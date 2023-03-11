On the 1851 map of the village of Lockport, there is a building on Canal Street labeled “Bowling Alley.” The game known as bowling, in its many incarnations, has been played for thousands of years, but the sport really took off in the years following World War II. Many readers may also recall the reference in Washington Irving’s story, “Rip Van Winkle,” to the mysterious Dutchmen playing nine-pins in the Catskill Mountains. Although a form of bowling was played (and banned a few times) in England over several centuries, some sources credit German immigrants for popularizing the game in America. It has been suggested that it grew out of a religious custom in Central Europe in which a rock was rolled into a kegel (a club or “pin”), representing the heathen. By striking the kegel, you could cleanse yourself of sin. It eventually turned in to a form of recreation with the addition of more kegels.
As for the “bowling alley” on the 1851 Lockport map, it was between two properties facing the locks on Canal Street. One has the name John Bush and the other, A. B. Judd. It is unclear if one, or neither, of these men owned and operated the bowling alley on the property. Three years later, on Nov. 2, 1854, a section of the village, including Canal Street, was destroyed by fire. Though not listed as one of the businesses lost, it was in the fire zone (it also may not have been in operation at the time of the fire). There may have been other bowling alleys or “bowling saloons,” as they were sometimes called in the village as well. In the late 1860s, a bowling alley was located in the Arcade building on Pine Street. Very often this type of entertainment was associated with other establishments that were considered immoral or improper, such as certain types of hotels, taverns, billiard halls and brothels. In many cases, the only time they are mentioned in the newspaper is when someone is either robbed, assaulted or murdered in or near one of these places.
Occasionally, a notice will appear that a bowling alley has opened. In 1871, “Henry Vinton keeps a bowling alley in the village of Niagara Falls,” was reported in the Lockport Daily Journal, and “the Clifton [Hotel] has a bowling alley” appeared in the Niagara Falls Gazette that same year. A new restaurant was opened by Frank Maugh on the Central Block in 1879 that not only served “lunch and warm meals,” but also boasted “the best bowling alley there that can be found in the city.” When Louis Mayle, owner of the Niagara Falls Brewing Company, built a hotel on Third Street across from the brewery in 1890, it included a bowling alley in the basement.
By the early 20th century, bowling was becoming a legitimate sport. When Trinity Lutheran Church on Saxton Street built a new parish hall in 1924, it included a two-lane bowling alley, a fitting location for a game that started as a way to rid oneself of sin.
The other time bowling alleys are mentioned is when they burn down. In 1859, a fire started in the village of Suspension Bridge when “a large quantity of powder…exploded in an upper story of the City Hotel” (there is no explanation as to why it was there or what caused the explosion). The Tremont House and Bowling Alley were also destroyed.
A new bowling alley opened in Lockport in 1876 at the “Continental” on Pine Street. This building had been the Lockport Baptist Church until 1866, when it was sold and a new church was built. The old stone church, built c.1825, was turned into a public hall which hosted various activities. In 1870, several newspapers reported that the structure had been destroyed by fire (twice in the same year). It was later reported it had been “resurrected sufficiently to make it commodious enough for use.” By 1878, proprietor A. J. Underhill was operating a saloon, billiard hall and bowling alley in the building. On January 17, 1878, the “Continental” was destroyed (for the third time) by a fire of unknown origin. After describing the clientele that frequented the establishment, the Lockport Daily Journal opined, “It will be a matter of rejoicing, rather than regret, generally speaking, that is has met its doom.”
Apparently, this view of bowling (as well as billiards) was not restricted to Lockport. An item in an 1884 edition of the Niagara County News reported that in the village of Wilson, “one of our townsmen is planning to erect a bowling alley…where our young men (and some of the older ones too) may find an easy way to dispose of their surplus hard earned cash…more’s the pity.”
