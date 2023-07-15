NIAGARA DISCOVERIES: 'The Annual Outing of the Niagara County Anglers’ Club, 1893'

Editor's note: This edition of Niagara Discoveries was previously published on in 2017.
“There was a large and enthusiastic meeting of the Anglers at the office of David Millar, Esq. in the Hodge Opera House (Lockport, NY) Monday evening,” reported The Niagara Democrat on March 13, 1886. This was the beginning of what became the Niagara County Anglers’ Club.
The article continued, “Remarks were made by a number of the piscatorial gentlemen present, as well as whopping big fish stories told.”
A week later officers were elected with David Millar as president and an initial membership fee of $2 and annual dues an additional $2. Notifications of the formation of the club were sent to “parties at Tonawanda, Youngstown, Olcott, Wilson and other points…” The club grew quickly “with a splendid attendance, showing the deep and growing interest that is being taken by gentlemen of this city and Niagara County for the successful formation of an Anglers’ Club.” By May 1886 the Club had 107 active members and was making arrangements to procure a yacht for an excursion on the Niagara River with the Audubon Club of Buffalo.
The purpose of the club was not only to catch fish but to protect them as well. New York State Fishing Commissioner Seth Green praised the club's efforts at conservation. “It demonstrates the people are alive to the great importance of protecting and increasing our fish supply and that they appreciate the value of artificial propagation, without which many of our more valuable varieties of fishes must become extinct before the lapse of many years.”
The club was already in existence for 13 years when Lockport artist Augustus Raphael Beck painted “The Annual Outing of the Niagara County Anglers’ Club, 1893.” The same year this was painted, it was reported by the Niagara Falls Journal that off Youngstown, “on Tuesday last another large catch of fish was made by fishermen and about one ton was caught.”
Raphael Beck was born on Nov. 16, 1858, in Lancaster, Pa. He was named for the famous painter Raphael. His father, Augustus, designed the bas-relief at the base of the Washington Monument. Beck studied art under his father, and at age 20 left to study in Munich and Paris. In 1880, he returned to the United States and settled in Lockport, where he married Frances Hall.
During the 1890s, the Becks lived in Europe while he painted in various places on the continent. In 1900, Beck opened an art school in Buffalo but continued to live in Lockport. His studio was at 52 W. Chippewa St., in the Calumet Building. Every year on his birthday, Beck walked the 23 miles from his home in Lockport to his studio.
In the first decade of the 20th century, many expositions were held in the United States to commemorate events. Beck won the logo competition for three of these. His famous drawing of two robed women representing North and South America joining hands at Central America became the logo for the 1901 Pan American Exposition in Buffalo. He also designed the logos for the 1903 Louisiana Purchase Exposition and the 1905 Lewis and Clark Exposition.
Beck painted portraits of many local and national figures as well as landscapes and large murals. His murals still decorate churches, schools, clubs and public buildings. His mural “The Opening of the Erie Canal, October 26, 1825” was commissioned in 1925 by the Lockport Exchange Bank for its new building at Main and Pine streets. It was moved to Lockport High School in the 1970s. This mural is now the focal point of the Erie Canal Discovery Center on Church Street.
In the Beck painting of the Anglers' Club outting, Fort Niagara is shown in the background. By 1893, military activity had shifted from the “old fort” to the “new fort” (now the state park) and its function had changed from a defensive military post to a training center for the U.S. Army. The prominent building in the center is the “French Castle,” the fortified stone structure built by the French in 1726. It was remodeled in the 19th century to the appearance it has in the painting. It was later restored to its 18th century appearance between 1928 and 1933. The two smaller buildings were redoubts built by the British in the 1770s. The fort continued to serve as a military post until it was decommissioned in 1963. It is now Fort Niagara State Park and includes Old Fort Niagara Historic Site.
The Anglers’ Club went on for many years but eventually disbanded. In 1982 a new Niagara River Anglers Association was founded and is still in operation.
Raphael Beck continued to work until his death on May 29, 1947, at the age of 88. Beck’s daughter, Phyllis Van De Mark of Lockport, donated the anglers' painting to the Niagara County Historical Society.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.