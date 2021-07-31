Even though we are in the middle of summer, and almanacs usually come out at the beginning of the year, this week we are featuring a colorful one from T. H. Van Horn, Druggist and Grocer, at 69 Main Street in Lockport. Many establishments, particularly in the late 19th century, would either sell or offer almanacs as a premium to their customers. There are many examples of these in the archives of the Niagara County Historical Society. The History Center also has another Van Horn Almanac dated 1883.
Theodore H. Van Horn was a member of the early and prominent Van Horn family of Newfane. His grandfather was the original James Van Horn who came to that town in about 1810 and operated a flour mill on Eighteen Mile Creek. After being burned out by the British during the War of 1812, he later returned to the area, reconstructed the mill and in 1824 built the large brick mansion that still stands today. This James Van Horn was married twice and had nine surviving children. His oldest child was Daniel Van Horn, the father of Theodore, who is the subject of this article. Daniel was also the half-brother of James Van Horn (whose first wife Melinda is said to haunt the Van Horn Mansion) and Burt Van Horn, who served in Congress and for whom the hamlet of Burt is named. The other siblings also distinguished themselves in Niagara County in the areas of commerce, politics and agriculture.
Theodore H. Van Horn was born on Aug. 11, 1832 in Newburgh, New York, and spent his childhood in that city. His father Daniel eventually moved back to Niagara County and Theodore followed in 1850, living in Newfane with his aunt’s family. In early 1855 Theodore moved to Lockport where he worked in a drug store learning the trade for four years.
After spending some time in the American West, Theodore returned to Lockport, and from 1859 to 1863 he was a partner with Silas Brown in a druggist and grocer business, briefly at 8 Main and later at 56 Main Street (in the Ballou Block, present site of China King). Also in 1859, he married Loraine Mather of Lockport. She was the daughter of David Mather, who owned and operated a tannery at the corner of Market and Chestnut streets. The couple had three children, Francis and Edwin who died in childhood, and Maud, who never married.
In 1863, Theodore went into partnership with Herbert Chadwick, also a druggist, at 66 Main Street (now a vacant lot next to Ulrich Center), for another four years. He also moved into the Mather family home on Charles Street, a house he would occupy until his death. He could count among his near neighbors men such as Birdsill Holly, Samuel Works and John J. Raskob, Sr.
Between 1868 and 1873 Van Horn was employed with L.A. Burgess Co., an oil refinery on Mill Street, and then went to work at his father-in-law’s tannery until 1878. At that point, Van Horn opened his own drug store at 69 Main Street in the Murray Block (now the location of Urban Towers). The store was described as having “a large storeroom on Main Street, which is handsomely furnished, and contains a complete assortment of pure drugs of all kinds, and where anything in his line can be procured at shortest notice. Particular notice is given to the compounding of physician’s prescriptions.” For the next 20 years, Van Horn operated his “popular and successful” drug and grocery store.
According to an 1892 biography, Van Horn was “a member of a number of fraternal and benevolent organizations of the city, and is very popular in society circles … by energy, industry, and fine business ability, Van Horn has accumulated considerable property and won a lasting place in the esteem and regard of his neighbors and fellow citizens.” He retired in 1898 at the age of 66.
Loraine Van Horn died in 1912 and Theodore passed away in 1916. Their daughter Maud continued to reside in the family home at 19 Charles Street until her death in 1949. The site of the home is now part of the Lockport Public Library parking lot. They are all buried in the family plot in Glenwood Cemetery. Curiously, Van Horn’s first name is spelled “Theadore” on his gravestone.
Ann Marie Linnabery is the assistant director of the History Center of Niagara.
