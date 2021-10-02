Recently, while doing research on some of the families who lived on Locust Street between Willow Street and Lincoln Avenue in Lockport, it was interesting to discover the history of the land that eventually became the Lewis property on both sides of Locust.
In 1818, Jesse Haines, Lockport’s first surveyor, purchased 150 acres along the east side of Transit Road that extended south from High Street down to present day Lincoln Avenue and east beyond Locust Street. Within that tract, Haines discovered about 100 circular pits, 12 to 15 feet in diameter, 4 feet deep, with a sand embankment all around. In and around these pits grew huge oak trees that were centuries old. Judging from the sand, the general similarity of the pits and the arrangement of the trees, Haines concluded that the pits were not natural but man-made. He called the area “Pittsfield.” Who made the pits, and what their purpose was, is still considered a mystery. Unfortunately, the pits were destroyed over time by development and no trace of them remains today.
Jesse Haines’ first home was a log cabin “a few hundred feet” south of Willow Street on the west side of Locust Street. (It should be noted that the section of present-day Locust from Willow to Lincoln was originally an extension of Washburn Street; it was changed to Locust in the late 1860s). In 1830, Haines built a two-story frame house with a wing later added as a schoolroom for his grandchildren. His house and property can be seen on the 1851 map of the village of Lockport.
By that time, Haines had sold off much of his original acreage and other homes had been constructed at that end of Washburn. In 1869, Haines moved to Pine Street and sold his Locust Street property to a Mr. A.M. Smith, who divided the house into two parts. The main house was moved across the street and is still there (now 525 Locust). The schoolroom section became a small house and was torn down in 1918. Jesse Haines died in 1877 and is buried in the Quaker section of Cold Spring Cemetery.
Eli B. Lewis was born in Connecticut in 1819. He lived in the town of Hartland for 20 years before moving to Lockport in 1862. Four years later Lewis purchased seven acres of land from Jesse Haines and built a brick house on the west side of what was then Washburn Street (now 508 Locust). He also constructed five greenhouses on the property and went into the truck (market) farm business with his sons, Frank B. and Fred B. Lewis. The elder Lewis was also one of three local nurserymen who grew the popular Niagara grape.
In 1875, Eli Lewis bought property on the east side of Locust Street, including the former Haines house, to expand his business and build a home for his son Frank. He constructed a large rambling house just north of the old Haines house (then 519 Locust). More greenhouses were also built on the property. By the time of Eli's death in 1904, Frank B. had taken over the business and Fred B. had moved to Michigan.
In the late 19th century, Frank B. Lewis purchased additional property on the west side of Locust Street and built the home at what is now 534 Locust. His son Clarence O. was Niagara County Historian from 1950 to 1970. Later, additional houses were built at 512 and 542 Locust St. There were at least six Lewis houses on Locust Street by 1925.
Originally, the greenhouses on the west side of Locust grew tomatoes and other vegetables as well as the Niagara grape. After Eli Lewis’s death, these were operated by his daughter, Nettie Lewis Oliver, and later her son, Ellsworth Oliver, who grew flowers for Oliver Florist at 506 Locust St. The greenhouses on the east side were mainly for flowers. In 1916, the Lewis Flower Shop opened at 119 Main St. and then moved to 519 Locust in 1940.
The 1960s were a time of great change for that end of Locust Street. Lewis Flower Shop closed in 1964. The 519 address disappeared in 1965 (this may have been when the large house built in 1875 was removed) and the greenhouses were taken down in 1966 to make way for the Locust Gardens Apartment complex which was reported to be under construction in 1967. That was also owned and operated by the Lewis family.
Another Lewis property at 543 Locust was sold, torn down and a large new house was built. This later became St. Clare Manor. The original Haines/Lewis house at 525 Locust was sold out of the family in 1968 and is still standing.
On the west side, Oliver Florist, at 506 Locust, remained in business until 1985. The original Eli Lewis house (now 508) is still there. Other Lewis houses at 512, 534 and 542 were sold out of the family over a 50-year period.
George C. and Henrietta Grigg Lewis, who also resided on Locust Street, were of a different Lewis family.
Ann Marie Linnabery is the assistant director of the History Center of Niagara.
