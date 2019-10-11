NIAGARA DISCOVERIES: Samuel and Luella Outwater

Last week in Niagara Discoveries, the history of 215 Niagara St. (now the Niagara County Historical Society) was examined from 1822 to the late 19th century when the property was home to David and Mary Scott and their daughter Luella. On Oct. 25, 1899, at age 36, Luella Scott married Dr. Samuel Outwater in her home.
Samuel was born on the Outwater family farm on Lake Road in Wilson on May, 27, 1857. He was the son of Tunis and Mary Elizabeth Cudeback Outwater, the fifth of seven children.
In 1866, when he was 9 years old, the Outwater family moved to 270 Washburn St., Lockport, where Samuel attended the local schools. His father opened a grocery store at 73 Main St. in a building that remained in the family for 90 years. For nearly a century, the building served a number of businesses, all operated by members of the Outwater family. These included a grocery store, a jewelry store, a shoe store and an optician office.
In 1876, Samuel entered the Medical School of what is now the University of Buffalo. He also studied at New York University. He returned to Lockport in 1881 and set up a practice using the family home on Washburn Street and later an upper floor of the building at 73 Main St. Although Dr. Outwater treated the ear, eye and throat, his specialty was the eye and he was usually listed as an “oculist.”
During the 1890s, Dr. Outwater must have been a busy man. In addition to his practice in Lockport, he had an office in the Gluck Building in Niagara Falls as well as one in Buffalo. In April 1899, Samuel Outwater received his license to practice medicine in California and established a practice in Los Angeles.
After their wedding later that year, Dr. and Mrs. Outwater moved to Riverside, Calif., and only returned to Lockport for a few months each summer. Both Samuel and Luella had undisclosed health problems that required them to winter in a more moderate climate. It is unclear whether Dr. Outwater saw patients when he returned to Lockport during the summers between the years 1900 and 1920.
Luella Outwater’s interests were the growing and painting of flowers, which she found very conducive in the California sunshine, but she also liked returning to her home in Lockport in the warm weather months to enjoy the gardens here. One of her favorite places to visit was the area north of Price Street (the original name of Outwater Drive) along the Niagara Escarpment above Glenwood Cemetery. From there she could see the farms and orchards all the way to Lake Ontario.
Another activity Mrs. Outwater looked forward to on her return to Lockport was teaching Sunday School at Grace Episcopal Church each summer. Unfortunately, Luella Scott Outwater’s health problems worsened and she passed away on Dec. 4, 1917, in Riverside, Calif., at the age of 54. Her remains were brought back to Lockport the following May and buried in the Outwater plot in Glenwood Cemetery.
Over the next few years, Samuel Outwater began buying up property along the Niagara Escarpment in the North End and in 1920 he donated the land to the city for the establishment of a public park in memory of his late wife and parents. This is now Outwater Park. By 1930, he had given the city nearly 50 acres to expand the park to its present size. He wanted the view Luella admired so much to be available to everyone.
In 1925, Samuel Outwater married Alice Anzel, a widow, in California. Although the couple continued to winter in the Golden State, Dr. Outwater’s name and medical practice began to reappear in the Lockport City Directories beginning in the 1920s, right up to the time of his death in 1953. He maintained an office in a front room of the house at 215 Niagara St. accessible from a separate door on the porch. That room is now the new Orientation Room at the History Center.
Dr. Outwater died on March 23, 1953, in Oakland, Calif., at the age of 95. He was buried in the family plot in Glenwood Cemetery.
Having no children, Samuel Outwater left the bulk of his estate to several local charities, including the Niagara County Historical Society, which was left the property at 215 Niagara St. for use as a museum for its growing collection. A building at 73 Main St. was also willed to the society to generate income for the support of the museum. That building was sold at the time of urban renewal and was torn down. The main building at the Historical Society is named the Outwater Memorial Building in his honor.
Ann Marie Linnabery is the assistant director of the History Center of Niagara.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.