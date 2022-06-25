NIAGARA DISCOVERIES: Slayton Settlement, Orangeport communities once thrived along the Erie Canal

This article is a special request from an enthusiastic reader of Niagara Discoveries. The reader grew up in the Orangeport/Slayton Settlement area and knows quite a bit about the history already, but thought it would be worthwhile to share it with other readers who might not know about this area in the town of Royalton.
The history of the Orangeport and Slayton Settlement communities of course began much earlier than the Erie Canal and the areas are closely tied to one another. Who arrived at this place first is a matter of debate. Most secondary sources relate the story that Joshua Slayton (then spelled Slaton) was traveling from Vermont to Canada in 1800 when his wagon broke down two miles east of Cold Spring, most likely on the Lewiston Trail (now Route 77). While fixing his wagon, he let his horses stray, and when he later went looking for them, he was pleasantly surprised to find the land to be very fertile and covered in a forest of hardwood trees, so he decided to stay.
Orsamus Turner, in his 1849 History of the Holland Purchase, states that this actually happened to Joshua’s brother, Thomas, in 1803 and Joshua arrived a year later. Whichever brother it was, they cleared about an acre and built a log cabin near where they had stopped. Exploring the land further, the brothers went “below the mountain” and eventually settled in what later became “Slayton’s Settlement.” Soon others were moving into the vicinity and log cabins, frame houses and barns were erected. When a new town was created from of the southern half of the town of Hartland, the name it was given was “Royalton,” after the town in Vermont where so many of the residents had come from. Joshua Slayton had bestowed the name on the area long before it became official.
Slayton Settlement/Orangeport also has the distinction of being the first location in Niagara County to host religious services outside of Brant’s Church in Lewiston or at Fort Niagara, but as in so many cases of historical research, there are conflicting accounts.
Orsamus Turner credits Joel Doubleday for conducting the first religious service in the settlement in 1808. On the other hand, the 1878 History of Niagara County tells how two women, living near the Slayton Settlement, organized a ladies’ prayer meeting sometime before 1813 in which men were only later admitted. The first preacher to hold services there was said to be Oliver Castle with Joel Doubleday not arriving until 1813. Attendance at these meetings grew and several people were baptized. The War of 1812 interrupted these gatherings, but in 1817 two revivals attracted people from the surrounding area and 73 more baptisms took place.
On September 20, 1817, the “First Christian Church of Royalton” was officially organized by Elder Joel Doubleday. This was said to be the first organized religious congregation in Niagara County. A year later, construction of a church began on land donated by Joshua Slayton on what is now Orangeport Road but it was not completed until 1825. Again, it is believed that this was the first house of worship built in the county outside of those previously mentioned. The new building was painted red and, until a fire destroyed it in 1845, was known as the “Red Meeting House on the Hill.” A second church was built in the same location, adjacent to the cemetery, which stood until 1885. That church was replaced by one at the intersection of Slayton Settlement and Orangeport roads, and it met the same fate as the first church, burning down in 1972. By this time, it had become the Orangeport Church of Christ and the congregation then merged with the Gasport Church of Christ to form the Covenant United Church of Christ, now located on Main Street in Gasport.
With the opening of the Erie Canal, and with the Slayton Settlement less than a mile north of it, another small community developed on the banks of the canal. Oral tradition has been passed down that the name, “Orangeport,” was derived from a hotel in the hamlet that was painted orange. The exact date of when the Orangeport Hotel was constructed could not be found but one source stated it was taken down in the 1910s for the widening of the Erie Canal. In the early years of the canal, Orangeport was a stop for packet boat passengers and when the Niagara Falls branch of New York Central Railroad was built in 1852 paralleling the canal, Orangeport was a designated stop, complete with its own depot.
Mabee, on the other side of Gasport, also had a station but the train went right by Gasport. This did not set well with some folks in and they took matters into their own hands. The 1902 Souvenir History of Niagara County offered a rather colorful description of what happened. With the sanction of the railroad, the Gasport “bandits” attempted to carry the Orangeport depot off but were met by “the wrathful feminine residents of that place, who sent a volley of decayed products of the hen where they would do most good.” Undaunted, the “the hydra-headed monopolists” of Gasport returned, this time with a flatbed car supplied by the railroad, and appropriated the depot for use in that village.
Soon after, Mabee was also eliminated as a stop on the railroad thus making Gasport the only stop between Middleport and Lockport. With the decrease in packet boat passenger traffic, and the loss of the railroad stop, Orangeport began to lose its promising growth and importance as a transportation center in Niagara County. As time went by, many of the buildings that make up a community disappeared from both places, but many of the beautiful homes still remain as reminders of a once vibrant area.
• • •
Thanks to Norm Pearson for assistance with information for this article and the personal tour of the Slayton Settlement/Orangeport area.
Ann Marie Linnabery is the assistant director of the History Center of Niagara.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.