Last week Niagara Discoveries left off with the Niagara County Farm and Home Bureau acquiring the county fairgrounds and officially changing the name of the county fair to “Farm and Home Days.” With the bureau now officially the owner of the property, and the sponsors of Farm and Home Days, the next step was to build a Farm and Home Center that could be used year-round for education and training of the farmers of Niagara County.
The Niagara County Farm and Home Center opened on May 21, 1955. The structure, one of the original dairy barns from the 1922 fair at the new Lake Avenue location, was completely remodeled to house large and small conference rooms, a radio broadcasting room, a soil treating laboratory, a demonstration kitchen and a dark room. In the 1950s, the dates of the fair varied from mid-August to late August. The number of days that the fair took place, and which days of the week it was held, seemed to change from year to year as well.
By 1962, the annual Farm and Home Days had become so popular that the Lockport Chamber of Commerce and the Cooperative Extension collaborated to sponsor a “Farm City Breakfast” in 1962 on the opening day of the fair that year. Three hundred people attended. The Farm City Breakfast became an annual event that eventually served nearly 1,000 hungry fairgoers every year by the 2010s. After a three-year hiatus because of the Covid pandemic, the annual event took place once again this year.
The next major addition to the fairgrounds was the 4-H Training Center, also in 1962. With the baby boom years after World War II, the 4-H program added many new members. Like the Farm and Home Center, the 4-H Center was an existing 1922 fair building that was extensively remodeled. At its official opening on Nov. 15, 1962, it was touted as the “first of its kind” in the United States. Built by private donations and 4-H fundraising ($40,000), as well as some funding from the county, the labor was almost entirely all volunteer (8,000 hours). When completed, it was called “a dream come true” by John A. Hall, chairman of the building committee.
Though similar in purpose to the Farm and Home Center, this training center was for the benefit of 4-H Club members and their adult volunteers. At the dedication, it was emphasized that for America to continue as a leader in world food production, it was necessary to continue to educate and train young people in agricultural pursuits. It was also proudly pointed out that Niagara County had the third largest 4-H program in New York and its enrollment was above the national average.
Another annual event that started in the 1960s was the crowning of the Dairy Princess, an event which was first held in 1967. That same year, the 4-H Coliseum opened. This square, auditorium-like, all-purpose building was constructed as an exhibit hall, arena and meeting center to showcase 4-H events and host other activities throughout the year.
In the 1970s, latter-born baby boomers, and the children of earlier baby boomers, began to fill the ranks of the 4-H. The introduction of Lollipop Farm, a children’s zoo, was a big hit with the youngest crowd. Animals on loan from the old Oppenheim Zoo on Niagara Falls Boulevard provided children the opportunity to see all, and touch some, of the creatures and critters in the enclosure. Another new feature that year was the slide presentations narrated by 4-H members in the Training Center for the education and enjoyment of those fairgoers who wanted to sit and relax in the air conditioned building for a while.
Fifty years ago, at the 1973 Farm and Home Days, 4-H members volunteered at a booth to explain the programs and activities available through the organization as well as recruit new members. Two 4-H Square Dancing groups also gave demonstrations for the public. Areas of special interest at the 1973 fair were nutrition education and ecological concerns such as the effect of road salt and air pollution on trees and how to wash clothes without using phosphates. Fifty years later, we are still grappling with many of these same issues of healthy eating and protecting the environment.
