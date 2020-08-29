NIAGARA DISCOVERIES: The Genesee Apartments

On the 1908 Niagara County Atlas, just down from what would later become Temple Beth David and diagonally across from Grace Episcopal Church at Genesee and Cottage streets, there is a structure labelled “Genesee Flats.” The first listing for an apartment building at this corner appeared in the 1900 Lockport City Directory as a “Department House” with the address 73 Genesee Street. In 1897, a private home stood on this corner with the address 58 Cottage Street. By 1899 this house was gone. Whether it burned down or was torn down in anticipation of the new multi-unit dwelling is unknown.
In the first few years of its existence, the “Department House” was listed as the “Genesee Apartments,” the “Genesee Flats” or simply, “The Genesee.” The wood and stone building contained five floors (including the basement), and was ornamented with a tower, gables and dormers, giving the structure a “Queen Anne” style look. The apartments could be entered on Genesee or Cottage streets through porches on either side of the building. A separate entrance on the Cottage Street side accessed businesses that were housed in the basement.
There were 28 apartments available, including one four-room suite, with the others being three-, two- and one-room units. The larger apartments included a private bath while the smaller ones shared a bathroom. All units were furnished and included heat, electric and water as well as janitorial services. Some of the larger apartments had their own private entrances and use of a shared veranda.
Unlike many other apartments and flats for rent, ads for the Genesee Apartments did not usually include the monthly rates. However, in 1951, one of the small units was advertised at $47.00 a month while a larger suite was $75.00 per month.
Although many cities had passed legislation in the 1890s requiring multi-story residential buildings to have fire escapes, it wasn’t until the early 20th century that this law was acted upon. The Genesee Apartments were outfitted with fire escapes in 1907. Considering how many fires the building would have in the next 55 years, it was fortunate they were there.
The first of several fires occurred on the afternoon of April 20, 1925, when “connections leading to an instantaneous gas heater in the public bath rooms on the top floor” somehow caught fire. It was discovered right away and damage was limited to the top floor and roof area but the rest of the building sustained smoke and water damage. One of Lockport’s oldest residents, 94-year-old Mrs. Ira Farnsworth (whose late husband had owned the stone house on Summit Street), left her apartment unassisted on the day of the fire.
Five years later, in August of 1930, a lightning strike hit a cornice of the roof and caused minor damage. Most tenants weren’t even aware of it until the fire engines arrived.
An explosion at the Lock City Malt and Hop Company at 15 Cottage Street in the early morning hours of Dec. 5, 1931, shattered windows and jarred people from their beds in that neighborhood. One of the managers of the Malt Company lived at the Genesee Apartments.
Before discussing the last fire that caused the demise of the building, it should be pointed out that the “Genesee” also played a part in a short-lived tale of juvenile delinquency. In 1924, a group of young boys, aged 8 to 14, known as the “Terrible North End Gang” (but called the “South End Gang” in subsequent newspaper articles) was pilfering the neighborhood around the Genesee Apartments. They had a “shack” on State Road and a leader known as “The Captain” who called the shots. They stole money from milk bottles and committed petty thefts in the small shops in that part of the city. They were brought into court and given a strong reprimand but a month later they were rounded up again, this time for “taking letters from the Genesee Flats” by order of their Captain. He thought they might contain money but after opening a few that yielded no cash they tore up and discarded the rest of the mail. This time they were put under the charge of Children’s Court Clerk William J. Hooper who they were told was now their new Captain and were to report to him once a week.
The almost 62-year history of the Genesee Apartments ended on Jan. 8, 1962, when a fire blamed on careless smoking destroyed much of the building and caused 46 people to be left homeless in the middle of winter. Six servicemen and their families from the Lockport Air Station and Cambria Nike Base at Shawnee were among those who fled the burning structure. All the tenants were assisted by the Salvation Army, which four years later would buy the property and build its new Lockport Citadel. Although the apartment building was insured, the owners decided not to rebuild and what remained of the structure was torn down in May of 1962. The new Salvation Army headquarters opened on the property a year later.
Ann Marie Linnabery is the assistant director of the History Center of Niagara.
