By the late 1850s the Ringueberg brothers, Jacob and Nicholas, were well known businessmen and community leaders in the village of Lockport as well as vintners in the burgeoning Niagara County wine-making industry. After their father Pierre died in 1857, the brothers turned their attention to constructing a pair of fashionable homes on Willow Street for themselves and their families.
The brothers purchased vacant lots on the north side of Willow Street west of Locust from the Van Valkenburg family and set about building two identical brick houses about 150 yards apart. Jacob Ringueberg’s house became 453 Willow and Nicholas’ was 431 Willow.
Jacob and his wife Johanna had two children, Victor and Caroline. Unfortunately, Jacob and Johanna did not enjoy their home in their old age. Johanna passed away in 1868 at the age of 45 and Jacob died three years later at 52. The house was then passed on to a series of owners including Charles Upson, who extensively remodeled the home during his tenure from 1921 to 1949. The house is still standing today and has been beautifully restored.
Nicholas and his wife Caroline had four children, Celia, Theodore, Amelia and Eugene. This Ringueberg couple lived in their home until Nicholas died in 1885 and Caroline in 1900. Unlike Jacob’s home, this house stayed in the Ringueberg family until 1941, when it was sold and torn down to make way for a more modern residence.
After the passing of Jacob and Nicholas, their sons continued to live and work in Lockport. Jacob’s son Victor operated a real estate and insurance business at 16 Main Street from the 1890s to his death in 1912. At that point his son Frederic Ames Ringueberg took over the business and continued in that capacity until 1933 when he closed the office. Most of the material found in the mystery folder covers the 20-year period in which Frederic had this business.
Between 1933 and 1941, Fred Ringueberg worked for the Home Owners Loan Corporation, a New Deal agency that refinanced mortgages to avoid foreclosures. He returned to his former business in 1941, opening a new office at 9 Main Street. In 1945 Fred was elected Mayor of Lockport for a two-year term (1946-47) and was re-elected for a second term (1948-49), becoming the first Democrat to win two consecutive terms to that office. He was also very active in the community, serving stints as water and fire commissioner as well as attaining the highest degrees within the Masonic fraternity. Fred married Mary Gardner of Lockport and had no children. He died in 1951, one day before his 76th birthday.
Jacob’s daughter, Caroline, known as Lena, became a well-known artist and exhibited her works at national shows. An exact death date could not be found but it was in the mid 1940s, which would have made her over 90.
Nicholas’ son Theodore took over the family’s winery business. He never married, lived with his younger brother Eugene, and died in 1901 at the age of 69.
Eugene Ringueberg was a man of many interests and was connected in marriage to another prominent family in Lockport. In 1879 he married Kate Chase Ralston, niece of both the Chase family of High Street and Lincoln’s Secretary of the Treasury Salmon P. Chase. The couple had two daughters, Katherine and Florence, before they divorced in the early 1880s. (Kate then married Fred Seymour in 1889 and in 1914 they purchased the Colonel William Bond house at 143 Ontario Street; Kate Ralston was also a descendent of Bond.)
After his divorce from Kate, Eugene entered the medical school at the University of Buffalo and later attended the University of Pennsylvania where he specialized in the study of the eye. He returned to Lockport in 1891 and opened an office at 2 Main Street in the Ringueberg Building.
Eugene married Emma Russell in 1896 and another daughter, Cecelia, was born the following year. Sadly, Emma passed away in 1902 and Eugene’s oldest daughter Katherine came to live with her father to help raise her younger half-sister until her marriage in 1912.
In addition to his eye practice, Eugene was also a semi-professional geologist who wrote extensively about the natural history of this area and collected rare and unusual specimens that he later donated to the Science Museum in Buffalo. He also grew iris on his Willow Street property and collected antique furniture. Dr. Ringueberg continued his practice until he retired in 1934 at the age of 75. He died three years later.
Of Nicholas’ two daughters: Celia died in 1876, at age 26, and nothing could be found on Amelia, who had been born in 1845.
Although Eugene’s daughter, Florence Ringueberg Kline, lived in Lockport until her death in 1970, the Ringueberg name does not appear in the Lockport City Directory beyond 1955, more than 100 years after the family first came to prominence in Lockport.
Ann Marie Linnabery is the assistant director of the History Center of Niagara.
