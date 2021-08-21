The donation of a scrapbook to the History Center a few years ago has shed some light on Lockport “Society” in the early 20th century. The inside cover is inscribed “Miss Ethel Cooke, Granger Place, Canandaigua, Jan. 1899.”
Granger Place was a private girls’ school in Ontario County that was housed in the Granger family home (now a historic site) in Canandaigua, NY. Ethel was born in Lockport in about 1882 and was a student there at that time. According to the 1900 U.S. census, Ethel was living with her parents, Charles and Elizabeth Cooke, at 37 East Ave. in Lockport. Although the book is dated 1899, the first entries do not appear until 1903. One of the first notices pasted in the scrapbook announced that on July 29 of that year, Miss Ethel Cook (without the “e” – the name is spelled both ways throughout the book), would host a tea in her East Avenue home “in honor of three brides elect, Misses Lina Ransom, Mary Richmond and Alice Prudden.” All three young women came from prominent Lockport families whose last names are still recognized today. Miss Cooke must have been a good friend to many of Lockport’s elite daughters as she is listed as a Maid of Honor/Bridesmaid at many weddings that took place in the early years of the 20th century. She was also a prolific hostess, giving teas and receptions for her many friends.
The wedding announcements that appeared in the newspapers at that time usually took up several columns. Everything about the ceremony and “wedding supper” would be described in minute detail. Particular attention was paid to what was worn by the bride, her attendants and the couple’s mothers. Other highlights included how the church or home was decorated, what type of floral arrangements were present, which orchestra played, who the out-of-town guests were, what gifts the bride and groom gave to each other and to their attendants, and of course where the couple were going to honeymoon and where they would reside upon their return. Some notices included the supper menu as well. The guest lists were filled with names of Lockport’s most notable families: the Kenans, the Spaldings, the Whitmores, the Atwaters, the Nicholls, the Millars, the Scotts, the Van Valkenbergs, the Kittingers, the Keeps, the Van Epps, the Evans, the Upsons, the Darrisons, the Babcocks, the Williams, the Chases and many more too numerous to mention. The out-of-town guests were represented by the prominent families of Buffalo, Niagara Falls, Rochester, New York City, Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit and many other places. Pierre du Pont of Wilmington, Delaware served as an usher at the wedding of Miss Ellen Guild of Lockport and Mr. James White of Buffalo in July 1903. This was only a year after he had acquired ownership of the du Pont Company.
The society pages were not limited to weddings and teas. In an undated article, “Bachelors’ Ball Social Success,” it was recounted that “some 300 guests enjoyed the hospitality of the bachelors of this city last night in Assembly Hall [in the Hodge Opera House].” After describing the music, décor, food and guests, the writer proclaimed that the “dancing lasted until this morning…” and the “ball will be fondly remembered as one of the happy events of the year.” High praise was given to other events as well. On Dec. 26, 1903 a newspaper article declared that “The Beta Epsilon dance given in Lambert’s Hall Christmas night was by far the loveliest dance ever given by this popular society and was not second to any that has been given in this city.” According to the article, the various colleges and fraternities set-up “corners” in different parts of the hall each with its own décor and offering a variety of refreshments. Supper was served in the main dining room and the affair was well-attended by the “many boys home from different colleges” and the ladies whose gowns were “beautiful beyond description.” Lambert’s Hall was located at the northeast corner of Locust and Walnut Streets above Lambert’s Hardware Store.
And what became of Ethel Cooke? After years of being a bridesmaid at numerous weddings, Ethel was married to Thomas Flagler Hildreth on Valentine’s Day in 1917. She was 35 years old at the time and the couple never had any children. They first lived with her mother at 217 High St. and later moved in to the Hildreth family home at 126 Pine St. Thomas, a mining engineer, died in 1951 and Ethel died in 1956 at the age of 74. She was remembered as being active in her church (Grace Episcopal), at Wyndham Lawn Home for Children and with the SPCA, as well as in “society events.” She is buried with her husband in Glenwood Cemetery.
Ann Marie Linnabery is the assistant director of the History Center of Niagara.
