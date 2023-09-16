As often happens during historical research, when you are looking for one thing, you stumble across something else that catches your eye. Recently while searching for an obituary in the Buffalo Evening News in August of 1926, this headline was found right next to it: “Radio Will Not Supplant Telephone.”
The article reported on the 19th annual meeting of the Telephone Pioneers of America that was being held in New York City. The newly elected president of the TPA, James T. Moran, addressed the convention by stating, “The telephone is here to stay. It is in its infancy, and, despite the recent phenomenal growth of radio, have no fear of it ever being supplanted by wireless.” He went on to site the reasons why. “Radio cannot provide the sure, definite and private service which the telephone now affords…Radio is still a big, indefinite thing [with] one of its outstanding characteristics [being] its lack of control.”
Ninety years ago, Mr. Moran could never have conceived of a world where virtually all communication would be “supplanted by wireless.” He was correct, however, about the “sure, definite and private service” that the land line telephone offered and the uncontrolled aspects of wireless communication.
This is something to ponder, but where does Niagara County, and particularly Lockport, fit into all of this?
We all learned in grade school that Alexander Graham Bell invented the telephone in 1876 (although others have made the same claim). After his demonstration at the Centennial Exposition in Philadelphia, it wasn’t long before the telephone found its way into communities all over the United States.
On January 31, 1878, the first demonstration of the telephone in Niagara County occurred at the original Hodge Opera House when a concert that was performed in Medina was heard by an audience in Lockport.
To accomplish this phenomenon, several telephone receivers were set up on the stage and those in attendance took turns coming up to hear the music. It was an Edison Telephone system and the inventor was on hand to explain how it worked. He also brought along his new phonograph and it was billed in the newspaper as the “FIRST PUBLIC EXHIBITION ever given of this WONDERFUL INSTRUMENT.”
As far as which city in Niagara County had the first permanent telephone service, there is debate as to whether it was Lockport or Niagara Falls. It was reported in the Lockport Daily Union on March 11, 1878 that Frank B. Delano of the Cataract Bank in Niagara Falls had strung a telephone wire between the bank and his home about an eighth of a mile away. Also that year (or 1879 depending on which source you use), the first telephone in Lockport was installed in the American Hotel at Main and Locust streets (now the site of the F&M building). It was connected by wires to the Daily Journal office just down the street.
Despite these early attempts at telephone service, it wasn’t until the 1880s that businesses began to use the new technology in their shops and offices. Within a few years lines were being run into the outlying communities, usually to a village or hamlet where people came to do business. Although close to 1,000 telephones were in use in the vicinity of Lockport by 1890, most of those subscribers were businesses that communicated with other businesses.
The first company to offer this new service in Lockport was Bell Telephone. For about 18 years this company had a monopoly on the wires, transmitters and receivers used in the Lockport area. In 1903, a new company moved in and began to challenge Bell’s domination of the region. Since the Home Telephone Company had its own wires and equipment, subscribers were required to have two telephones if they wanted to do business with both companies. This caused some confusion for businesses as calls were coming in on both phones. Eventually the Home Telephone Company went out of business and for several years Bell had no competition in Lockport.
The original phone numbers, which had to be patched through a manual switchboard, consisted of two-, and then later three-, digit numbers. As more businesses and private homes became equipped with telephones, the number of digits increased to four or five.
In the late 1940s and early 1950s as switchboards turned automated, direct dialing was possible. It was at this time that seven-digit numbers became the standard. Most Lockport numbers already had a five digit suffix beginning with a 3 or a 4, such as 4-7433. Lockport’s “43” exchange was adopted about 1950. Regional area codes began in 1947.
With the advent of cell phones and the need to create new phone numbers, traditional local exchanges are no longer used, except in the case of land lines. There were other, small, independent telephone companies in Niagara County, some that lasted until the 1980s, but these also succumbed to larger, national companies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.