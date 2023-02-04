A few weeks ago, Niagara Discoveries examined a few of the people and businesses that occupied the row houses on Exchange Street in Lowertown Lockport. One of these was Seeley’s Hotel, operated by Landell Seeley. In the course of doing the research, I came upon an interesting bit of news reported about Miss Mary Seeley, Landell’s daughter, titled, “A Chair Party.” The special event took place on May 22, 1890 at the Seeley Hotel. The 20-year-old had not graduated, or become engaged, but had won a chair at the Convent Fair the week before.
So what was the “Convent Fair” and why so much celebration over a chair?
In early April of 1890 it was announced that, “The Sisters of St. Mary [of Namur] are contemplating holding a large fair in their new building at the convent on Ontario street…and are now canvassing for the affair.” The fair was being held “to help pay for the building of the large addition to the convent, which has recently been made.” The event was to be organized and carried out by the “ladies and gentlemen of St. Patrick’s Parish.” Donations of new furniture, jewelry, artwork, appliances and other valuable goods were contributed by local merchants as prizes for the many raffles and contests that were planned.
The event opened on Monday, May 12th and took place every evening through May 19th in the Convent Hall. Tables and booths set-up along the sides of the hall were “well stocked with every imaginable articles.” The young ladies of the church worked in small groups at tables selling different kinds of refreshments and other wares. There was good-natured competition among the single ladies (the Misses) and married women (the Mrs.) to see which table could bring in the most money. There was also a shooting gallery for the men and a fish pond for the children. Entertainment was offered each evening that included both vocal and instrumental pieces, as well as recitations. Another attraction was Professor W. M. Knight of Buffalo, who used a calcium light (also known as a limelight) and “gave views of this part of the state, New York City and London.” Other cities were highlighted throughout the week.
The competitions were not just limited to the refreshment tables, and it appears that some of them, especially the chair contests, got a bit intense. The chair donated by F. P. Weaver was being contested by three branches of the Catholic Men’s Benevolent Association and three branches of the C.B.L. (this acronym could not be deciphered). Reports as to which branch was leading were published each day. Likewise, the chair donated by Prudden Bros. was being vied for by two young ladies who had to secure votes from the fair attendees. In both of these contests, people had to cast votes for who should win the prize, but it was not stated how the groups or individual contestants were competing against each other or what the criteria was for choosing one over the other.
Prizes for contests and raffles were held nightly. A number of young ladies had collected monetary donations for the fair and three were awarded prizes. First place was a gold watch presented to Miss Kittie Wilson; second place, a pair of gold bracelets to Miss Anna Deegan; and third prize, a pair of gold earrings to Miss N. Lennon. A “Talking Doll” contest pitted chatty babies against each other. The winner scored an undisclosed prize for his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Kean.
Not all contests involved competing directly with another person or group of people. Raffle drawings were held each evening for prizes given by individuals and businesses. The top prize was a stove donated by Loreman & Spaulding won by John Clifford. Another prize raffled off was a “handsome silver tea kettle,” won by Mr. and Mrs. John Sheridan of Ontario Street. Like Miss Seeley’s chair, this prize also warranted a celebration. A “red tea” was given by the couple in which over 60 people attended.
The fair ended on May 19th with the final prizes, the two chairs, being awarded that night. One of the branches of the C.B.L. won the Weaver chair and Miss Mary Seeley won the Prudden chair. To celebrate her victory, a party was given in her honor at her father’s hotel. It was reported that 40 couples “tripped the light fantastic until an early hour this morning to music by Magner’s orchestra…the chair was placed in the parlor, where many friends admired it, as well as to praise the young lady in defeating her opponent in the contest.” How she did that, and how her opponent felt afterward, was not recorded.
