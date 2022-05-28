A few months ago, Niagara Discoveries looked in on the Prudden family and their connection to the Col. William Bond / Jesse Hawley House on Ontario Street in Lockport. Someone asked whether the Pruddens were related to the Kandts as in the Prudden & Kandt Funeral Home. Since the Kandt House is another property owned by the Niagara County Historical Society, it seems appropriate to look in on that family today.
Charles W. Kandt came with his family to the United States from Prussia in 1843. He was 14 years old at the time and the family settled on a farm in the Bergholtz area of Wheatfield. The Kandts were very active in community affairs as well as in Holy Ghost Lutheran Church in Bergholtz. In 1858 Charles married Wilhelmine Loge, also of Bergholtz, and they had seven children. Their eldest son, Charles August, was born in 1861. Charles A. Kandt spent his youth in Berghotlz and married Louise Williams there in February 1884.
The Williams family was large and eventually some of them came to Lockport to start the Williams Brothers Department Store and another branch of the family owned the land that is now the site of the defunct Summit Park Mall. Williams Road is named in honor of the family that owned the land. The younger Kandts moved to Lockport shortly after their marriage when Charles August went into partnership with David Hoffmaster, who operated a grocery business at 12 Main Street (next to the Masonic Building) in the city.
In 1885, the newlyweds purchased a house at 229 Niagara Street (original address was 49 Niagara). That home may have been built in the early 1850s as Lazarus B. Stainthorp, who operated a soap factory at 53 Niagara, is listed in the 1855 census (and 1860s Lockport directories) at 49 Niagara St. Stainthorp moved to Toledo and sold the property in 1868. Frederick Loosen, who purchased the property in 1870, had come to Lockport from Buffalo and opened a hide and tallow business on Pine Street. The house was again sold in 1881 and three years later, Charles Kandt bought the property, which included a stone barn (possibly left from the soap factory) that he later used as an ice house. Charles and Louise's first child, Emma Louise, was born in that house on March 22, 1886.
Louise’s mother, Mary Williams, and her brother William, were staying with the Kandts after the birth of their daughter. Sometime after midnight on April 2, 1886, Mrs. Kandt and her mother awoke to the smell of smoke and realized the house was engulfed in flames. They alerted Charles and William, and everyone including 10-day-old Emma escaped safely but the house was a total loss. Insurance money and a loan from Mrs. Kandt’s father allowed the couple to build a new house on the property and move in a year later.
Baby Emma died in July of 1886 before the new house was built. Five more children were born to Charles and Louise over the next 15 years.
Charles remained in the grocery business with a number of different partners over the years. He was active in Republican politics in the city and was instrumental in the building of the new Trinity Lutheran Church at Saxton and LaGrange streets in 1892-1893. He passed away in 1925 at the age of 64.
Otto Kandt, second son of Charles and Louise, was born in the house at 229 Niagara Street in 1889. In 1912 he began working for the Prudden Funeral Home and became a full partner in 1953. His son Walter joined the business in the 1940s. Otto died in 1956 at the age of 67.
Louise Kandt continued to reside at 229 Niagara Street with her youngest child Agnes and her husband Harold Meier. The Meiers eventually purchased the property from Louise and raised their three sons in the house.
Like her husband, Louise was also active at Trinity Lutheran Church. She outlived him by 26 years, dying in 1951 at the age of 85.
Agnes and Harold made some changes to the house including enclosing a side porch to create an alcove in the dining room, building a room off the back of the house, tearing down the old barn and creating a stone barbecue pit, and constructing a two-car garage. Agnes died in 1961 at the age of 59 in the same house she had been born in back in 1901. Harold Meier passed away in 1983 at the age of 78. At that point the house was acquired by Paul Charles Meier, Agnes and Harold’s youngest son, a school administrator with the Barker Central School District. He retired in 1996 and sold the house to the Niagara County Historical Society two years later.
Today the Kandt House is home to several permanent exhibits including local business and industry, the Seven Sutherland Sisters, the Fitzgerald Medical Arts Room and the restored 1930s kitchen. The second floor accommodates a much needed storage area for the museum. If you would like to visit the Kandt House and the historical society’s other four buildings, the museum complex is opened Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Walk-in visitors are welcome. Admission is $5 for adults and children are admitted for free with a paying adult. Call 716-434-7433 for more information.
Ann Marie Linnabery is the assistant director of the History Center of Niagara.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.