NIAGARA DISCOVERIES: Thanksgiving in Lockport, 1864

EDITOR'S NOTE: This is a reprint of the Nov. 21, 2015, installment of Niagara Discoveries.
The History Center recently received a donation of several Lockport newspapers dating from the 19th century. Among those papers is the Friday, November 25, 1864 issue of the Lockport Daily Bee (1864-c.1866) that included “The Observance of Thanksgiving Day.” The editorial is unsigned but was probably written by the publisher, Henry Shaft, a flour merchant and insurance agent at 9 Main Street between Cottage and Pine Streets. But before looking at the address, a brief history of the Thanksgiving holiday might be helpful.
We were taught as children that the first Thanksgiving feast was celebrated by the Pilgrims and the Wampanoag Indians at Plymouth in 1621 but it probably wasn’t in November. For the next 150-plus years, celebrations of thanksgiving for a bountiful harvest were held throughout the American colonies, usually in September or October.
In 1782, the Continental Congress issued a proclamation declaring Thursday, November 28th, “as a day of Solemn Thanksgiving…; and they do further recommend to all ranks to testify their gratitude to God for His goodness…” Seven years later, President George Washington proclaimed Thursday, November 26th as the first Thanksgiving Day in the newly created United States of America.
Between 1790 and 1862, many Presidents, but not all, issued proclamations setting aside a national day of thanksgiving, usually, but not always, in November. Several states also declared a day of thanksgiving in addition to those proclaimed by the federal government. In 1863, Abraham Lincoln set aside “the last Thursday of November next, as a day of Thanksgiving and Praise to our beneficent Father who dwelleth in the Heavens.”
From 1863 to 1938, Thanksgiving was celebrated every year on the last Thursday of November. In 1939 there were five Thursdays that month, the last being November 30th. President Franklin D. Roosevelt broke with tradition and declared the fourth Thursday, November 23rd, as Thanksgiving Day that year. He did this to give merchants (and consumers) an extra week of Christmas shopping to stimulate the economy.
Many people, states and municipalities did not like the change and for the next three years, Thanksgiving Day was celebrated in different weeks in different places. Finally, in 1942, it was decided by Congress that Thanksgiving Day would be officially observed on the fourth Thursday of November and it has remained that way ever since.
Now back to 1864, and the reality of the Civil War. The editorial in the Lockport Daily Bee is a reminder of the strife and division that existed in the nation at that time. It began by stating that “yesterday was quite universally observed by the citizens of Lockport as a day of thanksgiving and prayer. The Presbyterian, Baptist, Congregational and Lutheran societies united in worship at the Presbyterian Church.” Although the writer initially compliments the sermon that was delivered as “elaborately written” and “the words were chosen … as to blend harmoniously,” he is dismayed that “it was a political essay, rather than a serious and instructive sermon appropriate to the occasion …” He concluded by writing “would it not be well on such occasions to avoid discussing political questions? Should not all meet in the sanctuary in humility and in the spirit of religion, pure and undefiled and hold communion with God?” He called on the clergy of the village to “learn their legitimate duty — the charity, humility, meekness, gentleness, and forgiving spirit of their Master.”
The paper did not print only the more solemn aspects of the Thanksgiving Day observances in Lockport but also ran this light-heartened review of the day’s other activities: “This day of prayer, praise and stuffing passed off quietly, considering the unusual number of formidable raids that had been made on the neighboring turkey and hen roosts … There must be some, if not more, fowl stomachs in and around the village that need the doctor’s aid to keep it ‘all quiet on the’-alimentary canal.”
Ann Marie Linnabery is the assistant director of the History Center of Niagara.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.