Much has been written about the Cataract House Hotel in Niagara Falls, particularly its connection to the Underground Railroad. But not as much has been written about the other large, fashionable hotel just a block away which was also popular with visiting tourists, particularly those of the wealthier classes. The International Hotel opened on July 20, 1852 at the southwest corner of Main and Falls streets, but the site it was built on went much further back.
A 1945 Niagara Falls Gazette article stated that the International Hotel was constructed on the site of the old Eagle Hotel, built c.1815 by Joshua Fairchild and later enlarged by Parkhurst Whitney. When Whitney purchased the Cataract House in 1825, he retained the Eagle Hotel for about 10 more years but then moved all his hotel operations to the Cataract House. The article implied that the Eagle Hotel had closed in 1842 but it is identified on the 1852 Niagara County map as being behind the International Hotel. The Eagle was also near the Niagara Falls terminus of the Lockport & Niagara Falls Strap Railroad, which ran from 1837 to 1851. In 1852, the Rochester, Lockport & Niagara Falls Railroad began operation. For 1-1/2 years, the RL&NFRR operated as an independent company, until July 1853, when it became the Falls Branch of the newly consolidated New York Central Railroad and a new depot was built at Falls and Second Streets. James Shepard of Lockport was the general contractor for the construction of both the hotel and the new train station.
On July 24, 1852, the Lockport Daily Courier reported that “the new International Hotel was opened to the public on Thursday evening last, by Col. [Benjamin F.] Childs, its proprietor. It is the hotel of the Falls…” The Niagara Courier described it as “a new hotel of immense dimension—one of the largest outside of New York city, and capable of sleeping over six hundred people…” It soon became one of two hotels (the other being the Cataract House) in Niagara Falls that catered to the most affluent guests.
Like the Cataract House, the majority of the wait staff at the International Hotel were African Americans, including many of whom had escaped their enslavers and traveled north on the Underground Railroad. They, in turn, assisted freedom seekers when they came to Niagara Falls, either through the Underground Railroad, or in bondage when their enslavers came to stay at the hotel in the summer to escape the heat of the South. They were able to help secure passage to Canada for many but were not successful in every case and some were forced to return South with their enslavers. For many years following the Civil War, the tourism industry continued to be a major source of employment for Niagara Falls’ Black community.
Over its 66 years of operation, the International Hotel was the choice for many prominent visitors.
First Lady Mary Todd Lincoln and her son Robert stayed there in September of 1861, six months after her husband had been inaugurated President. Although the Lincolns had previously stayed at the Cataract House, Mrs. Lincoln preferred the International. It has been suggested she was somehow related to the Childs family who had built the hotel. This particular trip, although reputed to be an opportunity for the First Lady to rest, was also an occasion for Mrs. Lincoln’s favorite pastime—shopping. It was reported she purchased “2 sets of Mat and Cushion…and 1 worked table cloth.” In Lockport, she bought “several elegant dress patterns from Tyler’s Great Cheap Dry Goods Store.” It was at this time that she was in the process of redecorating the White House and probably made other purchases as well.
Five years later, in 1866, the International Hotel was the scene of a grand ball in honor of U.S. President Andrew Johnson, General Ulysses S. Grant and Admiral David Farragut. It was one of the most splendid affairs held at the hotel.
Another President, William McKinley, visited Niagara Falls on September 6, 1901, while attending the Pan American Exposition in Buffalo. His wife, First Lady Ida McKinley, who was often in ill health, relaxed at the International Hotel while her husband viewed the Falls, rode the Great Gorge Railroad and toured the Niagara Falls Power Company’s Buffalo Avenue generating plant. A luncheon was then held at the hotel featuring the cuisine of an upscale restaurant of its day with some dishes that might not sound familiar today including sardines on toast, India relish, peaches with rice, hot slaw, beets in butter, mayonnaise of turkey and Farina custard pudding. The McKinleys then headed back to the Exposition where the President attended a reception in the Temple of Music. While shaking hands with visitors, McKinley was shot and died eight days later.
During the off-season, the International Hotel usually closed to the public. An article from the Daily Cataract Journal dated October 8, 1900, reported that many of the upper level staff of the hotel had secured positions at other establishments in the South or at places that offered year-round accommodations. They were expected to return in the spring for the busy summer season.
In early January of 1918, the hotel was again closed to the public but it was reported that several local families and a few other guests were staying there. At the time, rumors were circulating that the government was considering commandeering both the Cataract and the International for use as either hospitals or supply depots. On Jan. 3, just before noon, a fire was discovered in either the kitchen or dining room (reports vary) of the International Hotel and began spreading to the rest of the building. Kathleen McGarth, the hotel’s switchboard operator, began calling guests’ rooms to notify them of the fire. She stayed at her post until all guests got out even though the lobby where she was working was filling with smoke.
Fire companies from Buffalo and Canada came to assist the Niagara Falls Fire Department in putting out the blaze. In addition to the hotel itself, several stores that occupied the first floor were destroyed. It was determined that an overheated furnace/boiler had ignited some papers in the basement just below the dining area.
The ice encrusted ruins were reminiscent of what the Hodge Opera House in Lockport would look like after the fire there ten years later. What was left of the International Hotel was taken down and a new block of retail stores was built within a few years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.