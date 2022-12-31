The observance of January 1st as New Year’s Day originated with the Romans but took an indirect route to get there. It is believed that Romulus, founder of Rome and considered its first king (but not emperor), instituted the first official Roman calendar in the 8th century B.C.E.
This calendar had only 304 days divided into 10 months, beginning with March and ending with December. The 61 days considered to be “winter” were left off the calendar (wouldn’t that be nice!). New Year’s Day was not a definite date, with some considering it to be March 1st, while others adhered to the more ancient “first moon after the March equinox” timetable. Romulus’ successor, Numa Pompilius, added the unassigned 61 days to the end of the calendar, giving them the names of January and February (English spelling) but keeping March as the first month of the New Year. This lasted until the reign of Julius Caesar, almost 700 years later.
The Julian calendar started on January 1st and ended on December 31st. This made sense because the Roman god Janus is two-faced, one looking backward, the other forward, but it changed the numerical sequence of the last four months of the year, making the seventh month of the old calendar, the ninth month of the new one and so on.
After Caesar’s assassination, and Augustus became king, the months in the middle of the year, whose names were fifth and sixth in Latin, became July for Julius and August for Augustus. The number of days in each month was also altered. Despite being a more uniform calendar system, some objected to it on religious or scientific grounds.
With the advent of Christianity, dates began to take on new meaning. Many early Christians favored the old New Year’s date near the end of March because it coincided with the holy day of the Annunciation. When December 25th was established as Christmas Day it was not only to discourage the observance of the pagan celebration of the winter solstice but to also counter the secular holiday of New Year’s Day. A problem with the Julian calendar was that although it did add an extra day every four years to keep up with the solar cycle, the calculations were not precise and over the course of the next 1500 years, the calendar lagged 10 days behind the solar cycle.
Ironically, it was the Catholic Church, despite its dogma on an earth-centric universe, which adjusted the calendar to align with the solar clock. After consulting with Vatican astronomers, Pope Gregory XIII, decreed that the day after Thursday, October 4, 1582 would be Friday, October 15, 1582. Most Catholic countries went along with the change although some people felt they were being cheated out of wages or had to pay a full month’s rent for 2/3 of a month occupancy. But this also cemented January 1st as the official New Year’s Day for most people. However, nations that were majority Protestant refused to go along with the change and some, including England and colonial America, did not convert to the Gregorian calendar until 1752. Today, even countries that do not adhere to the Gregorian calendar in their own culture use it when interacting with nations that do.
When the first Europeans came to what is now Niagara County in the late 17th century, New Year’s Day was celebrated more than Christmas Day, which was considered a holy day. No public record remains of how the New Year was ushered in during the first 150 years of limited European occupancy in this area. By the early 19th century, with more people settling in this area, New Year’s Day became an occasion for socializing with friends and neighbors, some of whom lived a distance away. At that time, it was customary to either call on or receive guests (or both if you lived close enough), on New Year’s Day. Many people exchanged gifts on that day rather than on Christmas.
From the 1820s through the 1850s, Niagara County residents were able to enjoy New Year’s festivities with dances, horse races, concerts and parties, but by the late 1850s, fears of another war were materializing. On New Year’s Eve, 1860, the Lockport Daily Journal & Courier wrote, “We can only wish our readers one and all a happy New Year, hoping and trusting that justice, liberty, Union, and the equal rights of men, will be as familiarly associated with the American Union as the 34 or 35 stars that will then appear on its folds.” Despite the war, in 1861 President Lincoln, and the rest of the divided country, continued the tradition of welcoming guests into their home on New Year’s Day.
The acts of “calling” and “receiving” were still the custom in the 1870s but may have been waning as evidenced by an editorial in the Lockport Daily Journal of January 4, 1879. “...Lockport was almost entirely given over to unsociablness [sic] on New Year’s Day. Only a very few formally ‘received.’ The day was doubtless improved by a few to make calls upon old-time friends in an informal way, but as a rule, dullness ruled the hours.
Next New Year’s day, Lockport ought to make a desperate effort and endeavor to do better…We make the suggestion now so that all may have sufficient time to meditate upon this serious matter.” This may have been tongue-in-cheek but the author was trying to get a point across.
In other parts of the county, people were celebrating the end of one year and the start of another. A “Grand Concert” was held at Pickwick Hall in Youngstown (still standing but now apartments) in early January, 1882. In Niagara Falls, the International Wheelmen (a bicycle club) held their second annual Ball on New Year’s Eve, 1889 at the Orpheus Park Theater. It was declared “a splendid success socially” and “was one of the most fashionable ever given at Niagara Falls.”
A novel tradition which had begun at 2nd Presbyterian Church in the 1850s, continued into the new century. “Calling” and “receiving” meant going from house to house as well as being home at a particular time to receive guests at your residence. This required quite a bit of coordination and was often an exhausting experience. Rev. E. W. Kellogg came up with the idea that the “calls” could be made in the church parlors. It was actually a two part celebration. On New Year’s Eve, the congregation would gather in the church for “readings, recitations, songs and reports of the year past” and to ring in the New Year. The next day, the church members would return and gather in the parlors to pay their “calls” on their friends and enjoy refreshments. This “New Year Call” was held for almost 100 years.
As the 20th century progressed, Christmas Day became the more celebrated of the two days and New Year’s Eve is now the time for parties and revelry to welcome in the new year rather than the actual day itself.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.