NIAGARA DISCOVERIES: Small creeks in Niagara County

AUTHOR'S NOTE: For the past three weeks Niagara Discoveries has highlighted the history of Eighteen Mile Creek and I want to thank those readers who have contacted me with additional information and clarifications. The creek has been so vital to the history and economy of Niagara County that a whole book could be written about the subject, so I apologize for leaving anything out that would have been of interest. Unfortunately, with the History Center and other repositories closed due to COVID-19, original, in depth research has been limited. Although the creeks in Niagara County have been written about before, it has been several years and over various publications, so these articles pull that information together in one place. Thank you for your interest and your patience as we move through this difficult time together.
Between the mouth of the Niagara River at Lake Ontario and Thirty-Mile Point in the town of Somerset, there are numerous creeks that traverse the landscape of the county. Most have at least some historical significance associated with them. Starting at the Niagara River and moving eastward, Two-Mile Creek is the first of these outlets that is encountered. Being so close to Fort Niagara, this creek was used by the British and their Indian allies during the American Revolution. An early settler of the town of Porter, John Vrooman, a native of Pennsylvania, was captured by Indians under the command of Joseph Brant, brought to the Niagara region and held in a camp at Two-Mile Creek for a few years during the war. He later returned to Porter after the War of 1812 and purchased land near the site of his previous captivity.
Four Mile Creek is next to the east. The waterway played a major role in the siege of Fort Niagara during the French & Indian War in July of 1759. On July 1st, a combined force of nearly 3,000 English soldiers and Indians under General John Prideaux and Sir William Johnson left Oswego on hundreds of boats and canoes and landed at the mouth of Four-Mile Creek five days later. After sending a detachment overland to present-day Youngstown (where the Battle of LaBelle Famille would be fought on July 24th), Prideaux had his men dig zigzag trenches parallel to the lake westward toward the fort. Into these trenches batteries were set up to bombard the French fort. As each day passed, the French watched with alarm as the English advanced closer. On July 20th, while Prideaux was examining the progress of the trenches, he stepped in front of a cannon just as it was fired, killing him instantly. Sir William Johnson assumed command of the British forces and on July 25th accepted the surrender of Capt. Pouchot, ending the siege of Fort Niagara.
This was not the last conflict in which Four Mile Creek saw action. Like Two Mile Creek, this creek was also used during the American Revolution as a camp for Native Americans either allied to the British or seeking their protection and charity. When the “Hold-Over” period ended in 1796 and Fort Niagara was finally vacated by the British and this area was opened up for settlement, the land around Four Mile Creek was sold and turned into farms. With the start of the War of 1812, the American garrison at Fort Niagara used the area in and around the creek to store supplies. One account states that a U.S. army hospital was set up in the vicinity of the creek.
When the British captured Fort Niagara for a second time in December of 1813, not only did they acquire the fort but also the materials stored at the creek. For the next 17 months, the British soldiers harassed the Americans who had chosen to stay here. In return, at least one of those settlers wreaked havoc on the British. Michael Lutts and his family lived close to Four Mile Creek and after his wife and daughter had been “outraged” by British soldiers, Lutts vowed to kill as many of the English as he could. The number varies from a few to more than a dozen. With the end of the war and the repatriation of Fort Niagara, the area around the Four Mile Creek resumed its role as farmland, not only yielding crops but also many artifacts of its military history.
Six Mile Creek doesn’t have as dramatic a history, but it was also the site of an Indian camp during the American Revolution where white captives were taken. In 1871, a ship ran aground at the creek and was towed to Youngstown for repair. A large encampment of five companies (about 400 men) of the 1st Battalion of the New York National Guard camped on the shore of Lake Ontario at Six Mile Creek for two days in July of 1900 as part of a march from Fort Niagara to Wilson for a Field Service gathering.
NEXT WEEK: Creeks with names rather than numbers.
Ann Marie Linnabery is the assistant director of the History Center of Niagara.
