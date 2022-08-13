There is a photograph at the Niagara History Center copied from a stereopticon card taken sometime c.1865-1870 showing the west side of Pine Street, Lockport, between Main and Walnut streets. Two buildings are prominent in the photo: Continental Hall and Arcade Hall. We’ll start with the older of the two.
Continental Hall actually started out as the Lockport Baptist Church. In 1825, when the Cambria Baptist Church congregation moved to Lockport, they changed their name to reflect their new location. They then purchased a lot on the west side of Pine Street between Main and Walnut streets for the purpose of building a permanent sanctuary in the future. During the next eight years the congregation grew from 50 to 175 members and worshipped in various places throughout the village. By 1833, they had outgrown all of their temporary quarters. With only $250 to begin, a new stone “Meeting House” was erected within the year at the cost of $5,000. Internal strife within the church caused the congregation to disband briefly in 1851, but the church was then reestablished as the Second Baptist Church of Lockport and meetings resumed on Pine Street. The next 10 years were spent re-establishing the membership and coping with issues related to the Civil War. In 1865 it was decided that the stone church should be sold and a larger structure built at another location. A lot was purchased less than two blocks away at the southeast corner of Pine and South streets.
In a September 1865 newspaper report, it was stated that the old church would be torn down, but it was not, and in 1866 it opened as Continental Hall. Like many of the other “halls” in Lockport, the Continental hosted meetings, performances and fundraising bazaars. These activities were short-lived, however. There are contradictory reports as to what caused the demise of Continental Hall.
On February 28, 1870, the Albany Morning Express reported “A fire broke out in Continental Hall, Lockport, which was entirely destroyed.” Several other businesses were also reportedly destroyed. This could not be substantiated by any other newspaper, and for the next two months, Continental Hall continued to hold programs. Then, on April 22, 1870, a fire did occur which destroyed the Strong & Pomroy Block (also identified elsewhere as the Story & Van Zandt Block) on Pine Street.
The Lockport Daily Journal wrote “Narrow Escape of the Arcade and Continental Buildings,” stating the buildings had water damage but were not destroyed. Even though the newspapers listed the insurance coverage higher than the damage estimate, the owners must have thought the building unsalvageable and had it torn down.
The lot stood vacant for several years before being built upon with a brick structure in the mid 1880s, just about the same time that Aaron Mossell constructed his Commercial Hotel at the corner of Pine and Walnut streets. The buildings on this block were taken down in 1969 for urban renewal.
The building just to the north, across Center Alley from Continental Hall, was Arcade Hall, another stone ediface. Most secondary sources state that the Arcade was built in 1853 but it is on the 1851 map of Lockport with the name Dennison on it. In 1880, James Dennison was described as “an old Lockport boy.” He also owned other properties in the city of Lockport. Some sources reported that he built Arcade Hall in partnership with a “Captain Durgee.” Not much could be discovered about either Dennison or Durgee.
The Arcade was different from the Continental in that it was more of a multi-use building. The four-story structure had a basement, which housed a saloon, and three upper floors. The first floor had a long central hall with offices on either side for two different banks, and the U. S. Post Office was at the end. On the second floor were rooms rented by professionals and businessmen. The top floor contained a 130-by-60-foot room with a stage to accommodate many types of performances. For 20 years, the Arcade hosted all of the major shows that came to Lockport until the Hodge Opera House opened in 1871.
For the next 20 years, the Arcade building was used for smaller events, and in 1890 it was purchased by Frank P. Weaver for his furniture and undertaking business. Weaver later partnered with the Prudden brothers to form Prudden & Weaver, which continued to use the Arcade building at 33-37 Pine Street until 1930. At this point, the Weaver name was dropped, as was the furniture side of the business, and a new location, 242 Genesee Street, was purchased. The Pruddens joined with Otto Kandt in 1953 to become the Prudden & Kandt Funeral Home.
With the departure of Prudden & Weaver, the now 80-year-old Arcade building stood vacant for a few years until it was torn down to make way for the new Eagles Aerie (temple), which opened in 1934. A 1933 article in the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal relates how a “pool” was started by some locals to bet on the precise day and hour the demolition of the old building would be completed. One hundred tickets with a date and time were sold for 25 cents with the winner getting the $25. The winner of the pool could not be ascertained. The Eagles moved from Pine Street to Lincoln Avenue in 1971 and ceased all operations in 2018. Since 1988, the old temple has been occupied by Sylvia’s School of Dance.
Ann Marie Linnabery is the assistant director of the History Center of Niagara.
