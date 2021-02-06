NIAGARA DISCOVERIES: The Lockport Felt Mill

The History Center recently received a donation of an oversize photograph of employees of the Lockport Felt Mill and their families celebrating a number of anniversaries on Feb. 6, 1931.
The inscription on the photo reads: “Commemorating the 40th Anniversary of the Incorporation of the Lockport Felt Company, February 6, 1891. The 35th Anniversary of Joseph Robinson’s Connection as Superintendent and Mill Manager of the Company, February 6, 1896. The 26th Anniversary of Wm. H. Lee’s Connection as General Manager of the Company, February 6, 1905 and the Dedication of the 112’ x 80’ Addition to the Weave Room, February 6, 1931.”
Although the Lockport Felt Mill was incorporated in 1891, the history of felt mills in Newfane goes back much further.
James Van Horn started a woolen mill on Eighteen Mile Creek in what is now the hamlet of Burt in 1842. That mill was in operation until the late 19th century. Further south on the creek, in what was the village of Charlotte, another woolen mill was established in 1863. Known as the Charlotte Woolen Mills, it was built by Niles and Van Ostrand and operated until 1866. It was then sold to H.B. Gulick (1866), Swift, Osgood & Co. (1867), Clark & Ingraham (1869), then back to Gulick in 1876 and then to R.L. Gulick in 1877. In 1891, it was sold to Charles T. Raymond, who was much more interested in the water-power potential of the site than in the mill itself.
At the time of Raymond's purchase there were about a dozen employees who were engaged in the manufacture of yarn. Not long after taking over the mill, Raymond won a contract to make papermakers’ felt, a specific type of felt used in the pressing process of papermaking. Thereafter, the business was known as the Lockport Felt Company.
According to a 1954 Union Sun & Journal article, after this initial success the company “hovered between what might have been a merciful death and at least a very grave future” until 1905, when a young man was hired who would greatly change the destiny of the mill.
In 1905, William H. Lee was unhappily working as a clerk in the Lockport Post Office. Looking for something else, he found a position at the Lockport Felt Mill for $10 a week. Within a short time he realized the mill had many problems but also much potential. He began making suggestions to his boss, Charles Raymond, on how to improve organization and productivity. Raymond was receptive to these ideas and within a year Lee was promoted to general manager with a salary of $25 per week.
One of Lee's first tasks was to convince Raymond to sell off the company-owned Newfane Electrical Company to a larger power company that could better serve the village of Newfane. He then set about to develop the Lockport Felt Mill into a company that could compete with other papermaking felt operations throughout the country.
As Raymond reduced his own responsibilities within the company due to his ailing health, Lee’s duties continued to grow. Lee’s personality made it easy for him to connect with potential business clients and the mill contracts grew. In 1912, after the death of Raymond, many of the long-time employees left the company and sold their stock to Lee. By 1916, Lee was the owner of the Lockport Felt Mill.
It was during Lee's tenure as owner and president that the company saw its greatest growth. The number of employees grew from dozens to hundreds. Lee retired from the company in 1951, naming his son Raymond as his successor. He died in 1954.
A few years after Raymond Lee became president of the Lockport Felt Company, he began construction of a new mill in Starksville, Mississippi, to facilitate the growing felt business in the southern United States. In 1964, the Lockport Felt Company embarked on a joint venture with several business entities and individual investors from British Columbia to form Lockport Pacific Ltd. A new felt manufacturing plant opened in North Vancouver, British Columbia, later that year. There were two divisions, Lockport Holding Ltd., which owned the land and the building; and Lockport Pacific, which oversaw the operations of the plant. Investors from Lockport included Raymond Lee and William Miller, who at the time was the Republican vice presidential candidate.
A year later, in 1966, Lockport Felt Company, Inc. and all its U.S. and Canadian operations were acquired by the Carborundum Company of Niagara Falls. The Newfane factory and all of its employees were retained. The company was again sold in 1977, this time to Ivaco Industries, Ltd., a Canadian industrial products company, and became Niagara Lockport Industries, a subsidiary of Ivaco. By 1985, the plant only employed 34 workers and Ivaco closed the facility and consolidated its operations in mills in Florida and Mississippi, thus ending over 140 years of wool product manufacturing in Newfane.
Ann Marie Linnabery is the assistant director of the History Center of Niagara.
