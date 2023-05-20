Last week, Niagara Discoveries looked in on the early history of the Col. William Bond house at 143 Ontario St., Lockport. William and Nancy Ralston Bond had married in 1802 and divorced in 1823, just as Bond was starting to build his house in Lockport. Where Nancy Bond and the children lived in the 1820s, or after the couple remarried in 1831, is unclear. What is known is that in 1831, Bond lost his Ontario Street home due to bankruptcy and it was bought, or somehow acquired, by his brother-in-law, Jesse Hawley.
Jesse Hawley was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut, in 1773 and moved to Canandaigua in 1796 where he worked in the land office of Phelps and Gorham. He was already starting to consider the advantages of building an inland navigation system when he wrote to President Thomas Jefferson in 1803 with his ideas for establishing new settlements, while assisting older ones, as well as the need for internal improvements.
By 1805, Hawley was working as a flour and wheat merchant in Geneva. That business failed in 1806, and his business partner absconded with the company’s assets. Hawley was arrested and bailed out and then he fled to Pennsylvania. While he was there he wrote his first letter, under an assumed name, advocating for a canal to be built across New York state to facilitate transportation of goods both east and west.
In 1807, Hawley returned to New York state to face his sentence. He spent 20 months in debtors’ prison and wrote 14 letters advocating for a canal under the name Hercules. The letters caught the attention of officials in Albany and a Canal Commission was formed to explore the idea. The War of 1812 interrupted the plans but they resumed again in 1816 and the canal was started in 1817 in Rome. That same year, Hawley was appointed Collector at the Port of the Genesee River on Lake Ontario, and was later elected from Monroe County to serve one term in the New York State Assembly in 1821. A year later, he won election as the first supervisor of the town of Gates.
In 1813, Hawley had married Elizabeth (Betsy) Ralston, a sister to Nancy Ralston. Hawley came to Lockport with William Bond and his brother as speculators in 1821. It appears that Hawley was splitting his time between Niagara and Monroe counties in the 1820s. When the Erie Canal officially opened in 1825, Hawley was on the lead boat, The Seneca Chief, as a representative of Monroe, rather than Niagara County. Five years later, on the 1830 U.S. census, he is still living in Gates.
It may have been after he acquired the Bond house in 1831 that Hawley made Lockport his permanent home. He and Elizabeth had divorced in 1830 and he remarried, this time to Elizabeth Brown, in 1837. The year before, he had become Treasurer of the Village of Lockport. It was also about this time that Hawley sold the brick house on Ontario Street.
Hawley died while visiting a friend in Cambria on January 10, 1842, at the age of 68 and was buried in Cold Spring Cemetery. His second wife died in Canada in 1872. A burial location could not be found for the first Mrs. Hawley. A child, Julia, aged 11, who died in June of 1842, is also listed on Hawley’s obelisk. It is uncertain who she was. If she was indeed Hawley’s daughter, his first wife would have been about 60 when she was born and his second wife about 43. She may have been adopted or the child (or grandchild) of a relative.
In 1835, Hawley sold the Bond house at 25 Ontario Street (the original address) to the Pruddens, who came to Lockport from Orange, Connecticut, via the Erie Canal. At the time of their arrival, Peter and Charity Davis Prudden had eight children, seven sons and one daughter ranging in age from 19 to an infant boy born earlier that year. Peter Prudden had owned a farm in Connecticut but his occupation in Lockport is unclear.
The 1851 map of the village of Lockport shows that “P. Prudden” also owned property with structures on it at the northwest corner of Ontario and Church streets. Their neighbors included Ralstons, Keeps, Chases and a Bond. The Pruddens and several of their children occupied the house until the 1870s when Charity died in 1872, and Peter in 1875. Following their deaths, it appears the family rented the property until the early 1880s when it was sold.
Over the next 30-plus years, the house was owned, but not occupied, by two different people, including a Ralston relative. In 1914 it was purchased by Fred and Kate Chase Seymour.
Mrs. Seymour was born Katherine Chase Ralston in Buffalo on March 1, 1862. Her parents were Robert S. and Cordelia Metcalf Ralston. Her mother was the granddaughter of Col. William Bond and her father was related to the family of her grandmother, Nancy Ralston. Kate’s mother died before her second birthday and she was sent to live with her aunt, Mary Eliza Metcalf Chase, and uncle, Edward I. Chase, at their home on High Street (most recently the former Lockport Presbyterian Home). Kate attended the Union School and a private girls’ school.
In 1879 Kate married Eugene Ringueberg at her aunt’s house. Two daughters, Florence and Katherine, were born but the marriage did not last. She returned to her aunt’s home with her daughters and began teaching at the Vine Street School. Five years later, Kate married Frederick Seymour and lived at 77 Ontario Street until 1914 when the Seymours purchased the brick home at 143 Ontario Street.
Fred Seymour died in 1921, and Kate had the home divided into three apartments, occupying one and renting out the other two. In 1926 a young man named Erdman MacDonald moved into one of the apartments and lived there for the next 42 years. He became something of a son to Kate Seymour and when she died on March 7, 1955 at the age of 93, she left the house to him rather than to her daughters. When he passed away in 1968, the Niagara County Historical Society bought the house and restored it to the mid-19th century period.
The house was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1995. It is now open to the public on a limited basis as the Col. William Bond House.
