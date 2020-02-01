Although the 100th anniversary of the influenza epidemic of 1918 has passed, a reader recently requested an article about how the outbreak affected Lockport and Niagara County.
To do this, a brief history of the disease is necessary. What is sometimes called the “Spanish Flu” began in 1917 (or possibly earlier) and had no relation to Spain. There is disagreement among historians and virologists as to where the virus originated. Some believe it began in the military camps and hospitals in France during World War I; others claim it started in the United States, either in Kansas or Boston; and a few think it migrated from Asia to Europe. Despite the different theories of origin, all agree that conditions in Europe, and to a lesser extent the United States, at the time of World War I were a major factor in the spread of the virus. It acquired the name “Spanish Flu” because of that country’s neutrality and lack of censorship during the war, so news of the disease there was widely reported, whereas it was blacked out in other places, leading people to believe it originated in Spain.
The close quarters and large numbers of men living in army camps and trenches, the lack of proper sanitation and disinfection, the physical strain and stress of war, and the constant movement of troops from one place to another, all contributed to the rapid dispersal of the virus around the world. During the first half of 1918, the victims of the influenza were those usually most susceptible to illness: the very young, the elderly and those already sick. By August, however, a much deadlier variant of the disease had taken hold and those contracting it were young, healthy adults.
The anticipated arrival of this more lethal version of what had been known for decades as “the grippe” first appeared in Niagara County in early October of 1918. On October 2nd, Private Andrew Palya of the United States Guards died at Fort Niagara. By the end of the month, more than 300 soldiers were stricken with the illness and more than 50 died at the Fort. Military installations were hit hard by the disease and the same day Pvt. Palya died, three Lockport servicemen succumbed at three different U.S. Army camps.
A week later, Lockport Health Officer Dr. Fowler A. Watters announced that 142 cases of influenza had been reported in the city with six deaths. The city of Niagara Falls was experiencing much higher numbers. The Health Boards of both cities issued bans on public gatherings and ordered churches, schools and many businesses to close until further notice.
Those businesses exempt from the edict were drug stores and grocery stores, restaurants, saloons and bowling alleys. Why the last two establishments were allowed to stay open was questioned by many people and some felt that even restaurants should be closed.
Three days later, another announcement was made closing saloons, bowling alleys and pool halls. Restaurants could remain open but all dishes had to be sterilized in boiling water. Ice cream parlors could not serve on the premises but could sell ice cream to be taken home. Within a few days, saloons were able to open with limited hours but could sell only bottled beer.
By the end of the second week, 372 new cases of the flu were reported in Lockport but surprisingly only one death occurred.
The low fatality rate was short-lived and a week later 300 more Lockportians had contracted the disease and there were five more deaths. Dr. Watters himself became ill but later recovered. The last week in October saw a drop in cases and no deaths in Lockport, but there was a shortage of beds in all the local hospitals and an appeal was made to those with nursing experience to replace nurses who were getting sick. Byron V. Covert, the Lockport manufacturer, gave $2,000 to the Lockport City Hospital to build an annex to house influenza patients. He was later reimbursed by the hospital through an issuance of bonds.
Newspapers reported cases, deaths, quarantines and closures from all over the county. Most communities either cancelled or greatly limited their Halloween activities. When schools resumed classes, many districts extended hours and shortened the Thanksgiving and Christmas breaks to make up for lost time.
By the end of October, the number of cases and deaths had begun to drop in both cities. Lockport had more than 1,100 cases of influenza and 20 deaths. In Niagara Falls, however, there were more than 3,000 cases since the beginning of the month and more than 300 people had died. Health officials were optimistic as November began and many of the bans and closures were lifted, but by the middle of the month there was another spike in cases and deaths.
From mid-November to mid-December, there were nearly 900 new cases of influenza and 51 deaths. Although the number of cases and deaths dropped again at the end of December, many Christmas events, including church services, were greatly curtailed.
October 1918 was, by far, the worst month for the epidemic with about 400 deaths in the county and 32,000 in the state. Nationwide, from September to December, the worst months for the disease, 381,000 people died.
The 1918-1919 influenza death toll for the entire world is unknown but is estimated to be from 50 to 100 million people, with Europe and Asia experiencing the highest number of victims. The flu gradually declined over the next few years but its impact on families and communities lasted for decades.
Ann Marie Linnabery is the assistant director of the History Center of Niagara.
