Niagara Discoveries has examined the history of several of the old hotels in and around Lockport, and has made reference to the American Hotel previously, including the Lincoln Building fire in 1950. The American Hotel was located on the site of the Farmers and Mechanics Bank, on the southeast corner of Main and Locust streets. There is a debate as to who actually built the original hotel with some sources crediting Otis Hathaway but most citing Lyman A. Spalding as the builder.
Joshua Wilbur, Lockport’s first historian, wrote “History of an Old Landmark” in 1905 when the hotel was being torn down to construct the F & M Building. It was Wilbur’s belief that Spalding built the stone portion of the hotel that faced Main Street between about 1828 and 1830, and that Hathaway built the brick addition that ran along Locust Street from Main to Pearl streets circa 1834-1836. This would have been the largest hotel in the Upper Village and rivaled the Lockport House in Lowertown. To attract travelers disembarking from canal boats and the Lockport & Niagara Falls Strap Railroad, the American offered free omnibus rides to the hotel.
In a July 1838 Niagara Courier article, the writer described the American Hotel as being “four stories high…the public and private sitting rooms, parlors and drawing rooms are admirably constructed and superbly furnished. The dining room is over 100 feet in length, and sufficiently broad for two ranges of tables. The house contains about 100 pleasant rooms. There are extensive yards, stables and outhouses, and two wells of good water on the premises.”
The complex was L-shaped with the stables at the back on Pearl Street. At the time of the hotel’s construction, that part of Main Street was several feet higher than it is today. In 1854, the street was graded down resulting in the front door of the hotel being above ground level, which necessitated the addition of a staircase to enter the building. A two-story porch ran the length of the structure on the Main Street side and was used by many visiting dignitaries to address the crowds in front of the building. It was later replaced with a small porch and balcony.
In the mid 1840s, when Lockport school officials were discussing the possibility of establishing a secondary school for both local and out-of-town students, an unspecified newspaper suggested that the American Hotel, which was for sale at the time, be considered as a possible location. This didn’t happen and the Union School opened on Chestnut Street in 1847. On May 22, 1853, Lockport experienced one of the worst recorded thunderstorms in its history. Lightning struck the steeple of the Congregation Church resulting in the death of one of the deacons. A month later, the American Hotel “was abundantly supplied with [lightning] rods,” one of the first structures in Lockport to install them after the recent calamity.
In the years before the first Hodge Opera House was built (1871), the American Hotel was a popular stop for visiting politicians and dignitaries. Several U.S. chief executives were guests of honor at the American including President Martin Van Buren (1839), former President John Quincy Adams (1843) and President Millard Fillmore (several times during the 1840s and 1850s). In 1852 General Winfield Scott was reunited with many local War of 1812 veterans who had served with him 40 years earlier at a reception given in his honor at the American Hotel. It was also from this hotel that Lockport’s first Civil War regiment, the 28th Volunteer Infantry, led by Capt. William W. Bush, embarked on their journey to help save the Union.
In 1879, the American Hotel had the distinction of being the first place in Lockport to have a telephone.
Over the many years of its existence, the American Hotel had several owners and proprietors. It ceased being a hotel in 1890 when it was sold to the Y.M.C.A. For the next dozen years, it served as the Lockport “Y” until it was sold in 1902 to the Lincoln Square Company and became known as the “Lincoln Building.” The new owners sold off the original front portion of the building to the Farmers and Mechanics Bank and that was demolished to make way for the construction of the F & M Building. The Lincoln Building on Locust Street was turned into shops, offices and apartments. On April 13, 1950, the last remaining part of the American Hotel was destroyed by fire, bringing an end to a 120-year-old piece of Lockport history.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.