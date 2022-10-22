The piece of property known as Dudley Square appears on the first map of the village of Lockport printed in 1830 based on the survey Jesse P. Haines made the year before. It is bounded by Union, Chapel and North Adam streets and the New York Central Rail Road tracks in the northeastern part of Lockport. This was part of a much larger tract that was originally owned by Joel McCollum. In 1829 or 1830, McCollum “conveyed” 8/10 of the tract to Charles E. Dudley.
The man who Dudley Square was named for was born in Staffordshire, England, in 1780 and came to the United States in 1794, first to Rhode Island, and then to Albany, N.Y. Dudley started out as a merchant in that city but soon entered politics. He was elected to the New York State Senate from 1820 to 1825, while simultaneously serving as Mayor of Albany from 1821 to 1824. At the time the Lockport property was transferred to him, Dudley was once again the Mayor of Albany from 1828 to 1829. While still Mayor, Dudley won a special election to fill the seat in the United States Senate that was vacated when Martin Van Buren left to serve as Vice President under Andrew Jackson. Dudley was part of what was called the “Albany Regency,” a group of men led by Van Buren, who controlled New York State politics, patronage and other interests. He was also a member of the “Lockport Regency,” a similar group here led by Lot Clark.
In 1834, several of these men, including some who belonged to both groups, formed the Albany Land Company, and purchased what is now considered most of east Lockport from Joel McCollum and others. They divided the lots among themselves and then offered them for sale. The exception was Dudley Square, which was conveyed to the Village of Lockport for the amount of $1 paid to each of the 17 investors of the Albany Land Company. The stipulation for the transfer to the village was that the land would be “appropriated for public buildings for the use of schools and institutions for the promotion of education, and for Religious worship.” The exception to this was when part of the northern edge of the square was taken for the construction of the Rochester, Lockport & Niagara Falls Railroad in 1851 (later the NY Central); otherwise the property was not developed.
As early as the 1860s, Dudley Square was being used for baseball games. For well over 100 years, it was the location for school, local and regional sporting events including baseball, football and basketball. A playground was added, as well as a tennis court, which was later removed due to lack of use.
In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, there were occasions when the Lockport Board of Education inquired about transferring the land to build a new school but the Common Council deferred these requests. The property use issue came up again in 1926 during a time when there was a school building boom going on in the city. However, residents near Dudley Square were opposed to the property being used for a school. Three years later, it was announced that a new school, named for Washington Hunt, would be built on Rogers Avenue near Lockport Hospital to educate the children of east Lockport without losing the beloved park; Dudley Square would remain a recreational area.
The story of the fire alarm tower in Dudley Square actually started before the tower on the Big Bridge. In 1880, the Gamewell electric fire alarm system was purchased by the City of Lockport at a cost of just under $4,000. Eight miles of wire connected the fire boxes to the fire houses. The system was tested and the Common Council, and the Fire Department, were pleased with the results, but were still undecided about the merits of erecting a tower with a triangle or bell somewhere in the Second Ward in east Lockport. Several of the fire houses in the city contained towers with triangles mounted atop their roofs, but these were weakening the structures themselves and needed to be removed.
Three years after the initial test, a 75-foot wooden fire alarm tower was built on the northwest corner of Dudley Square, just above the railroad tracks. It was outfitted with the triangle alarm that had been atop the DeWitt Clinton Hose Company on Market Street. From the photo in the History Center Collection, it has the appearance of a lighthouse, but the Lockport Daily Journal wrote that it looked like “a signal station, erected by Uncle Sam, to passengers on the [New York] Central.”
A year after the tower’s completion, it was reported that two ladies, Mrs. L. J. McParlin, wife of the Fire Alarm Superintendent, and Miss Kittie Featherstone, “last night climbed a 75-foot ladder to the top of the triangle tower on Dudley Square. They are the first ladies who have attempted this feat.” Not much was mentioned about the tower for the next thirty years except for routine maintenance.
In 1918, the Board of Fire Commissioners recommended that both the tower at Dudley Square, and the one moved to Darrison Park in 1911, be demolished, but nothing came of this recommendation. Five years later, the resolution was again proposed specifically for the Dudley Square tower, which was deemed unnecessary, unsafe and beyond repair. This was met with opposition by the residents in the vicinity of the tower who wanted it to remain as a historical landmark. The tower stood for another year without being repaired.
In 1925, the Fire Board presented to the city council that the cost of repairing the tower would be $1,000 to $1,500 and asked for either the funds to repair it or permission to demolish it. Permission was granted and the tower was taken down. Later that year, it was proposed that poppies should be planted where the tower stood in memory of Charles E. Dudley, the man who deeded the land to the city for the purpose of a park.
• • •
AUTHOR’S NOTE: It was pointed out that in last week’s article I neglected to mention what happened to the bell in the Big Bridge Fire Tower. After the tower was moved to Darrison Park in 1911, the bell cracked in 1931 and was moved to Outwater Park. The bell was relocated to the new Lockport Fire Department at Niagara and Cottage streets in the 1970s and can still be seen today at that intersection.
Ann Marie Linnabery is the assistant director of the History Center of Niagara.
