Recently, someone inquired about the large brick house at 735 Market St., Lockport, which is now up for sale. The listing for the house says it was built in 1850, but looking at some of the early maps of Lockport, it appears that property (or very close to it) was being used for industrial/manufacturing purposes including a steam saw mill. The names James Jackson, who was the subject of this column a few weeks ago, and D. A. Van Valkenberg, appear adjacent to the property. A residence may have existed there but was not indicated on the maps. The first name that can be identified with 735 Market Street is John Craine.
In the 1856 Lockport Directory, John Craine was listed as a nurseryman at 17 Garden Street. Craine had been born on the Isle of Man in the English Channel in 1817. He was in Lockport by 1840 and married Laura Sherman in 1841. By trade Craine was a tailor, and in 1841, his younger brother William came here to apprentice under him. The two brothers worked together for the next 17 years at which time John left the tailoring business to start a nursery at his home on Garden Street. William, who married Laura Sherman’s sister, continued the business until 1874 when he opened a dry goods store on Market Street.
Sometime around 1868-1869, John Craine either purchased or leased property on Market Street across from that part of the Erie Canal known as “widewaters.” He continued to reside on Garden Street until 1871 when he moved both his residence and his business to East Market Street “near the town line.” It is unclear if he bought the home or had it built. It is of the Italian Villa style which was popular in the 1870s, although it could have been an older house which was modified by Craine. He also either rented or sold the house on Garden Street to other members of the Craine family. His business consisted mostly of fruits and vegetables but was always termed a nursery rather than a truck farm. Craine was known particularly for his grapes. He often won premiums at the Niagara County Fair for his produce and either entered, or judged, the “Foreign Fruit” category for many years.
In addition to his business, John Craine was active in local politics. He served as an alderman of the second ward for several years and was repeatedly elected a delegate to the city, county and state Republican conventions.
The Craines were members of Christ Episcopal Church on Market Street, just down the road from their home. John was a vestryman and Laura and her daughters were members of the Mary Walbridge Hunt Guild. The couple had six children, two sons and four daughters. Eldest son John S. Craine went into the nursery business with his father but he died in 1867 at the age of 24. Of the Craines’ four daughters, Laura, Dora, Bertha and Edah, only Laura married, but had no children. Their brother Alfred moved to Michigan, married there and then returned to Lockport in 1891. He did not take over the nursery business but worked as a sewing machine salesman. He had one child, Laura, who would be the only descendent of that Craine family.
John Craine operated his very successful nursery business on Market Street until his death in 1889 at the age of 72. His wife Laura passed away in 1901; Edah and Dora had preceded her in death. Alfred died in 1910. Bertha was the last of the family to live in the house after her sister Laura passed away in 1926. She sold the property in 1929 to Anthony Villella who operated a nursery and produce farm there into the 1970s. Bertha died in 1933 at Restmere, “a modern suburban nursing home,” located three miles from the city limits on Chestnut Ridge Road in Royalton.
• • •
In 1849, while John Craine was still working as a tailor, his cousin, John D. Craine, was sailing to the United States from the Isle of Man with several letters of introduction for his relatives already in Lockport. While still living on that island in the English Channel, John D. Craine was apprenticed to a harness maker, so upon his arrival in Lockport he immediately found work in that profession. By 1852 he had opened his own harness shop at 76 Main Street. The business did well enough that in 1866 Craine took on a partner, John Watters, and expanded to 78 Main Street. His business is described in the 1863 Lockport Directory as “one of the largest harness shops in the State, occupying two floors, each 17 x 140 feet.” For the next twenty-two years, Craine and Watters were the leading harness makers in the city.
J.D. Craine died in 1888 (and Watters passed away in 1912). It appears that Craine never married, as he boarded in the American Hotel and there is no widow listed in the city directories. Though childless, he did leave behind several family letters with his partner’s relatives. These letters were later donated to the Niagara County Historical Society by a member of the Watters family. The letters, all written in the 1850s, were to J.D. from his father and siblings who were still living on the Isle of Man. They tell of the difficulties being faced by family members including his invalid mother and his “prodigal son” brother, Robert. There are pleas to send money back home and requests for J.D. to visit the family again. Another brother, Henry, had gone off to California, and liked the climate there so much, he told the family he would never return home again.
Though the name Craine is not as well known in Lockport today (there is a Craine Street that runs off of Trowbridge Street), these two John Craines were at the top of their professions and were prominent businessmen in the city in the late 19th century.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.