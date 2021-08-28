NIAGARA DISCOVERIES: The Oliver Willis Halsted Conservatory of Music

This week Niagara Discoveries looks in on a music teacher and his “Conservatory of Music,” which, in the first third of the 20th century, was nationally recognized for training young pianists, violinists, vocalists and composers, many of whom went on to careers in orchestra and theater, as well as soloists and music teachers. Oliver Willis Halsted (sometimes misspelled as Halstead), opened a Conservatory of Music in Lockport in 1897, but his association with music started many years before.
Oliver Willis Halsted, who always used his full name, was born on Chestnut Ridge Road in the town of Lockport on February 23, 1857, the son of Joseph and Clara Miller Halsted. In the early 1860s, the family moved to Newfane, possibly residing on Coomer Road near McKee Road. Oliver went to elementary school in Newfane but traveled to Lockport to attend the Union School. In 1873, Joseph Halsted passed away at the age of 50, and Oliver and his mother continued to live in Newfane with his brother George and sister-in-law Emma.
Halsted had shown talent for music at an early age and after graduating from the Union School, he spent several years studying music under nationally known teachers in New York, Chicago, Philadelphia and Buffalo. By 1880, Halsted was giving piano, organ and voice lessons at his home in Newfane. As demand for his instruction increased, Halsted and his mother moved to Lockport in 1884. First living at 33 Webb Street, then renting a studio with living quarters above at 124 Main Street. By 1892, they had purchased a house at 77 Pine Street, which Halsted would occupy until his death.
The Oliver Willis Halsted Conservatory of Music was formally opened in 1897. Clara Halsted passed away two years later. Between 1899 and 1903, two addresses were used for the Conservatory, one on Locust Street, and the other at 132-134 Walnut Street. In 1904, and for almost 30 years, 77 Pine Street was both Halsted’s home and the Conservatory of Music.
The conservatory attracted students from all over the United States and Canada. Recitals were held in the spring and fall to showcase the most accomplished students. Most of the recitals took place in one of Lockport’s many churches, including the Universalist Church (now the Erie Canal Discovery Center) and the old Methodist Episcopal Church on Niagara Street where Halsted was organist and choir director. A few of Halsted's students who gained some prominence included Mary M. Kain of Niagara Falls, pianist, teacher and leader of the music community in that city, and Elizabeth Seidhff of Boston, nationally known concert pianist.
By far, Halsted’s most famous pupil was R. Nathaniel Dett. Born in Niagara Falls, Ontario, in 1882, Dett’s family moved to Niagara Falls, New York, when he was 11 years old. Like Halsted, Dett was playing piano at a very young age. He worked as a bellhop for the Cataract House at age 14 but was soon playing the piano in the hotel lobby. He began studying piano and composition at the Oliver Willis Halstead Conservatory of Music in 1901. Dett attended the Conservatory for two years while also playing at the Cataract House. In 1902 he composed a piano march and two-step, The Cave of the Winds, in honor of the wonder of the world he saw each day.
When he finished at Halstead’s, Dett continued his education at the Oberlin Conservatory of Music in Ohio. He graduated from that school in 1908, being the first African-American to be granted a B.A. in Music with a double major, piano and composition. That same year, Dett began the first of his three teaching positions at traditionally black colleges: Lane College, Lincoln Institute and Hampton Institute. He left Hampton and entered the Eastman School of Music in Rochester in 1932, earning a Master of Music degree. He also received two honorary doctorates from Howard University and Oberlin College. He died in 1942 while on a USO tour.
Halsted led the Conservatory of Music for 35 years, instructing hundreds of performers and training dozens of private and school music teachers. In late 1932, Halsted was hospitalized for an undisclosed ailment that required five surgeries in four months. He had just returned home when he fell and fractured his hip. He died in Lockport City Hospital on March 1, 1933, aged 76, and is buried in Corwin Cemetery in Newfane.
Halsted's home was purchased by W. H. Upson Oil Corp. for possible expansion of their Socony gas station at Walnut and Pine streets, but then sold it in 1942 as a private home. Many businesses have been located there over the past 80 years. The house is still standing today.
Ann Marie Linnabery is the assistant director of the History Center of Niagara.
