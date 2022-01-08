NIAGARA DISCOVERIES: 'Shadow of the Rock' at Niagara Falls

Over the past 200 years, many attractions have come and gone on the American side of Niagara Falls. A few, like the Maid of the Mist and the Cave of the Winds, have withstood the test of time but many lasted only a short time and have been mostly forgotten. One of these was the “Shadow of the Rock.” This experience was developed in the early 1870s before the land adjacent to Niagara Falls was bought by New York State and turned into a State Park in 1885. Prior to this, individuals and companies owned the land and operated the attractions around the American Falls and, in some cases, charged exorbitant fees for tourists to even look at the falls.
It is unclear how the attraction Shadow of the Rock got its name. One newspaper reported that Martin Taylor of Buffalo came up with the moniker when he and a group climbed to the top of a pile of rocks at the base of the American Falls and saw a shadow fall on the entrance to the chamber behind the falls. In an undated tourist guide (estimated at c.1870-74), Shadow of the Rock was described:
“The recent discovery of a footway by which the visitor can be conducted under the torrent of the American Fall on the Point View side, adds another notable feature to the attractions of Prospect Park. It is the intention of the [Prospect Park] Company to build at once a secure cribway, six feet wide, with an iron hand-railing, to extend under the sheet as far as possible. It is believed that this can eventually be pushed to the length of about 100 feet. Commodious dressing-rooms will also be erected at the edge of the river near the [inclined] railway.”
This experience was very similar to the Cave of the Winds which took tourists behind the Bridal Veil Falls between Goat and Luna islands as well as in front of that smaller waterfall. These “caves” were formed by the water eroding the softer rock near the bottom of the falls while leaving the harder dolostone near the top, creating a cavern with a ceiling behind the waterfalls. Despite rock slides in both caves, they were not considered dangerous and proved very popular with the tourists (in the 1950s, the Cave of the Winds discontinued the “behind the Falls” part of the tour for safety reasons but retained the outside portion while keeping the original name).
Visitors paid 25 cents to enter Prospect Park, another 25 cents to ride the Inclined Railway, and $1 to do the Shadow of the Rock. This included a “bathing dress,” a guided tour, the opportunity to bathe in the waters, and a guide book. The attraction offered other incentives as well. It was easily accessible by the Inclined Railway (built by Parkhurst Whitney in 1845), just north of the American Falls.
Though hard to believe, two references were found that also mention bathing in the water. In 1875, an article in the Niagara Falls Gazette stated “[Thomas] Conroy, a strong and faithful guide, introduces visitors to the mysteries of the 'Shadow of the Rock,' and takes charge of the bathers and those who wish to learn to swim.” Another article relates how visitors were given the opportunity to “bathe in the curing waters of the cataract.”
Two years later, in 1877, yet another amenity was added for the convenience of the tourists. A stone, iron and glass building was constructed at the base of the American Falls, just south of the Inclined Railway. It served two purposes, first as a dressing room, to don the “waterproof bathing dresses for ladies and gentlemen,” and also as an enclosed observatory for those who did not wish to get wet while viewing the falls up close. The structure was capped with an arched dome which one newspaper asserted “will prove one of the most attractive points of interest about Niagara.”
There are a few anecdotes about the Shadow of the Rock. In March 1881, French actress Sarah Bernhardt had just finished viewing the ice bridge below the falls from Prospect Park when the snow and ice from atop the Inclined Railway came crashing down onto the dressing rooms for the Shadow of the Rock. On Sept. 28, 1884, Oliver Wormald, a would-be daredevil from Buffalo (others called him a crank or prankster) announced he would go over Niagara Falls (which one was not specified) in a 15-foot diameter rubber ball. As a test, he advertised he would send a dog over the American Falls in a 2-foot diameter ball. Another newspaper said there were two balls sent over. The next day, one of the “footballs” was found in the Shadow of the Rock space behind the falls but no mention of the dog was made. The second “football” had not been found as of that time. Unfortunately, there were also accounts of the bodies of suicide victims being found there as well.
As might be expected, winters were not kind to the Shadow of the Rock dressing room/observatory. Despite being made of stone and iron, the building sustained at least some damage every winter. Several accounts of the ice bridges that formed in the river at the base of the falls mentioned that the Shadow of the Rock structure was completely hidden by snow and ice. Even as late in the season as May 1879, the “ice mountain” was still in place and the little stone building was encased in ice and snow and not visible at all.
With the establishment of Niagara Falls State Park in 1885, the Shadow of the Rock was shut down and the building was abandoned. What had been called “one of the most attractive points of interest” was now considered “a most unsightly structure [and] its removal will be a decided improvement to that part of the reservation.” Subsequent winters took their toll and what was left of the structure was taken down in 1892.
Ann Marie Linnabery is the assistant director of the History Center of Niagara.
