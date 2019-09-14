Niagara Discoveries: The other Chase family in Lockport

This weekend the Presbyterian Home on High Street is celebrating its 60th anniversary. Both of the houses that originally made up the Presbyterian Home had been owned by the Chase family, in this case Edward I. Chase and his wife Mary Eliza. Both of these homes and their histories have been previously examined in this column. There was however, another Chase family that was related to, as well as contemporaries of, the High Street Chases.
Both branches of the family were descended from Samuel and Mary Dudley Chase, they had come from Cornish, N.H. and arrived in Lockport in the 1840s. Samuel Logan Chase was a second cousin to Edward I. Chase (and his brother, Salmon P. Chase, Secretary of the Treasury under Abraham Lincoln). He was born in Cornish in 1811 and was apprenticed to a printer in Vermont. He later started his own “political paper,” The Sullivan (Co.) Ǣgis, in 1834 in Claremont, N.H. in support of the fledging Whig party. The year before that he had married Sarah French and the first of six children were born in 1835. Two daughters died young and four sons lived to adulthood.
There is some discrepancy as to when Samuel Chase brought his family to Lockport. Most accounts state they came in 1844. Despite having been a printer in New Hampshire and Vermont, Samuel Chase now took up the practice of dentistry. Chase was something of a visionary and built a “Brownstone-style” stone row house on Ontario Street behind the First Presbyterian Church. He believed that Lockport, like New York and Boston, would become a metropolis and soon other row house would be built next to his and throughout the city. This never happened. The stone for the house came from the excavation for two cellars.
Dr. Chase had an office on Main Street and by the mid-1850s, his oldest son Daniel was a partner in the practice. To relieve the pain of tooth extraction, Dr. Chase developed his own form of ether. He also liked working with mechanical objects and invented at least two devices, a portable heater called a “salamander” and a tamper-proof lock for jails and bank safes.
Samuel Chase was a progressive and well respected resident but his life was not without its sorrows. Three of Chase’s four sons predeceased him in death. The first, Arthur, died of wounds received in the Civil War (next week’s column will be devoted to his life and excerpts from the diary he kept during the war). Eight years later, in 1872, Daniel F. Chase, Samuel’s eldest son and partner, died at the age of 35, followed by son Logan’s death in 1880 at age 39. Samuel Chase passed away in 1882 at the age of 71. He had continued his dental practice until shortly before his death.
His only surviving son, George, became an Episcopal minister in Minnesota. While visiting his mother in Lockport in 1883, George died unexpectedly. Sarah French Chase had outlived all of her children. George’s widow, Ellen Wheeler Chase, moved into the home with her mother-in-law and daughter, also name Ellen Wheeler Chase. The younger Ellen Chase later became a well-known artist in Lockport and New York City. Sarah Chase passed away in 1908 and the elder Ellen Chase in 1924. All members of this branch of the Chase family are buried in a large plot in Glenwood Cemetery.
Shortly afterward, the daughter, Ellen Wheeler Chase, sold the home on Ontario Street to Eugene Bayliss and his wife who resided there until 1958. By this time, the congregation of the First Presbyterian Church was growing and more people were driving so additional parking was needed. The Chase house and another property were torn down to make way for a parking lot behind the church.
Ann Marie Linnabery is the assistant director of the History Center of Niagara.
