Last week Niagara Discoveries examined the history of the Steele family of Lockport, one of whom owned the large, ornate house on the northwest corner of Niagara and North Transit streets. The house had been built by William Wallace Steele in 1896 and after his untimely death 10 years later, his wife sold the property to Dr. Frank A. Crosby in 1910. The Crosbys owned the house until 1946.
Frank A. Crosby was born in 1872, the son of Amos and Mariah Hoover Crosby. The Crosbys were from Cambria but lived in Royalton for a few years in the early 1870s. Different sources list both towns as Frank’s birthplace. By 1875, they were back in Cambria and Frank attended the local schools there. Two of his siblings died within months of each other in 1878. As a teenager, Frank traveled to Lockport to study at the Union School and after graduation he taught in a rural school for a few years to earn money to continue his education.
Frank entered the Niagara University School of Medicine, which merged with the University of Buffalo School of Medicine while he was still a student, so he's an 1896 graduate of that school. Dr. Crosby’s first practice was in Beach Ridge in the town of Pendleton. It was there that he met Elizabeth Hill, and they were married in 1903.
The Crosbys moved to Lockport in the early years of the 20th century, first living at 53 Niagara Street before purchasing the Steele house (literally moving just across North Transit Street) in 1910. These were the years of the formation of Lockport Memorial Hospital and Dr. Crosby took an active role in the establishment of the facility and was one of its first staff members.
Dr. Crosby had an office at 13 Main Street, as well as in his home, and he also made house calls, initially in a horse and buggy. He never turned away a patient because they could not pay and he often paid for medicine or other necessary equipment if they could not afford it. Though he was a general practitioner, he specialized in obstetrics and at the time of his death in 1935, it was said that he had delivered more babies than any other doctor in Lockport.
In addition to his medical practice, Dr. Crosby also served two terms on the Lockport School Board, was a member of several medical associations and was active in the Masons and the Odd Fellows. He and Elizabeth had six children, three daughters and three sons. Their oldest daughter, Marion, fell to her death from an observation tower while studying marine biology at the laboratory at Woods Hole in Falmouth, Massachusetts. Two of Dr. Crosby’s sons, Frank H. and John, followed in their father’s footsteps and became doctors practicing in Lockport.
John Crosby was born in Lockport in 1910. After graduating from Lockport High School, he attended Cornell University on a scholarship and then went to the University of Buffalo Medical School, completing his studies in 1936. After a year of residency in Buffalo, he returned to Lockport to open his own practice and took on many of his deceased father’s patients.
At the time John Crosby was starting his practice, his younger brother, Frank H., (born 1912) was attending the University of Illinois where he was an accomplished swimmer and was chosen as an alternate for the U.S. Swim team at the 1936 Olympics. In 1939, Frank received his medical degree from Duke University. He served his residency in Charlotte, North Carolina, and opened an office there in 1941. But World War II intervened and both men were called to serve their country. John Crosby was commissioned an officer in the United States Navy and Frank in the Marine Corps.
While serving in Guadalcanal, Frank was seriously wounded by shrapnel after enduring 53 bombings in 31 days. He was sent back home to recuperate and was discharged in 1945, a year before his brother John returned. Frank H. Crosby took over John’s practice in Lockport until he was discharged in 1946.
John Crosby eventually left general practice to become an anesthesiologist, a new branch of medicine that was emerging after the war. After suffering a heart attack in 1973, he served on the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Hospitals. Like his father, John Crosby was involved in many civic and fraternal organizations. He passed away in 1985 at age 74.
Frank H. Crosby continued the practice his father had started and his brother had briefly resumed. From 1946 to 1981, this Dr. Crosby was a popular and well-respected Lockport physician. It was estimated that he delivered more than 3,000 babies during those years. “Dr. Frank” retired in 1981 and moved to Florida with his wife. He died in 2003 at the age of 91. With the exception of Marion and John, all the Crosby siblings lived into their 90s.
The house at 69 Niagara Street, which had been “the Crosby house” for 36 years, was sold in 1946 to Mrs. Norton Vesper, who converted the home into several apartments. In 1991, the house was severely damaged in a fire. The third floor was destroyed. The owners put a temporary roof on in hopes of repairing and restoring the home, but the house stayed in that condition for several years before it was eventually razed. The property is now a parking lot for Taylor & Reynolds Funeral Home.
Ann Marie Linnabery is the assistant director of the History Center of Niagara.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.