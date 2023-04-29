In the Niagara History Center’s art collection there is a painting titled “The Grove at Olcott.” It was painted by Mary C. Taylor in either 1852 or 1853 (sources differ as to the exact date). At the time, she was only 15 or 16 years old. There is a disagreement over what the art work depicts. It was given the name (presumably by the artist herself) “The Grove at Olcott,” but in some sources it is referred to as “The Pioneer Picnic at Olcott Beach.” The latter is a misnomer since the first Niagara County Pioneer Association Picnic did not occur until 1877, 25 years after Taylor painted the picture.
Although the Pioneer Picnics did not start until the late 1870s, the grove had been used for religious meetings and other social events in the decade before the Civil War. The artwork depicts a gathering in the Pine Grove at Olcott with a rustic stage and Lake Ontario in the background. As far as we know, the artist did not leave a record of the occasion taking place in her painting and the people in the picture are unidentified.
Mary Catherine Taylor was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on March 16, 1837. She was the oldest of 10 children born to Elisha and Lucinda Tompkins Taylor. A family story relates that the family came to Niagara County aboard an Erie Canal boat called the “Packett.” Perhaps the family moved from Ohio to the eastern part of New York state in the 1840s, or they took a lake boat from Cleveland to Buffalo and then came by packet boat to Lockport on the Erie Canal. In any case, by 1850, the family was living in the town of Lockport on what is now Old Saunders Settlement Road near Upper Mountain Road. Mary must have traveled to Olcott with her family and become familiar with, and fond of, its beautiful grove, so much so that she decided to render it on canvas.
Perhaps it was on one of these visits to Olcott that Mary met Cornelius V. Tompkins. It is not known if he was a relative of her mother’s or it was just a coincidence that they shared the same last name. Cornelius’ father, Ira, bought land on what is now West Creek Road from the Holland Land Company shortly after the War of 1812 ended. He was a millwright and was credited with building all the mills in Newfane and many of the earliest buildings in the county. Instead of following in his father’s footsteps, Cornelius became a teacher and later a lawyer. In 1861, Mary C. Taylor married Cornelius V. Tompkins and a year later their only child, Charles John, was born. It does not appear that Cornelius served in the Union Army during the Civil War but he did register for the draft during that conflict.
Not much more could be found on Mary C. Taylor Tompkins. She and her husband lived near Ira Tompkins’ home on West Creek Road. A big change came in 1876 when the Rome, Watertown & Ogdensburg Railroad (the Hojack line) was built across Eighteen Mile Creek and bisected the Tompkins property, with Ira’s residence on one side of the tracks and Cornelius’ on the other. Charles grew up and purchased a farm of his own on West Creek Road.
Cornelius Tompkins died in 1902 and Mary continued to reside in their home until her death on March 23, 1916, a week after her 89th birthday. If Mary did any more paintings they were not recorded or mentioned in her obituary, but they may still be within the family.
“The Grove at Olcott” was donated to the Niagara County Historical Society in 1961 by Mrs. J. Harry Tompkins, the wife of one of Mary’s grandsons. The painting was deemed to be the most important donation to the Historical Society that year.
The Pine Grove that Mary C. Taylor painted was acquired by Andrew Tenbrook in the 1860s and was then known as “Tenbrook’s Grove.” It was Tenbrook’s vision to gather the surviving pioneer settlers of the county and their families into his picnic grove at Olcott for an annual reunion. Within 10 years of its founding in 1877, attendance at the picnic had grown from 1,500 to 10,000. In 1888, “Ye Olde Log Cabin” was dedicated in the grove with artifacts from some of the pioneer families displayed inside.
In 1899, Governor Theodore Roosevelt addressed a crowd of 20,000 people at the annual Pioneer Picnic. That same year, the Pine Grove was purchased by the International Railway Company (IRC) and the Lockport & Olcott Beach Railway was extended from Newfane to a newly built trolley station at the eastern end of the park. With the opening of the trolley line, Olcott’s popularity grew tremendously over the next almost 40 years, and “The Grove at Olcott” as painted by Mary C. Taylor was crowded with amusements parks and fun seekers.
In 1937, the IRC discontinued service to Olcott and razed the Olcott Beach Hotel. The property, including the Pine Grove, was bought by Fred Krull, who donated the land to Niagara County for a new public park.
Even before the start of the Great Depression, and then World War II, attendance at the annual Pioneer Picnic had been declining and the last one was held in 1946. A decade later, the Niagara County Pioneer Association was disbanded, the “Ye Olde Log Cabin” was torn down and the artifacts were donated to the newly opened Niagara County Historical Society. The Grove at Olcott was returned to its natural state, similar to what Mary C. Taylor had painted 85 years earlier. A new “Ye Olde Log Cabin” was built in Krull Park in 2016.
