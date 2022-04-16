NIAGARA DISCOVERIES: The life of a teenage Lockport girl in the mid 19th century

AUTHOR'S NOTE: This is a reprint of an article published in 2017 with some minor revisions. The Victorian Parlor has since been repurposed into a visitor orientation room.
Recently, a visitor came into the History Center who was particularly interested in the Victorian Parlor. One of the first things he spotted was a plaque and a photograph on the wall dedicating the room to the memory of Alonzo T. Prentice and his daughters, Eliza Ann Crane and Mary Josephine Crane, by Alonzo’s granddaughter, Mrs. Emily Crane Chadbourne. The visitor asked who they were and what connection they had to the parlor. I apologized for not knowing much about the family, only that the granddaughter had made financial contributions towards the furnishing of the room back in the 1950s. It was one of those situations where you’ve seen something a hundred times but never really thought much about it.
It turns out that the Prentice and the Crane families made many contributions to the history of Niagara County, and the Lockport area in particular.
Even though the Victorian Parlor is also dedicated to Alonzo Prentice, it is necessary to start with his daughters and work backwards.
Eliza Ann Prentice was born on Jan. 16, 1833 in Lockport. In July of 1849, she began a journal in the middle of her 16th year. At the time she was living on LaGrange Street with her parents and several siblings ranging in age from 2 to 24. Although her father owned a jewelry store, was a Justice of the Peace and a well-respected member of the community, Eliza acknowledged in her first entry that she is “discontented” when she compares her situation to those of other schoolgirls “whose fathers are so much better off than mine” but quickly “blushes with shame” when she admits that she has more than some of her neighbors.
Eliza wrote of many different friends but several of her closest soon moved away or died. One of those who passed away suddenly appears to have been Mr. Thorret D. Rose, her music teacher at the Union School, and she was devastated by his death. From Eliza’s writing both before and after his tragic accident, you get the feeling that she may have had a crush on this particular teacher. On the day of his funeral, she wrote, “our Union bell tolled Rose’s knell.” That is the same bell that now resides in the barn at the History Center, connecting us to an event that took place 173 years ago. A few months later, in November, her best friend Hattie Parmelee married Landon Wright. They left for Illinois six months later.
Eliza's journal is filled with accounts of sleepovers with friends, remarks about boys she didn't like (and a few she did), getting in trouble at school for talking when the class should have been studying, feeling a little jealous when she thinks her sister Mary gets more attention than she does, and of course comments about the weather. Two activities she wrote about quite frequently, that some modern teens may not identify with, is going to church (sometimes twice on the Sabbath) and attending lyceums and concerts in the evenings. She often wrote accounts of sermons, musical pieces and lecture topics that she found particularly interesting.
In the fall of 1851, the Prentice family moved from their home on LaGrange Street to a new house on South Pine Street. Eliza laments leaving "that beautiful yard and garden, and those noble, tall, old trees" as well as "the old plum tree" where "friends' names [were] carved upon its aged trunk." Though she acknowledged the move to "this great, new house," she also commented on the fact that it has "not a tree near us" or "hardly a blade of grass."
Two years later, Eliza wrote that she was engaged to Nels, a long-time friend, but in 1857 she recorded, “I’m not engaged, and it is best, probably, that it is all over.” No reason was given for the break-up but later that year when she learned he was to marry another, she confessed, “My romance never received a greater shock!”
Later that same year, Eliza’s sister Mary wed Richard Crane, who was originally from Lockport, and later moved to Chicago. They had 10 children, seven of whom lived to adulthood.
In about 1863, Eliza moved to Chicago to help Mary with her growing family and to work as a public school teacher. In 1885, Mary passed away at the age of 50, leaving several minor children. Less than two years later, Eliza married Richard Crane and became stepmother to her nieces and nephews. The couple remained in Chicago and wintered in Pasadena, California.
Eliza Prentice Crane died in Walworth, Wisconsin, in 1902 and is buried there with her husband, her sister Mary and three of Mary’s children. The family connection to Wisconsin could not be determined since all of those buried there died elsewhere.
NEXT WEEK: Alonzo T. Prentice’s life and work in Lockport.
Ann Marie Linnabery is the assistant director of the History Center of Niagara.
