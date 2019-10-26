NIAGARA DISCOVERIES: The Lockport Saengerbund Society

Last week, Niagara Discoveries looked in on Chauncey Olcott, a nationally-known Irish tenor and songwriter with local connections. This week, another type of singing, immensely popular in the mid-to-late 19th century, will be highlighted.
German Singing Societies, better known as Saengerbunds, began in the United States in 1835 with the Philadelphia Mannerchor. Over the next 25 years, Saengerbunds were started in most major cities that had large German populations, including Buffalo in 1853. The first Saengerfest, a national gathering of these singing societies, was held in Cincinnati in 1849 and continued annually in different cities until the outbreak of the Civil War. Although the war interrupted the Saengerfests, new Societies were still being formed during those years, including the Lockport Saengerbund in 1864.
On May 3, 1864, nine men met and organized the Lockport Saengerbund Society “to cultivate musical talent, both vocal and instrumental.” George K. Smith was credited with the formation of the group and G. L. Winten was appointed musical director. The group first met at the home of Joseph Kurtz, a tailor, who lived on “plank road west of village.”
Within a year, the society had 25 members and over the next few years moved to various locations as they added new members. The initial dues started at $1 a year but increased as the membership rose. There were two levels, one for active members and one for non-active members.
In 1872, the Saengerbund moved into the “spacious rooms” in Lambert Hall at the corner of Locust and Walnut streets and remained at that location until the mid 1880s. Over the years of their existence, the Saengerbund had several different musical directors including Carl Mischka, Otto Sitzenstetter, Miss Maggie Dumville and Mrs. L. P. Gordon (perhaps the same person after she married).
The 1870s and 1880s were the most active years for the Lockport Saengerbund Society. The group met every Friday for rehearsals and sponsored many concerts and dances throughout the year. In 1876, the society held a party on the night before Thanksgiving. The notice in the newspaper included the words, “Lovers of dancing will govern themselves accordingly.” One wonders if that was a statement or a command.
The most popular event the Saengerbund organized was their annual Picnic and Summer Night Festival. The picnic was usually held at Rogers Grove (at the east end of Irving Street near Rogers Avenue behind the hospital) and a concert and dance took place in the evening. A notice in the Lockport Daily Journal of July 27, 1885, announced the picnic and festival, including a “grand open air concert given by the orchestra and vocal members of the society.” Admission would be “25 cents; ladies free. This alone should guarantee a large attendance.” When the event was over, the same paper remarked it “was largely attended and a complete success in every particular. The Saengerbunds never do things by halves.”
In most years these picnics and festivals were on the same day but occasionally they were two separate days as was the case in 1880. On July 15th, a “grand vocal and instrumental concert” was scheduled, “followed by a hop.” “Every member of the Society is requested to be at the hall at 7 o’clock, railroad time. By order.” It further stated that “the members of this popular German organization will leave their hall at eight o’clock and march through the principal streets in this city (Lockport), headed by the Niagara Light Guard Band, which will discourse several choices selections along the route.” In addition to the summer festivities, the Saengerbund also sponsored events to celebrate the New Year and a May Fest to welcome the coming of spring.
Sometime around 1885, the Saengerbund moved from their longtime home in Lambert Hall to Moyer Hall at 13-15 Main St. A few years later, they relocated again, this time to Darrison Hall above John Darrison’s new brick feed and seed store on Buffalo Street. This would be the last home for the Saengerbund.
Although the Society continued to hold events in the 1890s, there were fewer notices in the newspapers as the decade went on. They did have an election of officers in 1902 but were not listed in the 1903 Lockport City Directory. Perhaps it was a coincidence, or possibly a misprint, but in the 1903 Directory there is a “Lockport Sunflower Club” listed at Darrison Hall with all the same officers that the Saengerbund had the year before. In 1904 there is neither a Saengerbund nor a Sunflower Club in the Directory.
Ann Marie Linnabery is the assistant director of the History Center of Niagara.
