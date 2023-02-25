A recent donation to the Niagara History Center included materials and records related to the early 1950s group “The Hilltoppers,” which featured lead vocalist Jimmy Sacca and musician Eddie Crowe, both of Lockport.
Sacca was born in 1929 and grew up on Elmira Street. His parents, as well as other relatives, operated fruit and vegetable markets at various locations in the city.
Even as a teenager, Sacca was known for his singing voice, which neighbors enjoyed hearing from the family residence. Sacca graduated from Lockport High School in 1947. Two years later, he accompanied a friend who had a football tryout at Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green. Since he was there anyway, the coach asked him to also try out. He made the team, but his friend did not, and he was offered a full football scholarship to WKU. Sacca entered as a music major in the fall of 1951.
While there, Sacca befriended a fellow music major and scholarship recipient, Seymour Spiegelman from Seneca Falls. The two New Yorkers in turn became acquainted with two Kentuckians, Don McGuire, another music major on a basketball scholarship, and Bobby Vaughn, a WKU alum who was about 10 years old than the other three.
There were two popular hangouts near the campus where Vaughn was already performing for the college crowd, the Goal Post and the Boots and Saddle Club. In the spring of 1952, Vaughn shared with Sacca a song he had written, Trying, for a possible recording. Other musicians were needed, so Sacca suggested Spiegelman and McGuire to round out the group. With Sacca on lead vocals, McGuire sang bass, Spiegelman tenor and Vaughn baritone plus piano accompaniment. They needed a name to sell their record and chose “The Hilltoppers.” It has been suggested that the name was “borrowed” from the WKU sports teams moniker, or was in honor of the many hills in Western Kentucky.
The single was sold to Dot Records but proved to be a disappointment in local sales. Four months went by as they contemplated making another record, when the group was notified that their song Trying had become wildly successful in Ohio and record stores were struggling to keep up with demand. The record was reaching other audiences as well and suddenly the Hilltoppers were famous.
On Oct. 26, 1952, Sacca, McGuire, Spiegelman and Vaughn made their debut on national television on Ed Sullivan’s “Talk of the Town” show. This was followed by appearances on a number of weekly variety shows hosted by popular entertainers such as Perry Como, Kate Smith, Steve Allen, Milton Berle and Patty Paige. The group also appeared on the first year of “American Bandstand” (before it was hosted by Dick Clark). It was that national performance on Ed Sullivan’s show where the Hilltoppers first wore their signature WKU letter sweaters, gray flannel pants and white buck shoes, topped off with a beanie. It was this outfit they would become identified with and wear for all future performances.
One hit followed another for the Hilltoppers, including the group’s biggest hit, P.S. I Love You, recorded in 1953. Just as they were enjoying their new found celebrity, and looking forward to touring nationally, Sacca was drafted into the U.S. Army and sent to Okinawa, Japan. Before he left, Randy Wood, owner of their label, Dot Records, had the Hilltoppers record 15 to 20 new songs to be released over the two years Sacca was serving in the military. During the times he was on leave, the Hilltoppers did get together to do limited engagements. When the time came for Sacca to be discharged, McGuire and Spiegelman got their draft notices and Vaughn decided it was time to settle down with a regular job and his growing family.
At this point, Sacca did not want to give up on doing what he loved best — singing and entertaining audiences. He recruited three new members, including fellow Lockportian Eddie Crowe, a baritone, to replace Vaughn. It was with this new trio that the Hilltoppers recorded the song, Only You. The same song was released by the Platters at the same time. The Platters version sold better in the United States and the Hilltoppers rendition sold better in the United Kingdom. With the return of McGuire and Spiegelman in 1957, the group reunited. Eddie Crowe left, however to pursue a career in comedy.
During the time the three original members were in the Army, musical tastes were changing. Rock and roll had taken a hold on American teenagers. The Hilltoppers had missed opportunities to record new songs that were written in their absence but were offered to other groups. The many changes in the group composition also made it difficult to remain consistent. They knew rock and roll was not their style but they did have one more hit in 1957 with the Calypso-style, Marianne. For the next three years, the Hilltoppers continued to record, perform and tour but did not have another hit on the Billboard charts. In 1960, they decided to call it quits. The original members were offered jobs as distributors with Dot Records; Sacca and Spiegelman accepted and worked for the company in various cities for several years.
The Hilltoppers made a comeback in 1965 with Sacca once again as lead singer and some new and former, but not original, members joining him. The group recorded and toured throughout the United States until 1976 when it disbanded for a second time. Sacca worked for Dot and Ace Records, and later as a booking agent for Delta Entertainment in Jackson, Mississippi. He later moved to Lexington, Kentucky, where he died in 2015. Eddie Crowe returned to Lockport and worked at Lockport High School in the athletic and drama departments. He passed away in 2000.
