comes from the Latin “cupa,” also “cask.” A cask, or barrel, is a container made of wooden staves (narrow strips of wood) held together by iron hoops. The barrel is then heated to expand the fibers to create a tighter fit around the iron hoops. This is what gives the barrel a slightly rounded shape.
Although many types of casks and barrels have been made over the centuries, those that were transported on Erie Canal boats generally fell into three categories: dry, dry-tight and wet. Another category, sometimes called “white,” referred to buckets, tubs, churns and the like, which held liquid but were open on top and not meant for shipping.
Dry barrels could be used for any item that did not need an air-tight fit, such as fruit (apples, peaches, potatoes, et cetera), which was one of the most transported commodities on the Erie Canal. Dry-tight barrels held products that did not require a seal but needed to be tighter to prevent air and moisture from getting inside. These were used for things like flour and gunpowder, and they could be made from a variety of wood. Wet barrels, as the name implies, contained liquids and had to be water-tight. They were usually made of oak and were sometimes sealed inside with either wax or tar, depending on what was being stored in them.
One reason barrels were preferred over boxes for transportation and storage was because they could be rolled on to canal boats easily.
In Niagara County, some communities, but not all, had a cooperage. Due to its close proximity, and its agricultural and commercial relations with the Erie Canal, the village of Lockport had several cooperages. These were sometimes referred to as “stave manufacturers.” The names of most of the early ones have been lost to time but a few are known.
In 1836, an article in the Niagara Democrat, which highlighted Lockport’s business activity, noted that, “There are a number of cooperages, the extent of which may be readily inferred from the quantity of barrels required to supply the mills.” Several of those mills belonged to Lyman A. Spalding, and they also are referenced in the article. The earliest detailed map of the village of Lockport is from 1851 and it shows a property on Van Buren Street east of Vine Street, labeled “L. A. Spalding,” which included a steam saw mill and a large cooperage. It is in the approximate location of what is today Niagara Fiberboard.
In the late 1850s, when the first Lockport village directories were published, there was not a separate category for “coopers” but there was one for “stave manufacturers,” and most of them (three) were on Van Buren Street. The category “cooper” first appeared in the 1862-63 directory and it listed nearly 70 names! Whether this was a misprint or some sort of anomaly is not known, but the following year, 1864, only eight coopers are listed, one of whom was John Little. Again, several were on Van Buren Street.
John Little was born in Carlisle, England, in 1836 and came to Lockport as a young child with his parents. His father, Robert Little, Sr., was a cooper and all five of his sons eventually engaged in that trade while living in Lockport. By the late 1850s, the brothers and their families were living in the vicinity of Adam, Dayton and Olcott streets. They may have had a shop, or shops, on one or more of their properties, as the brothers all lived near each other. At least two of the brothers, James and Joseph, served in the Civil War. Following the war, they resumed their trade in Lockport.
John Little was co-proprietor of the Gibson, Arnold & Little Cooperage, located first near the area of the three aforementioned streets, and then on Race Street near Pine Street. He later moved to Middleport and opened a flour mill there. John died in 1920.
Joseph Little started his own cooperage in the 1870s in approximately the same location on Van Buren Street as the one owned by Lyman Spalding. The cooperage business went in cycles, with summer and fall being very busy, while winter and spring were slow. Fire was also a concern since most cooperages were made of wood, as were the building materials used. Joseph Little faced some setbacks due to fires and fluctuations in business. In 1902, he filed for bankruptcy and the company was reorganized as “Niagara Cooperage,” “composed mostly of eastern capitalists” as one newspaper article put it, but he remained president of the company. When he passed away in 1911, his son Alfred took over. Niagara Cooperage was bought out in 1926 by the Barden & Robeson Corporation, which continued to operate the cooperage until 1937, when it was shut down.
The History Center has three photos in its collection labeled the Frank Putnam cooperage in Somerset. Unfortunately, not much could be found about Mr. Putnam or his cooperage. If anyone has any information on this, please contact us at 716-434-7433 or info@niagarahistory.org.
