NIAGARA DISCOVERIES: The Byron Block in the Lock City

As is often the case, while looking for one thing you stumble upon something you had not seen before. The History Center has dozens of photos of downtown Lockport from various eras showing the buildings along West Main Street, Main Street and East Avenue between Transit and Washburn streets as well as many of the side streets. So when a photo of a corner building turned up that was not recognizable, it was necessary to find out more about it.
The building in the photo here was on the northeast corner of East Avenue and Washburn Street, the present site of Emmanuel United Methodist Church. It had been known for decades as the “Byron Block.”
Frank J. Byron was born in Lincolnshire, England, in 1852 or 1853 (sources vary). He first went to Toronto, Canada, with his family in about 1870 and may have spent a few years in New York City before coming to Lockport in 1876. Byron was “famous as an opera singer in England and America” and appeared in many concerts, musicals and theatrical productions while in New York City and later in Lockport.
Upon his arrival in this city, Byron took over the East Avenue Hotel at the corner of East Avenue and Washburn Street. On April 23, 1879, a notice ran in the Lockport Daily Journal under “New Grocery Firm – Mr. Frank Byron having recently purchased the East avenue hotel property, is tearing the partitions on the first floor away and refitting it in good style. Mr. Byron will open there as soon as possible with a full line of groceries, and expects by low prices to merit a share of the public patronage.” He paid $3,250 for the property which the newspaper considered “very cheap even in these hard times.”
At around this same time, Byron married Louisa “Annie” Moore. Very little is known about her, but their daughter, Annie, was born in March 1880. Tragically, 10 days later, Louisa Byron died.
Through the early 1880s, Byron was selling “groceries, flour, feed, baled hay, straw and wood” at his store in addition to leasing space to other businesses and renting rooms on the second floor for offices and boarders. A confectionary shop and a female doctor’s office both occupied space in the building in the late 1880s.
In 1892, Frank Byron married Harriett Fitts of Vermont and their son, Frank Jr., was born a year later. By this time, his daughter Annie had moved to New York City with her “foster mother,” Lena Burge, and studied music there. She later married Joseph Morrell, moved to Buffalo and became very active in fraternal and political organizations in that city.
For the first time, in 1893, the Lockport City Directory used the term “Byron Block” to describe the building at East Avenue and Washburn Street. Frank Byron had his last name prominently added to the top of the structure.
In addition to his business and theatrical pursuits, Byron was involved in local and state politics. He was a Republican committeeman for the fifth ward and his store was a polling place for that district. Byron had also served as city assessor and alderman for the fifth ward.
In 1899, for the annual Pioneer Picnic at Olcott Beach, Byron composed and sang an original piece, “Cuba Libre,” for guest of honor Governor Theodore Roosevelt. In 1908, a contentious election to select delegates to the State Republican Convention saw Byron in the thick of it. He had previously supported the faction headed by Congressman Peter A. Porter but switched allegiance and instead supported John A. Merritt and his contingent. As a result, he was elected as a delegate to the State Republican Convention that year.
In the early 20th century, other businesses moved into the Byron Block including Plummer’s Upholstering Store and A. E. Weeks Music and Piano Store, and a couple of “mysteries” brought the Byron Block some unwanted publicity. In 1913, a woman who had been living in one of the boarder rooms abandoned her baby and left town. Three years later, a man living there disappeared without a trace. His wife, already in ill health, became mentally affected and was taken to the State Insane Asylum in Buffalo where she died two months later. Finally, in 1919, a young woman was physically assaulted in front the building. This story snowballed until the “entire city [was] alive with stories of gunmen operating in Lockport last night.” All but the first story were fakes.
Frank Byron was not alive to witnesses any of these occurrences, as he had died on Jan. 6, 1913. His building at East Avenue and Washburn Street continued to bear his name until 1927, when the property was bought by the Methodist Episcopal congregation for the site of their new church. The old Byron Block was torn down and Emmanuel Methodist Church opened in December of 1928.
Ann Marie Linnabery is the assistant director of the History Center of Niagara.
